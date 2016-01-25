RSSChannel

The most likable anime siblings have been ranked by voters, be it in regards to romance, passion or rivalries; though two particularly troubled brothers have seemingly taken the spotlight as they snag the top spot.

The ranking:


1. The Elric Brothers (Full Metal Alchemist)

2. The Matsuno Sextuplets (Osomatsu-san)

3. The Hirasawa Sisters (K-ON!)

4. The Kousaka Siblings (Ore no Imouto)

5. The Shiba Siblings (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)

6. Kamui and Kagura (Gintama)

7. The Araragi Siblings (Monogatari)

8. The Shimura Siblings (Gintama)

9. The Kirigaya Siblings (Sword Art Online)

10. The Uchiha Brothers (Naruto)

11. The Doma Siblings (Himouto! Umaru-chan)

12. The Matsuoka Siblings (Free!)

13. The Hikigaya Siblings (Oregairu)

14. The Orihara Siblings (Durarara!!)

15. The Blank Siblings (No Game No Life)

16. The Minami Sisters (Minami-Ke!)

17. The Hoto Sisters (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)

18. The Okita Siblings (Gintama)

19. The Kosaka Sisters (Love Live!)

20. The Onodera Sisters (Nisekoi)



