The most exciting, heart-wrenching, romantic or needlessly soppy anime confessions have been sorted according to voter opinion as the list unsurprisingly boasts numerous romance shows, though one rather direct confession has reigned over the list perhaps due to the popularity of the anime in question.

The romantic ranking:



1. Hitagi Senjougahara and Koyomi Araragi (Bakemonogatari)

2. Edward Elric and Winry Rockbell (Full Metal Alchemist)

3. Kirito and Asuna (Sword Art Online)

4. Jun Satou and Yachiyo Todoroki (Working!!!)

5. Sawako Kuronuma and Shouta Kazehaya (Kimi ni Todoke)

6. Prince Zen and Shirayuki (Akagami no Shirayuki-hime)

7. Tatsuya Uesugi and Minami Asakura (Touch)

8. Kyousuke Kousaka and Kirino Kousaka (Ore no Imouto)

9. Domon Kasshu and Rain Mikamura (G Gundam)

10. Tomoya Okazaki and Nagisa Furukawa (Clannad)

11. Syaoran Li and Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)

12. Hideki Hinata and Yui (Angel Beats)

13. Shouta Kazehaya and Sawako Kuronuma (Kimi ni Todoke)

14. Souta Takanashi and Mahiru Inami (Working!!!)

15. Shinichi Kudo and Ran Mouri (Detective Conan)

16. Kyouya Sata and Erika Shinohara (Ookami Shoujo to Kuro Ouji)

17. Ayase Aragaki and Kyousuke Kousaka (OreImo)

18. Renton Thurston and Eureka (Eureka 7)

19. Hinata Hyuuga and Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

20. Yuuta Togashi and Rikka Takanashi (Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!)