Street Fighter V Chun-Li Nude Mod Takes to The Streets
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Mar 18, 2016 04:47 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Fighting Games, Mods, Oppai, Oshiri, Street Fighter
Street Fighter V has become the next game to have its supple women subjected to a scandalous nude mod, with this latest creation unfortunately only targeting franchise favorite Chun-Li but sure to generate praise anyway solely for the attempt.
Chun-Li’s nude frame:
The nude mod can be obtained here and aid in regard to installing such mods can be found via the message boards of certain helpful Street Fighter fan-sites.
thighs of amazon
breasts of silicone
And Cammy... when?
And Karin.
damn chun-li, back at it again with those thunder thighs.
Her hands are huge...
SJWs blown the
F U C K O U T
U
C
K
O
U
T
and it feels so good.
sort of. This is a fan effort, not a secretly supported by capcom/sony thing.
Dafuck?
Why exactly? Nude user mods are as old as Lara Croft and they're never a surprise. More often than not they're a matter of when, not if. I don't think anyone wasn't expecting this in the first place.
...how is this blowing the fuck out of SJW's in any way? Are you just picking up random words from /v/ now?
Futa alliance!
Looks way better than the nuds on USFIV and x1000 better than SFxT nuds.
I wonder whose idea was it to release this game on PC too instead of XboxOne... XD
Cammy's next, bet.
*Sits back and waits patiently for Mika* ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
nice but in this age,she's just as old as your mother and on the bright side,there's always fanfiction.
Sjws are total scum- MOAR nude mods, and they wither like rotten logs!
DEATH BY SNU SNU!!!
i'm surprised that capcom havent made a patch to block these fanmade nudity mods.there is no way this thing is official otherwise the ESRB would have given this game the dreaded M rating right alongside dead or alive.
Hah, gotta love how pasionate pc users are compared to consoles who are forced to only get what the devs give them, though this puts pc ports in decline because some devs dont take these nude mods kindly because it gives an explicit image of their games like DOA5, i have most of the girls in their birth suit
호ㅛㅕ
Those thighs are too big. Small thighs are more delicious.
With mosiaic? Only a Japanese modder woud do such foolishness.
It's really hard to fap when you're trying to win an online tournament.
Man, it does look great. A shame I only play this on PS4.
Thats toned thighs!!!!!! to bad to chun become a grandma for the fault of the noob ryu who friendzone her all the time.
I don't remember the last time I wanted a nude mod more than I do with Laura Matsuda. She's fucking perfect!
I honestly really love Chun-Li's figure and this nude mod just makes me want to love Chun-Li even more.
Also, I feel that Chun-Li looks kind of like Max Caulfield on steroids.
Crush me with your thighs, Chun-Li.
Oh boy, I can't wait for the "Bared-Ass Beatdown" DLC featuring the entire cast totally naked with realistic physics!
But seriously, someone needs to give everyone anuses because they're not barbie dolls. I'm tired of vanilla mods being the same without correct anatomical parts.
Great mod though!
Start modding then. And if you're successful you can help us have anuses on our fighters!
I would have purchased this game if it was not too overpriced. Love this sexy Chun-Li nude mod.
There is a Street Fighter 5? There was a 4?!! Jesus, I thought the snes one was the last one.
Don't care, SF muscle tone and leg proportions aren't my thing.
Chun Li ain't natty.
Futas are love, futas are life ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
this futa shit is literally everywhere now dude stfu
OMG yes!!!
Need hot Ryu naked with wiggling dick
Fuck off, fujofuck.
be nice man. The ladies/gay guys deserve fanservice too. If the sjws could understand that everybody can get what they want (sadly they want censorship) we would still have mika's ass slap/cammy's crotch shot.
God dammit will you all shut the fuck up.
Fuck off, SJWfuck.
FUCK OFF ANTI SJW
hang yourself, sjw cuckboi
Is there a futa mod? Imagine their blessings flopping and slapping everywhere! #FutaFighter8=> #FF8=>
"blessings"
LMFAO
Just imagine all the commission requests you could finally get once you make it big. Futa for your 24/7 needs. Then you can leave the rest of us alone.
stfu
Choke on futa dick scum
No.
But you can get a futa mod for Poison in Street Fighter x Tekken.
The futa army is taking over! #futalife
Homo
Love no that e t he futa?
Dem legs tho😋😋😋
Futas are nice too
#lovenothatethefuta