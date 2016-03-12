Nekomimi Hinagiku Katsura Figure
- Date: Mar 12, 2016 19:49 JST
The pretty pink-haired Hinagiku Katsura of Hayate no Gotoku has taken the form of a cute kitty courtesy of Orca Toys, a charming figure that lovers of cats or the series would likely admire once she arrives in August.
Is Hayate making some kind of return?
If so, can they return to the series that was actually entertaining?
Or are they continuing with spin-offs?
Either way, this is the second Hayate figure released recently...
