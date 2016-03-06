RSSChannel

Glitter Force MV Unveiled “What Did They Do to Precure!?”

SmilePrecure-GlitterForce-Agony-1

SmilePrecure-GlitterForce-Agony-2

SmilePrecure-GlitterForce-Agony-3

Smile Precure!‘s transition into the western world (known now as “Glitter Force”) has unsurprisingly amassed hatred and loathing from fans of the original series, with the release of an MV for one of the show’s original western songs certainly not helping in alleviating this rage.

The “heinously abominable” MV for “Run (All Together)”, which will likely replace one of the beloved Japanese songs:

Smile Precure!’s western arrival was orchestrated by the infamous Netflix, who have since been claiming the series as a “Netflix original”, which – despite the gargantuan falsity of the term – has failed to change the opinions of those who despise the apparent inability of western studios to handle foreign titles.



    Comment by Anonymous
    13:52 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I can´t fap to this

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Nin
    Comment by Nin
    19:41 06/03/2016 # ! Good (+0.4)

    I am depressed and will not leave my home for the next three weeks because of this.

    Reply to Nin
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:07 08/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    He'll live through peanut butter.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:13 07/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    You know if you don't like it then don't watch it. It suppose to be for younger kids who haven't seen the first Precure series or the others. They wouldn't know it was a huge francies

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:22 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    dude I don't even like precure and was insulted by the mess they did to this version. It's bad. Like 4kids bad

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:07 07/03/2016 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    no, you're just a retard complaining because your precious chinese cartoons might be watched by someone other than massive weebs like yourself.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:30 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    they just lowered the age of the intended audience to preschool

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:54 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    that's just awful

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:48 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This dub should "Run into the Sun".

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:11 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    never seen the original version but .. this somehow seems bootlegged asf...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:14 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    To add more fuel to the the raging flames, this is from wikipedia about the anime:

    "Saban Brands have licensed the series outside of Asia under the name Glitter Force, releasing it as a Netflix exclusive. This version consists of 40 episodes, the first twenty of which were released on Netflix on December 18, 2015. The adaptation, the English dub of which was produced by Studiopolis, features changes to character names, terminology, and music. The opening theme is "Glitter Force", performed by Blush, who also perform various insert songs. Shirley Pelts wrote that "Netflix is investing heavily in legacy cartoons such as Popples and Glitter Force, which it considers to be important toy and entertainment brands."

    Hate fuel yo.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:22 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Haven't seen something this absurd since Robotech...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:50 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    LMAO ROBOFAIL . . .

    yup same tier

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:26 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    No no no it's not western studios, just the american ones, and a handful of others admittedly. France do okay in this scene.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:56 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    idiotic americunts !!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:00 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Like WakFu, which is quite alright.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ishmon16
    Comment by Ishmon16
    18:55 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Kill it fire

    Reply to Ishmon16
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:07 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Cannot be unseen! Why they try to destroy it so hard?
    Is the order by SJW collaborate with 4kids?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:13 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Worse: it's Saban. Remember them?
    They're kicking it old school.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:41 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Ok its not just the voices and the names, did they edit the cells? The girls look worse than ever.... I swear i've seen the yay yay yay many times and never seen their arms so twig like.

    Did they really get Koei to do this or was it some tumblr landwhale trying out CG?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:23 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I'm surprised noone else noticed that either. They just stuck some MMD models on a still background. Don't see why though, since it'd be easier just to dub the original OP/ED sequences.

    Even then, it wasn't THAT bad of a song. I'm more concerned about upcoming censorship...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:38 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Audio languages available (on German Netflix):

    German
    Italian
    Dutch
    English
    English - Audio Description

    WTF? Netflix dubs it into four languages but they don't bother to make the original audio track available?

    That's the 90s all over again. Localize anime to death. But not that I care much about this show in particular. Not my type of anime.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:12 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Probably cut some content from episodes and filled it with other crap or completely changed the "plot" so that the original voiceover doesn't make any sense anymore.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:25 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Considering professional seiyuus did the Japanese track, they probably don't have the licensing to publish it. It might not make sense from a profit standpoint either, considering they're marketing this as a children's show.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:52 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Holy fuck did netflix hire a bunch of 4kids rejects or something. Fuck you netflix, i was warming up to you over house of cards but after this monstrocity i will not be giving you a dime for sub.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:37 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    "Glitter Force"

    "Netflix original"

    All the people who involve in this mess should get forced to do sterilization.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:51 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    As master Yoda would say: Stupid they are .. breed they should not ...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:21 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    With Nukes, preferably.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:49 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Two nukes, 15KT each.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:35 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The irony is that Netflix has the dub in several languages EXCEPT original Japanese...

    It seems Netflix (or whoever gave it to them) butchered more than that song. A lot of the content may have been edited differently for whatever reason.

    Anyway, just dropping my 2 cents that it doesn't have the original JP with sub version on Netflix.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:03 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The recording industry makes a fortune off licensed music, A FORTUNE. Netflix was never going to pay a ridiculous sum of money to use the original music, if was either this or abandon the project all together.

    Like ADV did after they announced plans to license Macross 7 and quickly learned how much they'd have to pay to license every audio track recorded by fictitious group "Fire Bomber".

    That said, expect the original Smile Precure to be available untouched on Japanese Netflix. Where international music licensing issues are less likely to arise.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:46 09/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    fuck off

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of SomeDuder
    Comment by SomeDuder
    03:02 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Some of it is to blame on the absurd japanese licensing practices though.

    But it just looks... Is this the year 2016? Can't tell if I'm alive or in some kind of weird DiCaprio-ish limbo where everything blends together

    Reply to SomeDuder
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:24 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    ...? Was it funimation? Or was it just netflix this time?

    The butchery is real...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:56 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    saban licensed it

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:42 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bleh! We are already know the only true idols are the girls from shinsei futanari Ido group and futabu!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:01 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hence your name from now on is Trollmoron.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:12 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    i'll take my gundam, tyvm

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.......

    *Reads article agaim*
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:18 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    No

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:31 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yo wtf is dis shit? Did a muthafucka wake up in da gawddamn 1990s or sum shit? Who da fuck still dubs a muthafuckin anime like this nowadays? Muthafuckas on sum retro shit fo real. I kno 1 thang they bet not change Kirara Amanogawa's name to Katie or sum other white girl shit or they gon make a muthafucka haveta bussa head in this bitch 4 real.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Yamato
    Comment by Yamato
    08:16 08/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Seriously. It's like as soon as 4kids finally died out, Saban, whom everyone was thinking was defunct and bought out by Disney, somehow managed to rear its ugly head once more and continue the process of fucking up dubs.

    But you know, personally, I don't care how the fuck they dub this, just so long as the original Japanese version with English subtitles is made legally available in some form. I think the fact that this is an exclusively digitally distributed series, and they somehow fail to do just that, is the biggest insult of all to the Precure fanbase.

    Reply to Yamato
    Avatar of planetarian
    Comment by planetarian
    18:16 10/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    given that they purchased the license for the series, and aren't providing a Japanese dub for it on Netflix, it looks like your hopes for an official release of the unaltered Japanese original just got dashed.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:54 09/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    What we do to 4kids, must be done to Haim Saban

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:54 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ok, Yes.
    Its really embarrassing and cringe inducing but ya'll niggers know this is gonna sell.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Michael
    Comment by Michael
    05:26 12/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Are people really judging the whole adaptation on it's ending? Not even it's only ending. There are at least 3. And the first one is a modified version of the 2nd ending of the original version. I've actually watched the first batch of episodes on netflix, and it's actually not that bad. Just because they fuck up the ending animation, doesn't mean the entire show is garbage. Honestly, how many of you have watched the show? Apparently , not a lot of you if your writing off the entire show just for a bad, maybe, 2 minutes that you could skip anyway.

    Reply to Michael
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:42 09/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck you Haim Saban, fucking jew

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:39 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    why obama whyyyyy!!!!!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of TNinja
    Comment by TNinja
    22:03 06/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well. It's not like the target audience is a group of 30 year old males, now is it?

    Reply to TNinja
    Avatar of Geno-nii
    Comment by Geno-nii
    06:58 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    ^I read this in Archer's voice.

    Reply to Geno-nii
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:02 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It is an Netflix Original.

    A Netflix Original Disaster.

    I can't believe what the fuck they did.

    Rather than translate one of the decent Precures, they pick the FILLER precure. The pick the precure that has NOTHING.

    None of the amazing action. None of the FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY elements. Just prissy girls doing prissy things. It's like the entire cast is made of Usagi from Sailor Moon, not the sailor scouts. Just Usagi drunk on candy and booze.

    None of them are effective , none of them are interesting and it drives me nuts as a die hard precure fan. I really wanted people to see how awesome this show was .. And this is what they choose to bring over

    Even that really fruity all boy magical girl show is at least funny and I pray that they never attempt to localize that because it won't work at all.

    RAH!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:16 07/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'll have you know smile is my favourite of all the precures.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:40 12/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I like Smile too, mainly because of the villains. And because one of the characters is an otaku resulting in all sorts of references.

    Reply to this comment




