Sword Art Online VRMMO “Was All A Hoax!”

PVs of the hotly anticipated Sword Art Online VRMMO have surfaced online, the 3D graphics it boasts proving almost as unimpressive as the revelation that it was apparently a hoax concocted by IBM as a marketing stunt.

PVs of the 20 minute VR marketing demo in action:

Despite the bitter truth, Sword Art Online’s legions of dedicated fans have still held fast to the possibility that they may some day acquire the VRMMORPG that the franchise deserves…