Senran Kagura Live Action Trailer “Absolutely Cringe-worthy”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 9, 2016 17:02 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dakimakura, Live Action, Oppai, PS4, Senran Kagura, Trailer, USA, Vita
The oncoming advent of Senran Kagura: Estival Versus in the west has been receiving attention by way of a humorous live action skit that many are finding cringe-worthy despite its apparent spot-on accuracy, with it even potentially snagging a few dakimakura sales in the process.
The live action trailer, highlighting a man’s relationship with his dakimakura:
The previous live action piece:
Apparently the live action series has yet to conclude, with more dakimakura romance planned to make viewers more uncomfortable than ever – Senran Kagura: Estival Versus and its shinobi sexiness can be had March 15th in the US for the PS4 and Vita.
Why are you taking this so seriously? It's meant to be a joke.
He sounds like Mr. Bean
Where did this guy get a camera while I was on all those dates?
When did you learn to talk, Mr. Bean?
Now that is the perfect girl
it's a parody but I also understand people who really live like that. They have the guarante that their "girlfriend" will never betray them or gets angry at them. In essence it is all about the fear of losing someone. That's why they cannot just have a relationship with a real girl who is a black box full of surprises. Good and bad ones. On the other hand they have to think for two people now. Their "girlfriend" can only be what they put into it mentaly. That means a huge portion of stress to keep this relationship alive and because they are dating in essence with themselves their relation will lack what makes living together with another human so interesting. Risks, surprises, joy and pain.
I was interested in knowing the eastern reaction to this (you guys used to post translation of the 2chan comments for this kind of thing)
I like it
OMG, I just thought of the best idea since tsunderes: Futa Dakimakuras! #businessgenius #investmentplease #kickstartergold
Eh, Could have been worse.
cringe worthy? lol I found this absolutely fucking hilarious!
I was also thoroughly entertained. It actually looks sorta cute instead of creepy
Whats really sad is japan in real life sees this actually happening before there very eyes @.@ ..
"Cringe-worthy", why do people have to be so discriminating? Do they cringe at the sight of a homosexual couple? At an inter-racial couple? C'mon, it's 2016!
I really hope you're being sarcastic. If this wasn't SanCockU I would believe you are trying to be sarcastic but considering it is SanCockU............................
So I don't have to hide my love for Loli anymore?
Well... the police are still around so...
No they don't cringe at any of the things you listed
...but that's only because they're blind sheep wanting to earn their "progressive" points
It's sad how massive media will want people to be faster accepting of fucking a corpse than any otaku activity.
I accept corpse fucking (in some cases) over people carrying around their fuck pillows in public.
If it's just a pillow then why do people take them with them when they go out? I mean, I like sitting on my chair but I don't take it with me when I go out.
That is because you are a degenerate. It's just a pillow, not a fuck-pillow, you miserable idiot, you.
Cringe worthiness is all subjective, though. What one person would fine cringe worthy. Another person would totally be okay with.
i bet you thought that was deeply thoughtful didnt you?
Nope, I'm pretty simple minded. Anybody who thinks I'm is just shallow.
idk about you guys but i'm sold
As if girl gamers don't play such games...
As if lesbian gamers don't egsist...
As if lesbians don't like to see women with curves, even if they atre fictional...
I'm with you on this. I love senran while my guy friends are all too afraid to to look like a perv to play.
You are absolutely right, lesbians don't "egsist".
I like to imagine how this trailer would look with deadpool instead of the dude acting in it.