Black Desert Online Nude Mod Surfaces

The arrival of Korean MMORPG Black Desert Online to western shores has already seen to the creation of nude mods for its voluptuous women, a surefire method of acquiring notoriety for the game – if possibly for all the wrong reasons.

The modder had also noted that some of the models used in the mod originally existed in the game at some point (possibly during production) and were later removed, turning out to be a rather pointless move by the developers.

Black Desert Online’s fine women in all their nude glory:

The installation procedure and other helpful insight can be read via the mod’s official thread; Black Desert Online can be played online (or viewed lustfully) now.