Sailor Moon Megane Gleam With The Power of The Moon

Sailor Moon‘s gargantuan merchandising line has yet another item for fans to rabidly fight over, as Japanese eye-wear brand JINS is now offering special Sailor Moon themed glasses for those in need of visual aid when fending off the forces of evil.

Designs are available for six of the mighty mahou shoujo as well as a “Premium Line” which can be gotten by dishing out more, the cleaning cloths however are sold separately:

The magical megane are up for pre-order now and can be found adorning the faces of determined heroines this July.