Top 20 Most Romantic Anime Confessions
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 31, 2016 05:01 JST
- Tags: Bakemonogatari, Full Metal Alchemist, Rankings, Romance, Sword Art Online, Working!!
The most exciting, heart-wrenching, romantic or needlessly soppy anime confessions have been sorted according to voter opinion as the list unsurprisingly boasts numerous romance shows, though one rather direct confession has reigned over the list perhaps due to the popularity of the anime in question.
1. Hitagi Senjougahara and Koyomi Araragi (Bakemonogatari)
2. Edward Elric and Winry Rockbell (Full Metal Alchemist)
3. Kirito and Asuna (Sword Art Online)
4. Jun Satou and Yachiyo Todoroki (Working!!!)
5. Sawako Kuronuma and Shouta Kazehaya (Kimi ni Todoke)
6. Prince Zen and Shirayuki (Akagami no Shirayuki-hime)
7. Tatsuya Uesugi and Minami Asakura (Touch)
8. Kyousuke Kousaka and Kirino Kousaka (Ore no Imouto)
9. Domon Kasshu and Rain Mikamura (G Gundam)
10. Tomoya Okazaki and Nagisa Furukawa (Clannad)
11. Syaoran Li and Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)
12. Hideki Hinata and Yui (Angel Beats)
13. Shouta Kazehaya and Sawako Kuronuma (Kimi ni Todoke)
14. Souta Takanashi and Mahiru Inami (Working!!!)
15. Shinichi Kudo and Ran Mouri (Detective Conan)
16. Kyouya Sata and Erika Shinohara (Ookami Shoujo to Kuro Ouji)
17. Ayase Aragaki and Kyousuke Kousaka (OreImo)
18. Renton Thurston and Eureka (Eureka 7)
19. Hinata Hyuuga and Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)
20. Yuuta Togashi and Rikka Takanashi (Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!)
Having #8 on there is like having chocolate sauce on your hamburger.
^ Sadly, above comment is accurate.
Their relationship can be described in many ways *cough*abusive*cough* but romantic is not one of them.
agreed. #8 isn't romantic at all. If that was Kuroneko on there instead, that would've been true. That confession was adorable.
Despite the taboo, I still see it as a good romantic confession. He confesses out in public aware of the risk and not caring that literally the whole world would've been against him. He even risked Kirino, the one he'he's confessing to, hating him had things gone wrong. To me this counts as a very romantic confession. But of course this is just my opinion.
Hater gonna hate...
agreed. Kirino gonna Kirino:D
Confessing while ready to die for the person you love? Come on guys I know a LOT of you hate naruto but hinata's confession was the best confession I've ever seen.
Both of them had great confession scenes.
Lmao at salty fans down voting these comments. Stay salty lmao.
I don't think whoever came up with the list understand what "romantic" is...
It's just that the translation was bad :P It was "most emotional" (もっともドキドキした告白), not "most romantic", hence all the shit flying around.
It's not that they don't understand what "romantic" is.
It's just that their understanding of "romantic" is different than yours.
Where the Hell is Taiga and Ryuji!?!?!
Where's my Toradora?
Why would Toradora need to be there? The anime ended the moment they got together as a proper couple. The constant will they, won't they, will they, won't they, almost verged on Nisekoi level shit until the author decided to pair them up.
Except they didn't almost verge on Nisekoi level shit. Toradora is about two messed-up kids learning what love is by making mistakes. Nisekoi is about teasing the audience for shits and giggles.
You take that back you heathen! Nisekoi could only hope to be a shallow copy of Toradora. Besides, it was a drama, not a silly harem romcom that was built for a serialized manga release.
>no Toradora
Really? Get out.
No Ryuji and Taiga from Toradora?
Indeed. Those two deserve to be near the top of that list!
I'll agree to that
You're missing the fact that neither the light novel or the anime showed them as a couple in a relationship.
what does showing them as a couple have to do with a list about the initial confession that sparks the relationship?
Must not of watched the entire anime then
You broke the list by using that icon.
I know the list was going to be whatever it would be, but personally for me the most romantic confession is going to be .hack//sign between Tsukasa and Subaru; Subaru doesn't give a fuck if Tsukasa is a girl or a boy, she's still lovin' that thing forver.
Aside for number 8 for once a very competent list for sankaku standards.
Did they hire a new poll manager ?
I'm surprised that after all these years Eureka Seven still appears in the ranking.
fucking A man
Pico and Tamotsu.. *so beautiful*
What no one remembers Ichigo 100% with manaka confessing to Nishino while doing a chinup?
XD
The people who remember Ichigo 100% remember that he chose the wrong girl.
Asuna my waifu!
Pffffft- No Natsumi x Tokairin from Taiho Shichauzo.
No Korra and Asami? I'm sad...
neither of them confessed.
I wish that a goddess like to to be by my side forever.
Confession before the romance, it doesn't get better than that.
Why are these the most romantic picks? I guess because the voters haven't watched enough anime to know any better?
#1 is absolute complete shit. How did this even make the list?
No Toradora, the best romance anime of all time? Fail list. ^^
>Clannad on #10
>this world has ended
How did kimi ni todoke get 5th and then 13th? I mean, I like that it gets listed twice but still. Pretty hilarious.
And there is not Inuyasha... Kagome's confession was priceless
Where's Recon and Leafa (Sword Art Online)?
You do not know the meaning of the word romantic, do you?
#3 was cuter in person.
Pics of this exist. I was at that convention.
Here I thought Japan had such a strict definition of romance.
>12. Hideki Hinata and Yui (Angel Beats)
How are they in any definition of the word a couple? She passed on the moment he confessed and she somewhat acknowledged his confession. They didn't spend any moments really as a couple and had development as a couple, nothing.
Yes, and? Nobody said anything about couples at all, dimwit. The list is called "Top 20 Most Romantic Anime CONFESSIONS", not "Top 20 Most Romantic Anime COUPLES". They had a romantic confession. That they didn't get to end up as a couple afterwards is completely irrelevant. Reading comprehension, man.
>Kyosuke & Kirino still at #8 after all these years
Stay classy Japan! On behalf of Team Kirino, I salute you!
KIRINO IS GODDESS, KURODUMBKO IS A STUPID DUMB BITCH
Really? Even shit has a Goddess?
Fuck OFF mate! KIRIBITCH IS AN ANNOYING SLUT!
Both of you appear to be fucktarded.