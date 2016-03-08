China Elevator Woman “Starved To Death Over Month”
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Mar 8, 2016 04:36 JST
- Tags: Accidents, Bizarre, Buildings, China, Crime, Made in China, Murder, Shaanxi
The corpse of a woman trapped in an elevator for a month has been discovered in the Chinese city of Xi’an, maintenance workers having shut down and locked up an elevator in the building in which she lived – all apparently without bothering to check properly whether anyone was inside.
The incident led to the maintenance crew being detained for further investigation of their negligence, with police pursuing the middle-aged woman’s death as a case of involuntary manslaughter.
The workers initially arrived to the building to check on a glitch with the system, turning the lift off on January 30th whilst paying no mind to any who may have still been inside it, with the corpse of their unfortunate victim being discovered a month later on March 1st by another crew who had arrived to conduct further repairs.
Reportedly the woman, who lived alone in the building, went unmissed and showed signs of trying to escape her prison, before succumbing to the inevitable (whether starvation, or more likely, dehydration, is not clear).
Such elevator-centric incidents are sadly not as uncommon as might be hoped in China, a nation still struggling to come to grips with the concept of conscientious maintenance despite its rapid rise…
And people wonder how someone could be scared of using the elevator... This was pretty sick news.
The worst part of course being that she actually died; what kind of imbecile shuts down an elevator without double checking (before and after the shutdown) whether anyone is in it or not?
And what kind of imbecile designed the elevator in such a way that a desperate person couldn't force her way out?
My dad got stuck in the lift once in a similar fashion as that woman. Luckily the lift had a middle split door and he brought his keys. By jamming the key down the center and prying it open with his arms, he managed to climb onto the next floor. Lucky for him the lift stopped midway to the next upper floor or else he could have ended up like that woman.
Honestly, here is how elevators should be designed; there should be a switch in them that detects whether or not the elevator is at a floor (for example, a circuit added next to the door of each floor, that will connect to a socket on the elevator, it isn't as hard to make as it may sound).
When the elevator is given an order to power off, it will wait till it's stopped at any floor, opens the door, THEN powers off. People inside the elevator would know it's powered off because the lights would be turned off.
Very simple way to avoid deaths, and one of very many (for example you could have pressure sensors in the floor that detects if anyone is standing on it, if someone is the elevator would refuse to power down no matter what).
In case of emergency, then sure, there could be a forceful override button which powers off the elevator anyways, but when that is used then at least the staff would know that they have to check the bloody elevator for people. Less risk of human error.
I believe it should be a standard for elevator design to open the door on power-off. It could have an internal battery that does this in case the power simply died (wasn't manually turned off). To at least reduce accidents like this.
You actually don't even need to go as far as to make a socket like that, elevators already internally can detect whether they're at a floor, and what floor they are on, hell they even usually have a queuing function installed, how hard could it be to set it up like that? All the components and circuitry required are already there!
A horrible, lonely way to die.
Usually I find China QUALITY posts funny.. but this is too much. Fuck those engineers.
Yep, this is fucked up. What a waste of a life, because some lazy piece of shit couldn't take two seconds to do his job properly.
Not as bad as the 3 year old who got run over TWICE and left to die in the street as onlookers just walked on by.
have you ever heard of kitty genovese?1964 in new york city in queens a women was assaulted,brutally attacked ,raped and ultimately murdered outside her apartment building in kewgardens.38 people from nearby apartmen complexes,they heard it,they heard her sream,some saw,but they ain’t do anything.
this kind of situations will aways happen in certain phase of urbanizing process,it is not the reason you despise chinese people.
USA Police corruption and coverup as usual.
The real story of Kitty Genovese: http://nypost.com/2014/02/16/book-reveals-real-story-behind-the-kitty-genovese-murder/
Michael Hoffman, heard the commotion. He looked out his window and told his father, Samuel, what he saw. Samuel called the police, and after three or four minutes on hold, he reached a police dispatcher. But the police did not respond to Samuel Hoffman’s call.
The real thoughtlessness came from New York City Police Commissioner Michael “Bull” Murphy had lunch with The New York Times’ new city editor who lazily passed a falsehood to the journalist
“Brother, that Queens story is one for the books. Thirty-eight witnesses,” Murphy said. “I’ve been in this business a long time, but this beats everything.”
As for the other mistaken belief that was treated as fact — that none of Genovese’s neighbors tried to help in any way, including calling the police — this information was fed to a Life magazine reporter by a New York City police lieutenant.
At least that ordeal was over quickly for the victim, unlike this one.
not really. the girl survived being run over twice. she died a week or two later in the hospital IIRC.
Well there is a saying in china that is akin too, if you hit em, make sure you kill em.
because if they survive you would have to pay the rest of your life for legal damages, but if they are dead, you only have to pay once for their funeral.
Unless it's strait up murder, then you get prison for the rest of your life.
As Cherie Gil says in the movie "Bituin Walang Ningning"... "You're Nothing but a Second-Rate, Trying Hard, COPYCAT", We Acknowledge that.
Flipfag detected
China still has delusions of being on a par technologically and professionally with Asian powerhouses like Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. What a joke. A nation of peasants run and controlled by peasants.
A nation of peasants run and controlled by greedy bastards.
Fixed.
Even if that, indeed, puts them on par with the world's leading powerhouses.
A nation of thieves run and controlled by legalized slavers.
FIXED
There was an earthquake recently which hit Taiwan, and a few buildings collapsed - guess what they found inside? "China" Quality stuffer material.
A country can be run by complete psychopaths and still be economically viable to be powerhouses. Morality has nothing to do with making money.
and i still can't figure out how/why jackie chan still supports his country
dear jackie do not support both his country
or his home.
if he really love his home he should go against the tyranny of CCP.
obviously，he have made some deal with chinese authority，he always been the mouthpiece of CCP recent years.
there is a famous words he said:chinese people must be controlled by the government.
because jackie gets paid to make china look good
Hong Kong wasn't exactly China though. The country was a British colony for around 150 years, and was only given back to China in 1997.
Because Jackie Chan was BORN in Hong Kong and actually does love his home.
As much as we think our home sucks and smells like a peat bog chances are we will still be returning home sometime.
I have to add that I've been disappointed by his excessively nationalistic blathering lately as well. Perhaps it's the price of being a star in that country but I've stopped buying his movies and going to see them in theatres.
Awwwww yisssss the reason why I come back to Sankaku.
Those engineers should be arrested.
Also, shame she didn't have someone with her. She would have survived by going out of the elevator hatch. I dunno if you can reach it solo, but with help you can.
already been arrested，I've searched in chinese news
hatch is locked from the outside bro. it only exists so people can get inside, not out.
Unfortunately, there is a high chance that it will be locked from the outside. The hatch is there for professionals to get you out, not for passengers to foolishly fall to their deaths in an elevator shaft or daredevils to ride them. Of course, this is China so there might not have been a hatch at all.
And of course, being Chinese, the lady was probably not tall enough to reach the hatch in any case. Yao Ming is never there when you need him...
In this case escaping out the elevator hatch definitely would have been the lower risk option.
Worst case at least it would be a quicker death the slowly dying from dehydration over the course of 2 or three days.
Yes she was dead for a long time when they found her and it probably was the smell that tipped them off.
Sadly, this. Not as sadly, I learned that from Archer.
Glorious China fucks up again; i wouldnt be surprised if they were to somehow be a trigger to another world war
China full of stupid and unprofessional workers/engineers. No wonder that lousy and crappy country have to hack into other countries to steal others technology.
Why nobody pays attention to the fact that she lived alone in the whole building with functioning elevator? I'm not defending those fucking maintenance bithces or blame the victim in any way, but if you live absolutely ALONE in a WHOLE building, you might wanna reconsider using elevator because nobody would come to help you if ANYTHING happens? Common sense anyone?
You have to reconsider living ALONE.
Or being alone AT ALL.
If you trip on the bath and hit your head, there is no one to hear you fall and try to help you.
If you choke during dinner, there is no one to help you.
One of the things I've learned in life is that humans suck at maintenance. They also get shittier when the population density is higher.
She must not have had a phone on her, or if she did she had no means to connect to a signal or Wi-Fi; otherwise she could have at least called the police and whether or not she had any personal connections with people would not have mattered.
Little Trouble in Big China, starring Kurt Russell.
Remember it while you can, Hollywood wants to do a reboot, starring, The Rock. I wish I were kidding.
...sounds like something dwayne would star in
Actually she would have died of thirst in a few days vs starvation.
She might have brought a water container with her for consumption at work and was rationing the water in hopes of lasting long enough to be rescued.
Unless it was something like five gallons it would have only bought her an extra day or two.
Another site reported the workers called out at the elevator in the shaft to check if there was anyone inside, and when they received no answer, they shut it down.
Dunno how legit this is.
Who cares how legit it is? If that's true, it'd be surprising they were able to get dressed that morning on how stupid they are. What if the person inside is deaf, or old and hard of hearing? That's assuming you'd even be able to hear someone shout inside the elevator shaft. Assuming there's no telephone in the box, the best way I can think of to check if there's anyone in the elevator is to call it to your floor. Nobody's in it? You're good to go.
Welcome to the world of no oversights. People can cut corners and nobody notices because that shit isn't being audited properly.
Sankaku with its china posts again?
China is a nasty place
but it gives us weird news
Because that's what a weebnabe website would cherrypick for you faggits
Like Florida.
Florida man FTW!