Sadako vs Kayako Movie “Will Be Legendary!”

SadakovsKayako-Movie-Teaser-1

SadakovsKayako-Movie-Teaser-2

SadakovsKayako-Movie-Teaser-3

Classic Japanese horror fiends Sadako and Kayako (from The Ring and The Grudge respectively) are apparently set to duel in an upcoming crossover movie simply titled “Sadako vs Kayako”, bound to be a “battle” of epic proportions which will no doubt boast an insane bodycount of innocent bystanders.

The terrifying teaser:

The creepy collab is slated to debut in theaters June 18th.



