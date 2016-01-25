Top 20 Most Charming Anime Siblings
- Date: Jan 25, 2016 03:36 JST
- Tags: Full Metal Alchemist, K-ON!, Koukou Rettousei, Ore no Imouto, Osomatsu-san, Rankings
The most likable anime siblings have been ranked by voters, be it in regards to romance, passion or rivalries; though two particularly troubled brothers have seemingly taken the spotlight as they snag the top spot.
1. The Elric Brothers (Full Metal Alchemist)
2. The Matsuno Sextuplets (Osomatsu-san)
3. The Hirasawa Sisters (K-ON!)
4. The Kousaka Siblings (Ore no Imouto)
5. The Shiba Siblings (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)
6. Kamui and Kagura (Gintama)
7. The Araragi Siblings (Monogatari)
8. The Shimura Siblings (Gintama)
9. The Kirigaya Siblings (Sword Art Online)
10. The Uchiha Brothers (Naruto)
11. The Doma Siblings (Himouto! Umaru-chan)
12. The Matsuoka Siblings (Free!)
13. The Hikigaya Siblings (Oregairu)
14. The Orihara Siblings (Durarara!!)
15. The Blank Siblings (No Game No Life)
16. The Minami Sisters (Minami-Ke!)
17. The Hoto Sisters (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)
18. The Okita Siblings (Gintama)
19. The Kosaka Sisters (Love Live!)
20. The Onodera Sisters (Nisekoi)
I don't get whats so charming about 4 and 5. They are the most disgusting siblings IMO.
yeh kirino is a fucken bitch!
My inner M can't get enough of Kirino's S antics.
Go suck your dad's dick.
Ask all the fappers why they find them charming.
Your opinion sucks.
Love is never disgusting!
it turns out, incest is pretty popular in japan.
you know, i honestly think it has to do with japan's low birth rate.
so less people actually HAVE siblings, and there's the allure of the unknown as opposed to familiarity and the amicable enmity that comes with it.
What nonsense, if viewing something fictional will cause people to act out the deed in real life then by now all violence games should be banned but it didn't happen, so what's your point?
Evil "Big Brothers" seem to be popular too.
A good portion of this list have characters that have some form incestuous implications developed within the relationship.
Which feeds numerous ideas into the fanart community.
The hentai must flow.
Spoil me.
I know about the Uchihas, Kirigawas and well, Kousakas, but who else wears the incest hat here?
Araragi, Shiba, probably the Blank like 5 years later (though they aren't blood related)
It turns out, incest is pretty popular in ANIME! All over the world.
People that hate wincest make me sick...I wish a flood would wipe them out...
Very surprised to not see the Hiiragi twins (Kagami and Tsukasa). I guess Lucky Star is too old now?
Yep, too old but they were the first to jump to my mind when I saw the title.
The Tendo Sisters from Ranma 1/2... too old? :P
Never!
All sibling are cute, except your own.
My twin sister has always been cute. My older brother on the other hand? Not so much.
All sibling are cute, except your own which are the cutest.
There. Fixed.
what about step siblings?
the K-on sisters were 1st i thought of seeing this.
I really like those panties on Ui.
Koi Kaze, anyone?
They're as low as 15th? ;~;
Kasugano siblings pls
Sasuke and Itachi, so charming! ^_^ They're so lovey-dovey I just go DAWW every time I see them! <3
21. Tendo Siblings are best ever. 3 and 4. on list of newer anime should be 1. and 2. IMO.
Deviluke sisters should be on list too.
the elric brothers are obviously the best, there is no competition. Look at the others, look so shameful.
I would agree with you, but you see there's a problem: I cannot masturbate to the Elric Brothers.
Fuck yeah, the Elric Brothers!
.
no tsukamoto siblings? i feel old lol
Where's Haru and Sora? They're literally inside each other.
Where's Aruru and Eruru? Not seeing a lot of charm points in this list.
Where's Haru and Sora? They're so close that they're literally inside each other.
The Kirigayas are technically siblings, but they're actually cousins. Or is the other way around?
Kirito was adopted into Suguhas family as a baby. Kiritos biological parents are dead, so his Aunt/Uncle who are Suguhas biological parents adopted him.
In actuality, you could see them as Kiritos real parents as they've raised him from baby age to present date(He's like 17 now).
there should be a list the forbids siblings who do the incest thing.
lookin at you, oreimo.
KIRINO IS BEST IMOUTO, KURODUMBKO IS DUMB.
So a blond BITCH is supposed to be superior to a Gothic Lolita?
GET YOUR EYES FIXED!
Incest is best when your sister says yes.
Incest is Wincest.
Only it isn't
Only when you write it with twins.