Nekomimi Hinagiku Katsura Figure

The pretty pink-haired Hinagiku Katsura of Hayate no Gotoku has taken the form of a cute kitty courtesy of Orca Toys, a charming figure that lovers of cats or the series would likely admire once she arrives in August.

Hinagiku Katsura can be pre-ordered now.



