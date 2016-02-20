Shiness Trailer Fabulously Furry
The first trailer for the upcoming anthropomorphic action RPG known as “Shiness” (developed by Enigami and funded via Kickstarter) has shown off its numerous furry heroes in battle, sure to interest the rather gargantuan furry community as well as those who enjoy some classic fast-paced fighting.
The engaging trailer:
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom can unleash its furry fisticuffs later this year for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
do they fuck?
In Rule 34, they always do.
A fighting game RPG? I'd play it.
Would be much better without disgusting furries.
Why is it a problem now, but it was not during the times of Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Fox, most cartoons and even some modern games like Animal Crossing..? #firstworldproblems, or you are just 12..?
likely because the creators at the time didnt design their characters with fucking them in mind, but to cater to a younger audience.
today anthro clearly means sick disgusting furry shit made by furries who yiff to furfaggotry
Most people never wanted to fuck Sonic or Star Fox.
"I like to watch"
Most people do not want to actually fuck fictional characters. It is... you know, physically impossible.
Also, this is about some of the characters being furries. Like another guy said here, this is not 2005 anymore: furry has nothing to do with sex unless directly prompted. People just like to think of it that way out of morbosity, a thing that anime itself sometimes goes through even to this date, and a thing that would make any of you mad I bet, but apparently bashing on furries for the same reason is OK... The pot is calling someone whose name starts with a K.
I agree with your point, but even still, I can't help but be offput by the furry characters for some reason...
This isn't 2005 anymore, goon.
so they dont make bestiality anymore?
I don't mind furries, i mind the combat system, not my kind of game, too bad.
I kinda like it it should be a very good game for everyone the graphic is sexy enough and cartoon with realism. The fight and puzzle would make it very challenging. We are in a drought of Puzzle platformer games for kids. Especially New original games.