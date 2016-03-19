Sword Art Online VRMMO “Was All A Hoax!”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 19, 2016 20:00 JST
- Tags: IBM, Marketing, MMORPG, Sword Art Online, Virtual Reality
PVs of the hotly anticipated Sword Art Online VRMMO have surfaced online, the 3D graphics it boasts proving almost as unimpressive as the revelation that it was apparently a hoax concocted by IBM as a marketing stunt.
PVs of the 20 minute VR marketing demo in action:
Despite the bitter truth, Sword Art Online’s legions of dedicated fans have still held fast to the possibility that they may some day acquire the VRMMORPG that the franchise deserves…
Where are the waifu games? I want to fuck virtual girls.
system would be perfect for virtual Enjo kōsai.
You don't get to fuck virtual girls unless your name is Kirito.
They're on their way mate they're on their way.
probably, you are so ugly, even virtual girls avoid you :D
kimochi ii zo
Did anyone really expect that there is an actual VRMMORPG coming out? We are at "THE BEGINNING" of the VR-devices. How would it be possible for Japan to release an actual anime-like VRMMO within the first few years?
It's obvious that they are at the beginning and are experimenting and developing. Maybe we will actually have a good quality game like the real SAO in the future, but not now and not in 5 years. This shit takes time.
I ain't even mad. I am happy that there are people who actually try to get things like these going to develope ideas into reality.
We're not even at "THE BEGINNING" of VR devices. We just invented the wheel and people are expecting companies to sell F1 cars for consumer use at dirt cheap prices.
Let's face it, VR interfaces are still in the stone age and we will probably not live long enough to see sci-fi like virtual reality, given all the things we still don't know about the brain's workings...
VR has existed since the 1960s/'70s. The problem it has been having was with making it commercialized.
Sensorama? Indeed, if you can label something completely not interactive "reality". Neither those that need a bulky ultrarealistic cabinet "virtual".
Now, come back to earth. We've been seeing predictions of "affordable VR in less than 5 years" for decades and not even once it has actually been close. This time won't be any different, since there was no real breakthrough in innmersion, just upped up the graphic realism and upped the number of props to imput signals at the same time. Nothing to recieve them.
Yeah I expected it. Zoom in to first person in WoW, throw on VR goggles, add the tread mill that has proven to work in other videos. Boom done.
It could've been possible, games like that already exist, they are just not VR. And considering you can already "convert" a first person game to VR(Like Counter strike/half life/team fortress 2, skyrim, etc..), it would certainly be possible for a VRMMORPG to exist within the first year or two of VR devices coming out, but they'd most likely be "ports" of existing games.
yep just take an already existing game and PUT IT in VR, easy as pie, make it run in VR whit headset and motion ring, just headset for the non filthy rich, and vanilla 2d for the poor, everyone gets to play
It's not horrible to turn a non-stereoscopic 3D game into stereoscopic 3D as a programmer, it just takes some coding to duplicate the image to a second screen, then move one's vantage point to the left slightly and the other vantage point to the right the same amount. Technically speaking the rest isn't too terribly hard either.
its not just about making the game visual output work with the googles, the "game" has to work for VR
here let me give an example, Dying light, the screen moves all over the place as you run, zombies will frequently grab the character prompting a "knock back" or "grapple" cutscene, the game will also suddenly go into cutscene mode and the player loses control, many times your point of view is forcefully moved to look at something
all of those are problems for VR, it doesnt matter that making the graphic engine work with the googles is easy, you need to rework the whole game to prevent making the player sick
It is much easier in older games like Half Life 2 because those games did not use those story telling techniques, they did not steal control away from you, however doing that is very popular these days, most games do it
Doesnt work like that, the game needs to be designed for VR, retrofitting has a load of problems
Interactions are a problem, cutscenes are a problem, getting the player to notice things is a problem, UI is a huuuuuge problem
And many popular game storytelling techniques used these days can and will cause nausea, the main character moving without input or physical feedback (aka the game taking control away from you), abrupt scene transitions, overuse of effects, forced movements to make you look somewhere, etc
Same way its possible for companies that take years to develop a game somehow create a full blown dlc in a week or a month.
Probably not, for a immersion as the anime would be necessary to access the brain's impulses and recognize the patterns, send feedback ..
Imagine the speed a computer necessary for it !!
Moreover, manipulate your brainwaves, imagine the impact that how personality could be modified and as a human being would react to a 3D world where he does not really want to to get out anymore ?? !!
In the end for now is only an exaggeration advertising and people wanting to profit from the back of the VR ... who barely had changes since 1995 !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbNUIwi5F6g
Ps I say the glasses concept, 3D games had a good improvement ..
PRoblem is not the speed of a computer, is that we don't even know how those signals work... The reverse ingeniery needed to figure them out on an usable level for masses of different people could take decades... At best!
Just comparing today's processors to what we had 5-10 years ago - and that's not counting ASIC-based computers that would likely be made for this type of thing - we're not as far off as it would seem. Just look at Intel's first round of quad-core processors from 2009, compared to the Sky Lake processor structure introduced in 2015 - leagues ahead of already impressive computers.
No one said you were mad... no need to convince yourself.
I was a sucker for that one, really hope for anime like virtual reality game.
I mean, who took it seriously? It's not SAO without the full-dive tech. With the VR coming out now, we should be looking toward .hack and The World. The absolute best VR games would be space-flight games, racing games, and something like Mechwarrior.
Called it ages ago. With our current technology, the closest to VRRPG is to use head mounted display and joystick and or motion sensor. Even Occulus rift are still priced too high for normal gamer to buy. It won't go MMO anytime soon. Waiting game for us.
And if you were expecting a full-dive technology, the world may end first before we get one...
IBM was extremely clear with their press about this that it was for experimental and research in to cloud computing and Watson reasons only. It's great that such a huge and influential tech company is so in to this kind of concept at all - the extra ad revenue is just a boost to research funding for cloud computing and VR through IBM.
Who are the idiots who thought there was a VRMMO being made by a tech company and no game developer on board?
Don't do VR with crappy 3D graphics. Use Live2D.
http://www.live2d.com/en/about
Real Sword Art Online Only in 2022
It wasn't a hoax... it was just a publicity thing. They never claimed this was an actual game that was ever going to come out. It was always a marketing stunt. Only idiots and/or people reading things written by idiots thought it was going to be a real game in development.
take it to the Kyonyuu Fantasy VR edition...
No tsurupeta? Count me out.
With VR you can have both!
Not enough people have VR headsets to even make this work anyway. This is why a VR MMO won't be made for a while as you'd only probably have a few hundred people at most interested in playing it.
I'll stick with my Virtual Boy.
Change that to a couple of million. Heck, RPGs are basically THE thing that will drive VR sales. I wanted shit like this back in 2002 when .hack//SIGN came out and I still want it.
that will change in just 1 year.
It looks exactly how i expected it to look, a basic mmo with awkward VR interactions
You know that gaming as we know it did not start yesterday right ? 3d graphics were shit a few years ago, we did not give up on them, thats how we got to today
if you dont give it a chance to iterate you will never get your "sword arts online"
"3d graphics were shit a few years ago"
I think people would have said the same thing a few years ago.
..and they will continue to say it even in the future.
You talking about vector games?
The town looks quite sandbox like to me. They've basically just made a small area, dropped a few vendors and npcs in and left as that. It doesn't have a towny feel.
They can put the IBM in their asses -_-
this is still kind of far off, maybe in a decade or two...
SAO was terrible. Why still so much hype? Even the author says its full of plotholes and a couple deus ex machina because he didn't know how to write himself out of the corner he wrote himself in.
this is the beginning of the end...
even dashcon was better in terms of memes
SAO Fans: Unworthy of even April 1st jokes.
good thing they use SAO as their test project lel
Thank god.
SAO is terrible anyway. This still looks better than the series' writing though.
Good job, SAO, can't wait til you continue to destroy your own rep with bad publicity stunts again.
Just don't drag .hack down with ya.
they already did, a hack/sao crossover games IS coming, already in development, and even worse is gonna be for mobile ONLY
Trash doesn't need to bring down trash.
Ha gayyyyyyyyyy