The oncoming advent of Senran Kagura: Estival Versus in the west has been receiving attention by way of a humorous live action skit that many are finding cringe-worthy despite its apparent spot-on accuracy, with it even potentially snagging a few dakimakura sales in the process.

Apparently the live action series has yet to conclude, with more dakimakura romance planned to make viewers more uncomfortable than ever – Senran Kagura: Estival Versus and its shinobi sexiness can be had March 15th in the US for the PS4 and Vita.