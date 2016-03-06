Glitter Force MV Unveiled “What Did They Do to Precure!?”
Smile Precure!‘s transition into the western world (known now as “Glitter Force”) has unsurprisingly amassed hatred and loathing from fans of the original series, with the release of an MV for one of the show’s original western songs certainly not helping in alleviating this rage.
The “heinously abominable” MV for “Run (All Together)”, which will likely replace one of the beloved Japanese songs:
Smile Precure!’s western arrival was orchestrated by the infamous Netflix, who have since been claiming the series as a “Netflix original”, which – despite the gargantuan falsity of the term – has failed to change the opinions of those who despise the apparent inability of western studios to handle foreign titles.
You know if you don't like it then don't watch it. It suppose to be for younger kids who haven't seen the first Precure series or the others. They wouldn't know it was a huge francies
dude I don't even like precure and was insulted by the mess they did to this version. It's bad. Like 4kids bad
no, you're just a retard complaining because your precious chinese cartoons might be watched by someone other than massive weebs like yourself.
they just lowered the age of the intended audience to preschool
This dub should "Run into the Sun".
never seen the original version but .. this somehow seems bootlegged asf...
To add more fuel to the the raging flames, this is from wikipedia about the anime:
"Saban Brands have licensed the series outside of Asia under the name Glitter Force, releasing it as a Netflix exclusive. This version consists of 40 episodes, the first twenty of which were released on Netflix on December 18, 2015. The adaptation, the English dub of which was produced by Studiopolis, features changes to character names, terminology, and music. The opening theme is "Glitter Force", performed by Blush, who also perform various insert songs. Shirley Pelts wrote that "Netflix is investing heavily in legacy cartoons such as Popples and Glitter Force, which it considers to be important toy and entertainment brands."
Haven't seen something this absurd since Robotech...
No no no it's not western studios, just the american ones, and a handful of others admittedly. France do okay in this scene.
Like WakFu, which is quite alright.
Ok its not just the voices and the names, did they edit the cells? The girls look worse than ever.... I swear i've seen the yay yay yay many times and never seen their arms so twig like.
Did they really get Koei to do this or was it some tumblr landwhale trying out CG?
I'm surprised noone else noticed that either. They just stuck some MMD models on a still background. Don't see why though, since it'd be easier just to dub the original OP/ED sequences.
Even then, it wasn't THAT bad of a song. I'm more concerned about upcoming censorship...
Audio languages available (on German Netflix):
German
Italian
Dutch
English
English - Audio Description
WTF? Netflix dubs it into four languages but they don't bother to make the original audio track available?
That's the 90s all over again. Localize anime to death. But not that I care much about this show in particular. Not my type of anime.
Probably cut some content from episodes and filled it with other crap or completely changed the "plot" so that the original voiceover doesn't make any sense anymore.
Considering professional seiyuus did the Japanese track, they probably don't have the licensing to publish it. It might not make sense from a profit standpoint either, considering they're marketing this as a children's show.
Holy fuck did netflix hire a bunch of 4kids rejects or something. Fuck you netflix, i was warming up to you over house of cards but after this monstrocity i will not be giving you a dime for sub.
The irony is that Netflix has the dub in several languages EXCEPT original Japanese...
It seems Netflix (or whoever gave it to them) butchered more than that song. A lot of the content may have been edited differently for whatever reason.
Anyway, just dropping my 2 cents that it doesn't have the original JP with sub version on Netflix.
The recording industry makes a fortune off licensed music, A FORTUNE. Netflix was never going to pay a ridiculous sum of money to use the original music, if was either this or abandon the project all together.
Like ADV did after they announced plans to license Macross 7 and quickly learned how much they'd have to pay to license every audio track recorded by fictitious group "Fire Bomber".
That said, expect the original Smile Precure to be available untouched on Japanese Netflix. Where international music licensing issues are less likely to arise.
Some of it is to blame on the absurd japanese licensing practices though.
...? Was it funimation? Or was it just netflix this time?
saban licensed it
i'll take my gundam, tyvm
Yo wtf is dis shit? Did a muthafucka wake up in da gawddamn 1990s or sum shit? Who da fuck still dubs a muthafuckin anime like this nowadays? Muthafuckas on sum retro shit fo real. I kno 1 thang they bet not change Kirara Amanogawa's name to Katie or sum other white girl shit or they gon make a muthafucka haveta bussa head in this bitch 4 real.
Seriously. It's like as soon as 4kids finally died out, Saban, whom everyone was thinking was defunct and bought out by Disney, somehow managed to rear its ugly head once more and continue the process of fucking up dubs.
But you know, personally, I don't care how the fuck they dub this, just so long as the original Japanese version with English subtitles is made legally available in some form. I think the fact that this is an exclusively digitally distributed series, and they somehow fail to do just that, is the biggest insult of all to the Precure fanbase.
given that they purchased the license for the series, and aren't providing a Japanese dub for it on Netflix, it looks like your hopes for an official release of the unaltered Japanese original just got dashed.
Its really embarrassing and cringe inducing but ya'll niggers know this is gonna sell.
Are people really judging the whole adaptation on it's ending? Not even it's only ending. There are at least 3. And the first one is a modified version of the 2nd ending of the original version. I've actually watched the first batch of episodes on netflix, and it's actually not that bad. Just because they fuck up the ending animation, doesn't mean the entire show is garbage. Honestly, how many of you have watched the show? Apparently , not a lot of you if your writing off the entire show just for a bad, maybe, 2 minutes that you could skip anyway.
Well. It's not like the target audience is a group of 30 year old males, now is it?
It is an Netflix Original.
Rather than translate one of the decent Precures, they pick the FILLER precure. The pick the precure that has NOTHING.
None of the amazing action. None of the FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY elements. Just prissy girls doing prissy things. It's like the entire cast is made of Usagi from Sailor Moon, not the sailor scouts. Just Usagi drunk on candy and booze.
None of them are effective , none of them are interesting and it drives me nuts as a die hard precure fan. I really wanted people to see how awesome this show was .. And this is what they choose to bring over
Even that really fruity all boy magical girl show is at least funny and I pray that they never attempt to localize that because it won't work at all.
I'll have you know smile is my favourite of all the precures.
I like Smile too, mainly because of the villains. And because one of the characters is an otaku resulting in all sorts of references.