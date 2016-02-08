RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Jappydolls


“History of Japan” Trending Hard

HistoryofJapan-Comedy-1

HistoryofJapan-Comedy-2

HistoryofJapan-Comedy-3

Rising YouTube talent Bill Wurtz has made a comedic video covering the entire history of Japan in a mere 9 minutes, impressing not just history buffs but the more critical of Japanese viewers as well, with some admitting to actually enjoying his sense of humor.

The trending video, securing over 4 million views in about a week:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    22 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:25 08/02/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Sadly, you can't do the same with 'Murrica. It would not last even 9 seconds.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:11 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    England tells Washington don't attack the French; so Washington has some natives help him kill a French squad. It turned out that it was a messaging squad trying to get a letter to Washington; presumably to kill the French. Now the French Indian War breaks out and ends with England thinking it would be a good idea to tax the colonies for being dumb shits and starting a war. However people in boston were like fuck you and threw some rocks and Brits with guns. It didn't end well for the people with rocks; but then they got back at them by throwing tea into the harbor! This leads into the revolutionary war. Washington sends Ben Franklin to France in order to manwhore military contracts; kinda odd seeing as Washington kinda started the whole pissing match by killing the French when he was told not to.

    Just going off of that I think you could fill more than 9 seconds with the full history of america.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:43 08/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    They would the best 9 seconds ever, though. You work with what you got.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of gundam4ever2
    Comment by gundam4ever2
    00:12 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    So you don't consider Native Americans, Americans?

    Reply to gundam4ever2
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:18 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Good point. On the other hand what do we know about the native americans that had lived in the territory of the today "murrica" USA before the europeans arrived?

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:14 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Look up the Hopewell

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:26 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Funny they also moved in through bering straits. Didn't pop up in the new world.

    As if you bitches ever cared about the Sioux or the Navajo LOL

    Mouthy fuckers/

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:39 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Well, this guy didn't consider the Ainu Japanese, so if we're matching styles...

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:57 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Sadly, no colonizing people considers the indigenous people even human.

    Ainu - Japan
    Degar or Montagnard - Viet Nam
    1st Nation - Canada
    Native Americans - USA

    Whatever governments say to protect the indigenous peoples, it's just lip-service, as they are the first to abuse their "rights" and treaties.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:56 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Most white supremacists don't.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:05 04/08/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    tell me which group has actually gone out and murdered people

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:12 19/05/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Compare the sizes of KKK and BLM and tell me which is the bigger hate group.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:23 10/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You'd be surprised, most white nationalists want the natives to have their own territories, while white Americans also have their own.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:42 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I consider peruvian tribes American, since that's the continent they come from. Do Murricans consider anybody from outside the USA American?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:33 11/02/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    That's because Americans don't fuck around. Superpower status in 9 seconds. Japs waste so much time prancing around like homos in a pajama party, only to get the nuclear reset button pressed on them & become everyone's video game shop.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:35 08/02/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    the essentials are covered decently. i'd say we make this into compulsory learning material for schools, rather than those 2-foot thick textbooks.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:44 10/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    japan failed to conquer the world with weapons, but they already conquered it with tamagotchi, gameboys, karaoke, anime and their secret ruling goddess hatsune miku.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    03:57 09/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Watched this a couple of days ago and a couple of times since then. This is how every history lesson should be.

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:59 08/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    My face hurts from laughing so hard at that. wonderful

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:56 08/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    it was actually interesting.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:30 09/02/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    "Zets vi ja gutte frounde vit Deutschland und zent Gundams zu bombardieren werfluhte Murikanz. Zer ist nicht place fur "nein" oder Nippon kaput machen.
    Zest pal, Hitler"

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Horror at Korean Pig Cull
    Amagi Brilliant Park Parody Onahole
    Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni English Totally Busted
    Satanikus Enma Kerberos Yukihime Figure
    Ayame Kajou Cosplay by Black Smoke A Total Delight
    Ferocious Hanekawa Black Ero-Cosplay by Seven Dolls
    Horny Lilith Cosplay by Tomia Severely Seductive
    Alice Margatroid Bikini Cosplay Riding High


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments