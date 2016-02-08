“History of Japan” Trending Hard
Rising YouTube talent Bill Wurtz has made a comedic video covering the entire history of Japan in a mere 9 minutes, impressing not just history buffs but the more critical of Japanese viewers as well, with some admitting to actually enjoying his sense of humor.
The trending video, securing over 4 million views in about a week:
Sadly, you can't do the same with 'Murrica. It would not last even 9 seconds.
England tells Washington don't attack the French; so Washington has some natives help him kill a French squad. It turned out that it was a messaging squad trying to get a letter to Washington; presumably to kill the French. Now the French Indian War breaks out and ends with England thinking it would be a good idea to tax the colonies for being dumb shits and starting a war. However people in boston were like fuck you and threw some rocks and Brits with guns. It didn't end well for the people with rocks; but then they got back at them by throwing tea into the harbor! This leads into the revolutionary war. Washington sends Ben Franklin to France in order to manwhore military contracts; kinda odd seeing as Washington kinda started the whole pissing match by killing the French when he was told not to.
Just going off of that I think you could fill more than 9 seconds with the full history of america.
They would the best 9 seconds ever, though. You work with what you got.
So you don't consider Native Americans, Americans?
Good point. On the other hand what do we know about the native americans that had lived in the territory of the today "murrica" USA before the europeans arrived?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pre-Columbian_era This much.
Look up the Hopewell
Funny they also moved in through bering straits. Didn't pop up in the new world.
As if you bitches ever cared about the Sioux or the Navajo LOL
Mouthy fuckers/
Well, this guy didn't consider the Ainu Japanese, so if we're matching styles...
Sadly, no colonizing people considers the indigenous people even human.
Ainu - Japan
Degar or Montagnard - Viet Nam
1st Nation - Canada
Native Americans - USA
Whatever governments say to protect the indigenous peoples, it's just lip-service, as they are the first to abuse their "rights" and treaties.
Most white supremacists don't.
tell me which group has actually gone out and murdered people
Compare the sizes of KKK and BLM and tell me which is the bigger hate group.
You'd be surprised, most white nationalists want the natives to have their own territories, while white Americans also have their own.
I consider peruvian tribes American, since that's the continent they come from. Do Murricans consider anybody from outside the USA American?
That's because Americans don't fuck around. Superpower status in 9 seconds. Japs waste so much time prancing around like homos in a pajama party, only to get the nuclear reset button pressed on them & become everyone's video game shop.
the essentials are covered decently. i'd say we make this into compulsory learning material for schools, rather than those 2-foot thick textbooks.
japan failed to conquer the world with weapons, but they already conquered it with tamagotchi, gameboys, karaoke, anime and their secret ruling goddess hatsune miku.
Watched this a couple of days ago and a couple of times since then. This is how every history lesson should be.
My face hurts from laughing so hard at that. wonderful
it was actually interesting.
"Zets vi ja gutte frounde vit Deutschland und zent Gundams zu bombardieren werfluhte Murikanz. Zer ist nicht place fur "nein" oder Nippon kaput machen.
Zest pal, Hitler"