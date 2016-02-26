Dagashi Kashi Matsuri Mania
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 26, 2016 17:45 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dagashi Kashi, Feel, Food, Image Gallery, Matsuri, Romance, Yukata
The sugar-induced gorging of Dagashi Kashi has extended to the realm of matsuri treats as the anime’s numerous characters indulge in the festivities, further boosting the charming romance between Kokonotsu and the tsundere Saya as well before “new girl” Hotaru inevitably ends up stealing him away.
Omake:
Saya started off a bit boring at the beginning of the series, especially because she was overshadowed by the boisterous and busty Hotaru, but she's been coming into her own.
T-Teach me, Master Saya!
Saya what a qt.
Nice spin-off with Radix & Araragi xD
Saya best girl.
Hotaru best girl
Best girl indeed.
both are best girl in this show. come for the hotaru stay for the saya
Who cares about that male mc? I'm only watch this for Hotaru's antics...
Pretty much. Its the girls who run the show lol