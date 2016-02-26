Sadako vs Kayako Movie “Will Be Legendary!”
Classic Japanese horror fiends Sadako and Kayako (from The Ring and The Grudge respectively) are apparently set to duel in an upcoming crossover movie simply titled “Sadako vs Kayako”, bound to be a “battle” of epic proportions which will no doubt boast an insane bodycount of innocent bystanders.
The terrifying teaser:
The creepy collab is slated to debut in theaters June 18th.
It looks spooky and hats all I need to get me interested.
Do a good job on it guys.
I'm on board on this, but... THAT TITLE!!!! Please!!! Change de fucking title!!! It's RIDICULOUS!!!!
no, its perfect
I'm just thankful they're using the original version of Kayako and not the one from the reboot.
And here was I, thinking the real killer in Ju-On was the man with the axe, an that the woman was a ghostly victim...
Guess I understood the movie incorrectly.
Looks like Death Battle.
Arms your YURI GOOGLES !!!!?
Sadako v Kayako: Dawn of Murder.
This will certainly find its place among other great "vs." movies such as Freddy vs. Jason, Alien vs. Predator and Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus.
You forgot "King Kong vs Godzilla".
How does that even work? The scale is completely screwed; Godzilla is to KK what an Evangelion is to a Knighmare Frame.
Ask Master Asia, how a human beat mobile fighter...
well considering the two movies mentioned were terrible, would that make this movie a double negative?
Oh you mean the American versions? Yeah it'll be a double negative if it comes out.
FIVE POUNDS OF NOPE IN A TEN-POUND BAG.
VHS, 480p 24fps is too cinematic experience. I hope this time they comes in UHD 4k 60fps when they trying to scare people. :P
Hoooo VHS in JAPAN,they´re long ,long dead..
That creepy!!about movie ahh,what movie..?
you haven't seen an updated version of The Ring where the cursed video uploaded on the internet with pictures of KimYe on it(i made it all up on the last part but sure you'll be cursing a lot if you see it).
it's not VHS,it's Betamax.heh.
The japanese version of Freddy VS Jason ?!
It looks like it could be quite interesting. Especially since they aren't adept at combat, but horror. So, it will be intriguing to see how the plot works out for the both of them.
That much bullshit, Sadako and Kayako that not even stand ? but how they should fight ? pulling the hair ? They are ghosts who throw curses mica may clash .
In Alien vs. Predator and Freddy vs. Jason certainly the results then were what they were , but at least get us a film that did collide it could make sense , but for Sadako and Kayako and ridicule the very idea .
Japanese horror cinema as not available to many horror icons " which otherwise all the same " adapts with what he has for vs rather forget about the horror characters and make us a Gojira vs. Gamera that 50anni the world begs you .
Sounds like your average cat fight.
i want a mud wrestling match.
"Who kills the most in horror".