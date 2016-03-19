RSSChannel

Sword Art Online VRMMO “Was All A Hoax!”

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-4

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-7

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-8

PVs of the hotly anticipated Sword Art Online VRMMO have surfaced online, the 3D graphics it boasts proving almost as unimpressive as the revelation that it was apparently a hoax concocted by IBM as a marketing stunt.

PVs of the 20 minute VR marketing demo in action:

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-1

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-2

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-3

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-4

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-5

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-6

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-7

SwordArtOnline-VRMMO-Screens-8

Despite the bitter truth, Sword Art Online’s legions of dedicated fans have still held fast to the possibility that they may some day acquire the VRMMORPG that the franchise deserves…



    Comment by Anonymous
    01:57 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Where are the waifu games? I want to fuck virtual girls.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Daniel Park
    Comment by Daniel Park
    11:42 20/03/2016 # ! Good (+0.4)

    system would be perfect for virtual Enjo kōsai.

    Reply to Daniel Park
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:51 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You don't get to fuck virtual girls unless your name is Kirito.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:36 21/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They're on their way mate they're on their way.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:23 23/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    probably, you are so ugly, even virtual girls avoid you :D

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:57 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    kimochi ii zo

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Squeezel
    Comment by Squeezel
    20:42 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Did anyone really expect that there is an actual VRMMORPG coming out? We are at "THE BEGINNING" of the VR-devices. How would it be possible for Japan to release an actual anime-like VRMMO within the first few years?

    It's obvious that they are at the beginning and are experimenting and developing. Maybe we will actually have a good quality game like the real SAO in the future, but not now and not in 5 years. This shit takes time.

    I ain't even mad. I am happy that there are people who actually try to get things like these going to develope ideas into reality.

    Reply to Squeezel
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:25 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    We're not even at "THE BEGINNING" of VR devices. We just invented the wheel and people are expecting companies to sell F1 cars for consumer use at dirt cheap prices.
    Let's face it, VR interfaces are still in the stone age and we will probably not live long enough to see sci-fi like virtual reality, given all the things we still don't know about the brain's workings...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:58 20/03/2016 # ! Good (+0.6)

    VR has existed since the 1960s/'70s. The problem it has been having was with making it commercialized.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:57 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sensorama? Indeed, if you can label something completely not interactive "reality". Neither those that need a bulky ultrarealistic cabinet "virtual".
    Now, come back to earth. We've been seeing predictions of "affordable VR in less than 5 years" for decades and not even once it has actually been close. This time won't be any different, since there was no real breakthrough in innmersion, just upped up the graphic realism and upped the number of props to imput signals at the same time. Nothing to recieve them.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:49 22/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah I expected it. Zoom in to first person in WoW, throw on VR goggles, add the tread mill that has proven to work in other videos. Boom done.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:33 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It could've been possible, games like that already exist, they are just not VR. And considering you can already "convert" a first person game to VR(Like Counter strike/half life/team fortress 2, skyrim, etc..), it would certainly be possible for a VRMMORPG to exist within the first year or two of VR devices coming out, but they'd most likely be "ports" of existing games.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:29 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    yep just take an already existing game and PUT IT in VR, easy as pie, make it run in VR whit headset and motion ring, just headset for the non filthy rich, and vanilla 2d for the poor, everyone gets to play

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:21 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's not horrible to turn a non-stereoscopic 3D game into stereoscopic 3D as a programmer, it just takes some coding to duplicate the image to a second screen, then move one's vantage point to the left slightly and the other vantage point to the right the same amount. Technically speaking the rest isn't too terribly hard either.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:03 21/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    its not just about making the game visual output work with the googles, the "game" has to work for VR

    here let me give an example, Dying light, the screen moves all over the place as you run, zombies will frequently grab the character prompting a "knock back" or "grapple" cutscene, the game will also suddenly go into cutscene mode and the player loses control, many times your point of view is forcefully moved to look at something

    all of those are problems for VR, it doesnt matter that making the graphic engine work with the googles is easy, you need to rework the whole game to prevent making the player sick

    It is much easier in older games like Half Life 2 because those games did not use those story telling techniques, they did not steal control away from you, however doing that is very popular these days, most games do it

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:12 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Doesnt work like that, the game needs to be designed for VR, retrofitting has a load of problems

    Interactions are a problem, cutscenes are a problem, getting the player to notice things is a problem, UI is a huuuuuge problem

    And many popular game storytelling techniques used these days can and will cause nausea, the main character moving without input or physical feedback (aka the game taking control away from you), abrupt scene transitions, overuse of effects, forced movements to make you look somewhere, etc

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:02 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Same way its possible for companies that take years to develop a game somehow create a full blown dlc in a week or a month.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:24 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Probably not, for a immersion as the anime would be necessary to access the brain's impulses and recognize the patterns, send feedback ..
    Imagine the speed a computer necessary for it !!
    Moreover, manipulate your brainwaves, imagine the impact that how personality could be modified and as a human being would react to a 3D world where he does not really want to to get out anymore ?? !!

    In the end for now is only an exaggeration advertising and people wanting to profit from the back of the VR ... who barely had changes since 1995 !!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbNUIwi5F6g

    Ps I say the glasses concept, 3D games had a good improvement ..

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:46 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    PRoblem is not the speed of a computer, is that we don't even know how those signals work... The reverse ingeniery needed to figure them out on an usable level for masses of different people could take decades... At best!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:17 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just comparing today's processors to what we had 5-10 years ago - and that's not counting ASIC-based computers that would likely be made for this type of thing - we're not as far off as it would seem. Just look at Intel's first round of quad-core processors from 2009, compared to the Sky Lake processor structure introduced in 2015 - leagues ahead of already impressive computers.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:26 19/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    No one said you were mad... no need to convince yourself.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:21 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was a sucker for that one, really hope for anime like virtual reality game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:20 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I mean, who took it seriously? It's not SAO without the full-dive tech. With the VR coming out now, we should be looking toward .hack and The World. The absolute best VR games would be space-flight games, racing games, and something like Mechwarrior.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:36 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Called it ages ago. With our current technology, the closest to VRRPG is to use head mounted display and joystick and or motion sensor. Even Occulus rift are still priced too high for normal gamer to buy. It won't go MMO anytime soon. Waiting game for us.

    And if you were expecting a full-dive technology, the world may end first before we get one...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:55 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    IBM was extremely clear with their press about this that it was for experimental and research in to cloud computing and Watson reasons only. It's great that such a huge and influential tech company is so in to this kind of concept at all - the extra ad revenue is just a boost to research funding for cloud computing and VR through IBM.

    Who are the idiots who thought there was a VRMMO being made by a tech company and no game developer on board?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    19:59 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't do VR with crappy 3D graphics. Use Live2D.
    http://www.live2d.com/en/about

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:59 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Real Sword Art Online Only in 2022

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:29 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It wasn't a hoax... it was just a publicity thing. They never claimed this was an actual game that was ever going to come out. It was always a marketing stunt. Only idiots and/or people reading things written by idiots thought it was going to be a real game in development.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:03 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    take it to the Kyonyuu Fantasy VR edition...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:15 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    No tsurupeta? Count me out.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:35 21/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    With VR you can have both!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:42 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not enough people have VR headsets to even make this work anyway. This is why a VR MMO won't be made for a while as you'd only probably have a few hundred people at most interested in playing it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:47 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I'll stick with my Virtual Boy.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    22:32 23/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Change that to a couple of million. Heck, RPGs are basically THE thing that will drive VR sales. I wanted shit like this back in 2002 when .hack//SIGN came out and I still want it.

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:23 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    that will change in just 1 year.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:33 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It looks exactly how i expected it to look, a basic mmo with awkward VR interactions

    You know that gaming as we know it did not start yesterday right ? 3d graphics were shit a few years ago, we did not give up on them, thats how we got to today

    if you dont give it a chance to iterate you will never get your "sword arts online"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:25 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    "3d graphics were shit a few years ago"

    I think people would have said the same thing a few years ago.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    20:05 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    ..and they will continue to say it even in the future.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:16 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You talking about vector games?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:16 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The town looks quite sandbox like to me. They've basically just made a small area, dropped a few vendors and npcs in and left as that. It doesn't have a towny feel.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:53 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They can put the IBM in their asses -_-

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:45 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    this is still kind of far off, maybe in a decade or two...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:50 20/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    SAO was terrible. Why still so much hype? Even the author says its full of plotholes and a couple deus ex machina because he didn't know how to write himself out of the corner he wrote himself in.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:33 20/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    this is the beginning of the end...
    even dashcon was better in terms of memes

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    20:58 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    SAO Fans: Unworthy of even April 1st jokes.

    Reply to Rya
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:29 19/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    good thing they use SAO as their test project lel

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:28 19/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Thank god.

    SAO is terrible anyway. This still looks better than the series' writing though.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:34 19/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Good job, SAO, can't wait til you continue to destroy your own rep with bad publicity stunts again.

    Just don't drag .hack down with ya.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:35 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    they already did, a hack/sao crossover games IS coming, already in development, and even worse is gonna be for mobile ONLY

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:57 19/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Trash doesn't need to bring down trash.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:54 20/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Ha gayyyyyyyyyy

    Reply to Anonymous



