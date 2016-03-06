Glitter Force MV Unveiled “What Did They Do to Precure!?”

Smile Precure!‘s transition into the western world (known now as “Glitter Force”) has unsurprisingly amassed hatred and loathing from fans of the original series, with the release of an MV for one of the show’s original western songs certainly not helping in alleviating this rage.

The “heinously abominable” MV for “Run (All Together)”, which will likely replace one of the beloved Japanese songs:

Smile Precure!’s western arrival was orchestrated by the infamous Netflix, who have since been claiming the series as a “Netflix original”, which – despite the gargantuan falsity of the term – has failed to change the opinions of those who despise the apparent inability of western studios to handle foreign titles.