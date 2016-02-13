RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Otaku Dan


Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-35

The voluptuous Mikehouse has demonstrated an extraordinary talent for cosplay as well as possibly a liking for Kill la Kill in this cosplay, with the girl fearlessly dressing herself in Ryuko‘s minuscule partner Senketsu and also doing the same while dressed as Satsuki to mix things up for a change.

The killer cosplay:

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-1

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-2

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-3

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-4

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-5

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-6

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-7

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-8

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-9

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-10

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-11

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-12

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-13

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-14

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-15

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-16

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-17

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-18

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-19

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-20

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-21

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-22

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-23

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-24

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-25

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-26

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-27

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-28

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-29

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-30

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-31

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-32

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-33

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-34

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-35

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-36

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-37

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-38

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-39

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-40

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-41

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-42

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-43

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-44

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-45

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-46

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-47

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-48

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-49

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-50

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-51

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-52

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-53

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-54

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-55

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-56

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-57

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-58

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-59

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-60

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-61

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-62

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-63

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-64

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-65

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-66

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-67

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-68

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-69

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-70

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-71

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-72

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-73

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-74

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-75

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-76

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-77

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-78

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-79

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-80

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-81

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-82

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-83

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-84

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-85

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-86

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-87

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-88

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-89

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-90

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-91

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-92

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-93

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-94

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-95

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-96

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-97

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-98

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-99

Ryuko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-100

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-1

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-2

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-3

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-4

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-5

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-6

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-7

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-8

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-9

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-10

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-11

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-12

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-13

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-14

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-15

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-16

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-17

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-18

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-19

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-20

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-21

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-22

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-23

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-24

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-25

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-26

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-27

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-28

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-29

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-30

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-31

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-32

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-33

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-34

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-35

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-36

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-37

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-38

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-39

Satsuki-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-40



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    22 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:57 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Someone needs to tell her to stop doing the vulture neck...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:56 14/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That has to be a dude with heavy photoshop

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:08 27/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Those breasts are ni--OH MY GOD

    That poor girl needs sandwiches! Lots of them!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:02 15/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Jeez. After the tenth photo I stopped caring. How many different angles of this girl's tits do you people need to jerk off to? Yeah, it's a good cosplay, but goddamn. Also, to the person/people complaining about "vulture neck": I'm not sure if YOU'VE ever tried moving around in something that's constantly at risk of exposing your boobs, but you end up adopting really weird postures to make sure it doesn't happen. The whole outfit was probably adjusted between shots until she felt comfortable again (I mean, hopefully).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:09 14/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She totally rocks a difficult costume (made of a dreadful material) but she's way to cute to portray Ryoko and nowhere near angry enough.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:02 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Got to admit, tnis roger's my hammerstien

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:39 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Needs moar sandwhich. Nice boobs though.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:42 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nurse patient needs a sammich stat!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:11 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    not only is the cheap pvc leather look of the costume a turn-off, but also somehow the parts for senketsu's eyes obscure and create a false illusion of where the actual shoulders are, resulting in a rather grotesque seemingly elongated neck look...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:18 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah. I noticed that. The costume makes her neck look really weird.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:05 14/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Whatcha talking about you two? The effect is spot on. Ryoko's neck does look that weird in the anime when Senketsu is active.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:02 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    while she looks good in it, the costume is still shit.
    I don't remember senketsu's skirt looking like a filled condom.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Reboot
    Comment by Reboot
    03:37 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd prefer a Nudist Beach member cosplay. :P

    Reply to Reboot
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:45 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She seems to be wearing tights that conform very well to her proportions. There are several pics I noticed,especially 77, if you look at her legs you can see the light reflecting off of the leather,but it shines THROUGH her "skin". Also,it's a full body suit as she has no nipples. If you look at pic 37 you can see this clearly,unless she has some kind of freakish nipple placement.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:48 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cloth works like that in anime, but not so much in real life. The main giveaway is the folds underneath the breasts, as well as the navel. Cloth transparent and tight enough to show those in that detail wouldn't be able to hide nipples either.

    I think the more likely and obvious trick being employed is the Cosplayer's Friend: Photoshop.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of cpc65
    Comment by cpc65
    08:53 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She makes my magic sword shoot white goo.

    Reply to cpc65
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:07 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can anyone explain the name Mikehouse to me? It sounds like a guys name. Unless she's banging a guy called Mike at his house lol

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:57 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't get it either, the shoulders are wider than is usual for a girl indicating it might be a tranny (there definitely aint a penis down there, but that can be removed easily). However I guess the biggest indicator that this is not a tranny is that a tranny would probably never use a male name to represent themselves after the lengths they've gone through to appear female which is well known (they might not try very hard to hide the fact that they're trannies if asked, but they won't go out of their way to indicate it)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:50 14/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's all visible here.

    https://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Kuroneko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-47.jpg

    Ribcage check, Pelvis check, waist check, abs check (definitely female abs; just check this comparison of actually built ones http://ee85019fd821af767b70-f458b2f4b4b80b1a6f1dc7d41583c151.r97.cf1.rackcdn.com/man-woman-ripped-abs.jpg )

    The shoulders seem a bit wide but that's mostly the angle. Hands are definitely big too, but the pelvis checks out with a wider gap between her thighs than any man is likely to achieve.

    This is a girl for sure, abs make it a dead giveaway, and the only two absolute differences between male and female skeletons are the ribcage shape and pelvis width (men have a shorter, wider ribcage, and a wider waist to follow, girls have a longer, slimmer ribcage, and slimmer waist to follow, girls have a wider pelvis that creates a gap between their thighs that men usually don't have (or when they do it's tiny. A man can always stand with his heels next to each other and his feet will line up so that the uppermost parts of his thighs seem to be touching (never are completely, but seem to be), a woman can't if she's slim, there will always be a visible gap in the upper part of her thighs)) so there!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:53 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sound like..Mikey mouse??!!
    Or its really trap..and her name is MIKE..!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:16 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Most likely, mikay or meeka

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:19 13/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The costume is cheap, but she has a nice ass.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Xbox Strikes Back: Microsoft Rubbishes PS3 by Proxy
    Matsudo Moe Saves Lives & Fights Crime
    Absolute Pantyhose Maniacs Transparently Titillating
    Raunchy Rias Gremory Bikini Ero-Figure
    Elegant Shibuya Rin Cosplay by Ayane
    Hoshiguma Yuugi Cosplay by Non Highly Inebriate
    Otaku Rooms of 2ch Impressive as Ever
    Vipper Baseball Challenge


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments