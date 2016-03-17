Shibuya Rin Ero-Cosplay by Tsubomi Totally Scandalous
- Date: Mar 17, 2016 04:31 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, IdolM@ster, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, Schoolgirls, Seifuku
Exalted idol Shibuya Rin of Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls has had her purity besmirched by the perverse tendencies of top AV idol Tsubomi, who has impressively cosplayed as the cool beauty, with both idols sure to generate mass appeal.
I was thinking she's doing the Shibuya thing alright until image 57 and 59 and then all I could think of was lemmie go balls deep on this fucking slut.
Tsubomi i love you,
By Ragil Davidson
it feels weird when Tsubomi doing Ero-cosplay, while she usually doing stuff beyond this...there are a lot of JAV girls cuter or more talk active than her, but for me she's different
It has come to my attention that japanese women depicted in this kind of field, despite being of dark hai, have very little to almost no body her. I don't know if this has to do with their genetics, or is it solely a cosmetic choice.
This doubt is killing me, one body hair at a time.
Is there a scholar here, who may enlighten me?
They shave, maybe? Have you seen unshaved japanese woman? They have bushes as big as german ones
Very pretty looking cosplayer. I bet she has a nice flowery scent to go along with her good looks.
This is really really good!
lgboy
11
Shes cute but a bit chubby. Whats with that black asshole? She needs to open her vagina up
lovely cosplay and nicely
Another cosplayer who looks forced into doing this...
She's a porn star.
Nice Sennheisers.
She's making me feel something in my pants.
I know right? There's something about her that makes me hot and bothered. She's not the prettiest or the hottest but she makes it work. It must be those thighs.
The pink underwear pics got me stroking. She has a nice ass.
too bad she has the "no anal" flag on her.
TSUBOMI!
basically taking photos of a highschooler
Quite a small girl for Rin, but let's hope many other will follow her example!
I don't know that she looks much like Rin, but I'd absolutely destroy that ass nonetheless.
Tsubomi is the best! Be it a gang of homeless, obese, foreign, short, tall, small dick, big dick, cosplay, raep, lesbian and almost every fantasy and play, she's done it all for our pleasure, truly the queen of loli and JAVs. #allhailthequeen #inherhonor
Does she still exist? I haven't heard anything new about her in such a long time.
In fact, I know her for so little that this is the first time I actually hear something new about her.
Am I the only one who just never saw the appeal of Idolmaster? The girls are pretty, yes, but the thing itself.. eeeh
You are most definitely not.
Chick is old... shes gotta be in her mid 30's. I wouldn't touch that I have standards unlike most of you bastards.