Shiness Trailer Fabulously Furry

The first trailer for the upcoming anthropomorphic action RPG known as “Shiness” (developed by Enigami and funded via Kickstarter) has shown off its numerous furry heroes in battle, sure to interest the rather gargantuan furry community as well as those who enjoy some classic fast-paced fighting.

The engaging trailer:

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom can unleash its furry fisticuffs later this year for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.