Monmusu BD “Bigger With Every Release!”
- Date: Jan 21, 2016 05:34 JST
The latest Monmusu BD release has naturally offered more of its naughty uncensored action for watchers to eagerly ogle, sure to be regarded as one of the sexier BD upgrades of late and hopefully to make up for the broadcast’s shameful omissions.
The monstrously sexy service of the BD can be seen on the left, while the similarly scandalous (but non-nude) AT-X TV run can be seen on the right:
Omake:
delightfully echhi, maybe worth a rewatch.
It was a good watch even without the BD naughtiness, give it a go.
i was looking forward to this one as i anticipated seeing a lot of the obviously censored scenes... but i still got surprised! holy moly, we got lactation! This bodes very well for Cathyl if theres a 2nd season.
DAMN IT!! Why won't they show the Touhou Cosplays in this release!!!?!?!?
I'm satisfied with a lamia crossplaying as Snake :)
Papi FTW!
Papi the happy FAPPPI
if only they had it like this from the start , but tbh not really worth a rewatch imo
but still nice to see it uncensored like this
nah, I appreciate the way they did the censorship for this one and the sheer amount of changes to the bd. this should be the gold standard on how it should be done if the creators want to reach a larger audience through a censored tv version (that doesnt scream "BUY THE BD" with massive beams of light), then lead into generating real revenue from bd sales... still watchable and then rewatchable. By the time all the bds release ill be ready revisit it to laugh and enjoy again for sure. even better if its shortly followed by a s2!
So, how many more BD releases are left now?
eps 11 & 12.
Delightful :D
Anyone know where to view this online? for research.....
aww, i actually liked how goofy the crapilly drawn background dudes looked in the original airing... the one staring at papi through the resturant window literally had me loling
Did Papi get breast implants? What happened?
Hey, Sankakududes, something is messed up with sankaku-chan. I get no results after the 5th page (usually searching with order:popular). This problem is there for at least a week. Ffs fix it.
While it isn't wrong to try asking things on the comment section but too bad this will mostly go unnoticed because there is actually a forum which only registered users can post on.
And the rule is that visitors can only search using up to four keywords at a time, if you want more privilege then create an account. Just in case that was the problem.
I am registered. And this problem still persists, I think it has something to do with order:popular. Also I get weird numbers in the URL after the 3rd page, like next=12354.123.1. Never had that before the issue.
That last one is a reference to 12 Beasts isn't it?
oh boy, here comes the SUPER pervy shit,lol
Sounds like you should be directing your attention to Free!
but thats technically pervy too, although for a diffent audience. I'd rather call the anon a prude, or something... but then we're still just assuming that the anon thinks 'pervy shit' is even a bad thing
Where is the guy who defended western violence games by citing "they are easier to defend and explain away because it involves aliens and such" but here we have a SJW talking shits on an adult site.
Those are Monmusu aka monster girls, they aren't real people, so what's your problem sir. And kindly look around on either your right or left side of the page before using the word "pervy" to describe something not to your liking. Stop being hypocritical, Mr warrior.
i think this is the second most messed up anime next to boku no pico. geez people are just weird to be watching these kinds of anime. urgh, gross
The gay is strong in this one.
Dumbass prude, is more accurate.
Dunno, he's calling boobs gross. Sounds like a major case of gay to me.
but women and even gays like boobs, you know... first anon is either a prude or is discriminating against monmusu! monster girls need love too! anon would learn that important information if only anon watched...
@12:39 no it wasnt just an opinion but a personal attack against anyone who likes to watch this show
Y'all should respect MC's opinion.
this one will definitely be a fine wizard.
Gross gay dude should explode.
spontaneous combustion?
I really pity you for having such boring life with nothing to fantasize about except ranting on something that doesn't agree with your taste.
THIS
If you think this is really messed up then you know jack shit.
Fucking ignorant gay ass prude.
this show is messed up a little but then I saw shimoneta and didn't think it was that weird anymore enough said.