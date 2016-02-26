Busty Meiko Cosplay by Saku Absolutely Massive

Prison School’s large-breasted student council member Meiko has been quite effectively depicted by the seductive Saku, utilizing various naughty angles much like the anime but perhaps lacking in the strict girl’s deadlier (and more sadistic) charms.
You are not logged in.
You can
post anonymously
below,
log in
, or
create an account
to post with a name and avatar, edit your comments, and participate on the forums.
If your comment fails to display immediately, please do not worry - it should appear shortly.
Got to say that for once the cosplayer's physique perfectly match the charater.
10/10!
Saku is wonderful.
Very nice indeed. I approve!
Dat ass. Saku, please sit on my face.
I'd lick both her vag and her backdoor.
GODDAMN! I am in love! 😍
7.5/10 not enough sweat -ign
Her gut looks gross AF in that swimsuit and I mean gross in both english and french.
Goddammit, woman! That level of sexiness just isn't fair! This is superior fap material!
Saku is the queen of sexy cosplay. Totally hot busty body with a great ass for any woman let alone an Asian girl.
not sweaty
I would totally bone her. Never going to happen, unless she has some strange fetish for slightly dumpy white dudes, but I would still totally bone her.
Dayum!
saku never disappoints
To Quote Texas Barry, "OH HELL YES!!!"
I prefer a practical use of something God said :
"Grow and multiply."
AV When?
gotta admit. beautiful face.
Amazing cosplay. Beautiful face.. Love that body type... Thick in all the right places... 10/10
She cute, she thick, and if she come my way she gon' catch this dick!
О_О hell!!! TITAN COSPLAY! 100/10
5 to 10, cosplay the plot of meiko is very hard.
Meiko has a ridiculously huge plot, which is pretty much impossible to cosplay in real life.
Everything that's possible to cosplay was cosplayed well, so I'd give a 10.
I know its blasphemy, but I wish Meiko had smaller boobs, I like big boobs too, but hers are waaay too big to my taste.
You think her boobs are big, google Eiken.
For pornstars be easy cosplayed meiko XDXDXD but really is hard cosplay the body of a manga char specially this.
I need to see more of her! A lot more.......
Got to say that for once the cosplayer's physique perfectly match the charater.
10/10!
Saku is wonderful.
Very nice indeed. I approve!
Dat ass. Saku, please sit on my face.
I'd lick both her vag and her backdoor.
GODDAMN! I am in love! 😍
7.5/10 not enough sweat -ign
Her gut looks gross AF in that swimsuit and I mean gross in both english and french.
Goddammit, woman! That level of sexiness just isn't fair! This is superior fap material!
Saku is the queen of sexy cosplay. Totally hot busty body with a great ass for any woman let alone an Asian girl.
not sweaty
I would totally bone her. Never going to happen, unless she has some strange fetish for slightly dumpy white dudes, but I would still totally bone her.
Dayum!
saku never disappoints
To Quote Texas Barry, "OH HELL YES!!!"
I prefer a practical use of something God said :
"Grow and multiply."
AV When?
gotta admit. beautiful face.
Amazing cosplay. Beautiful face.. Love that body type... Thick in all the right places... 10/10
She cute, she thick, and if she come my way she gon' catch this dick!
О_О hell!!! TITAN COSPLAY! 100/10
5 to 10, cosplay the plot of meiko is very hard.
Meiko has a ridiculously huge plot, which is pretty much impossible to cosplay in real life.
Everything that's possible to cosplay was cosplayed well, so I'd give a 10.
I know its blasphemy, but I wish Meiko had smaller boobs, I like big boobs too, but hers are waaay too big to my taste.
You think her boobs are big, google Eiken.
For pornstars be easy cosplayed meiko XDXDXD but really is hard cosplay the body of a manga char specially this.
I need to see more of her! A lot more.......