Scantily Clad Kill la Kill Cosplay by Mikehouse Dead Sexy
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Feb 13, 2016 03:28 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kill la Kill, Navel, Oppai, Oshiri
The voluptuous Mikehouse has demonstrated an extraordinary talent for cosplay as well as possibly a liking for Kill la Kill in this cosplay, with the girl fearlessly dressing herself in Ryuko‘s minuscule partner Senketsu and also doing the same while dressed as Satsuki to mix things up for a change.
Someone needs to tell her to stop doing the vulture neck...
That has to be a dude with heavy photoshop
Those breasts are ni--OH MY GOD
That poor girl needs sandwiches! Lots of them!
Jeez. After the tenth photo I stopped caring. How many different angles of this girl's tits do you people need to jerk off to? Yeah, it's a good cosplay, but goddamn. Also, to the person/people complaining about "vulture neck": I'm not sure if YOU'VE ever tried moving around in something that's constantly at risk of exposing your boobs, but you end up adopting really weird postures to make sure it doesn't happen. The whole outfit was probably adjusted between shots until she felt comfortable again (I mean, hopefully).
She totally rocks a difficult costume (made of a dreadful material) but she's way to cute to portray Ryoko and nowhere near angry enough.
Got to admit, tnis roger's my hammerstien
Needs moar sandwhich. Nice boobs though.
Nurse patient needs a sammich stat!
not only is the cheap pvc leather look of the costume a turn-off, but also somehow the parts for senketsu's eyes obscure and create a false illusion of where the actual shoulders are, resulting in a rather grotesque seemingly elongated neck look...
Yeah. I noticed that. The costume makes her neck look really weird.
Whatcha talking about you two? The effect is spot on. Ryoko's neck does look that weird in the anime when Senketsu is active.
while she looks good in it, the costume is still shit.
I don't remember senketsu's skirt looking like a filled condom.
I'd prefer a Nudist Beach member cosplay. :P
She seems to be wearing tights that conform very well to her proportions. There are several pics I noticed,especially 77, if you look at her legs you can see the light reflecting off of the leather,but it shines THROUGH her "skin". Also,it's a full body suit as she has no nipples. If you look at pic 37 you can see this clearly,unless she has some kind of freakish nipple placement.
Cloth works like that in anime, but not so much in real life. The main giveaway is the folds underneath the breasts, as well as the navel. Cloth transparent and tight enough to show those in that detail wouldn't be able to hide nipples either.
I think the more likely and obvious trick being employed is the Cosplayer's Friend: Photoshop.
She makes my magic sword shoot white goo.
Can anyone explain the name Mikehouse to me? It sounds like a guys name. Unless she's banging a guy called Mike at his house lol
I don't get it either, the shoulders are wider than is usual for a girl indicating it might be a tranny (there definitely aint a penis down there, but that can be removed easily). However I guess the biggest indicator that this is not a tranny is that a tranny would probably never use a male name to represent themselves after the lengths they've gone through to appear female which is well known (they might not try very hard to hide the fact that they're trannies if asked, but they won't go out of their way to indicate it)
It's all visible here.
https://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Kuroneko-Cosplay-by-Mikehouse-47.jpg
Ribcage check, Pelvis check, waist check, abs check (definitely female abs; just check this comparison of actually built ones http://ee85019fd821af767b70-f458b2f4b4b80b1a6f1dc7d41583c151.r97.cf1.rackcdn.com/man-woman-ripped-abs.jpg )
The shoulders seem a bit wide but that's mostly the angle. Hands are definitely big too, but the pelvis checks out with a wider gap between her thighs than any man is likely to achieve.
This is a girl for sure, abs make it a dead giveaway, and the only two absolute differences between male and female skeletons are the ribcage shape and pelvis width (men have a shorter, wider ribcage, and a wider waist to follow, girls have a longer, slimmer ribcage, and slimmer waist to follow, girls have a wider pelvis that creates a gap between their thighs that men usually don't have (or when they do it's tiny. A man can always stand with his heels next to each other and his feet will line up so that the uppermost parts of his thighs seem to be touching (never are completely, but seem to be), a woman can't if she's slim, there will always be a visible gap in the upper part of her thighs)) so there!
Sound like..Mikey mouse??!!
Or its really trap..and her name is MIKE..!!!
Most likely, mikay or meeka
The costume is cheap, but she has a nice ass.