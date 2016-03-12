Gate Prepares For Battle
- Date: Mar 12, 2016 19:48 JST
Fantastic fantasy anime Gate has continued on its downward spiral as another sequence of distressing events occur, as the series gears up to what seems to be another full-scale assault by the JSDF, a moment that many have been dying to see since their last action sequence so long ago.
Omake:
What the hell happened in that Lelei part? The assassin warns the heroes to wear armor and when she strikes. Shandy trails her, almost gets the mastermind, makes it back just in time. The assassin makes the most obvious move and gets shot down in 1 second. Disregard that for some reason Itami was not ready to act even though he knew exactly what was going to happen. Shandy, one minute ago trying her best to prevent the assassination, tries to kill Lelei in the most difficult position with no way out. She could have waited until later in the bath or something. This is so stupid even the characters themselves criticize it. Was the writer for the anime plot dropped on his head as a baby?
They say that the Pied Piper is an assassin who manipulates the hearts of others into helping. The PP manipulated Shandy, someone who the characters establish heavily that she is an idiot, so that she thinks the only way to save the princess is to bring Lelei to the stupid prince dead.
Some glorious Pina sideboob.
If Rory was a futa, she would be one of the best because he sadistic nature plus a blessing can only mean greatness. #stoprorysama #ithurts #itreachesallthewaytomystomach
Because of her sadistic nature she would cut it herself! It would regenerate, but the cut you would use as a dildo.
yet another show where the animal eared person is a villian or weak, unimportant supporting character.
I wonder how it all really happened. Bring out the next manga chapter already! XD
You mean why is the white bunny trying to cause a war?
Apparently she lived in a tribe of warrior bunnies who are the amazons of that universe. The ocky prince took her for slave on the promise that he will spare the rest.
He "secretly" still wrecks the rest of the bunnies like the jerk he is and they feel that the white bunny (their queen) had betrayed them.
Now she tries to make the empire to destroy itself as a payback.
I hope the Bunny Queen kills the Prince. After everything that has happened to her and her people she deserves payback. I just don't like the way she's doing it. But after what has been done to her and her people and I can understand her wanting to hurt the Humans especially anyone of royalty. The humans are the ones that treat the animal humans as slaves and scum. I have a feeling that Pina's time as a slave may help turn things around for the animal humans. Just so nothing bad happens to Pina. I don't trust those 3 generals that the Prince has working for him. They have rape faces.
To me, i felt like it was implied that she got raped in the light novel.
Can't wait for this part to come out in the manga, without all the blood/mature/death elements censored.
boring episode, not enough rory
Honesty it's better if we have less If they make her uncharacteristicaly and nauseatingly make her moe like they did in that episode where she was the emcee for the wizard dual. I don't care if that's in the source material. It was just unpleasant how they turned a pretty badass character into that.
Meh, that bitch is overrated anyway.
says the hater.