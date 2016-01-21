MLP Futanari: “Bronies Weirder Than Ever…”
Established 3D CG ero-artist BlackJrXIII has unleashed his latest MLP-centric monstrosity, featuring more futanari pony anthropomorphisations that the brony crowd apparently so desires.
Its like two horses fucking. wtf.
This guy is totally trolling us. He is just posting it and wait for butthurt from otaku and bronies. There is no way someone is liking it, nor bronies, nor otaku.
Except the dude doing those has over a thousand followers explicitly asking for more. Girls are not the only ones that can have weird fetishes (50 Shades of Grey), you know.
Am I the only person here that actually like this? On't get me wrong I hate that he's using MLP. But if you ignore that fact, it's pretty freaking hot.
He has over a thousand followers, so no, you are certainly not alone.
I fapped to it.
Must be trolling to not distinguish between bronies and cloppies.
Dafuq is this ponyfucker filth doing on my Sancom!?
WTF RIFT!?
The pervert Bornies and Furries, when it comes to porn, there's not much difference between the 2 groups, though 'neigh'ther side will admit it.
I seriously do not understand. You guys really do not like the content, but you keep complaining about it. You do realize that the more you complain about it, the MORE of it will be posted..? Are you mentally challenged..? Do you also scratch mosquito stings every time they itch..? Like, seriously, you are all supposedly at least 15, more than enough age to see obvious trolling from a distance...
The only thing you get by complaining is making the article's author maniacally laugh from behind the screen.
Found the brony.
Try again, I am just neutral to the show and the fans. Not everyone in the world goes by the rule of "fanboy or hater only".
Can we just have another Shiba Inu gallery, or pussy gallery pls?
Why even post this article?
Ofc it's censored, so even futa-hardcore bronies don't care.
only the pics here are censored (I guess japanese net users come here), the vid has no-mosaic black pony cock...would've had black cum too!
Stop accusing people if you don't have poof to back it up, if you have been reading past articles on SanCom, you'd realize Japanese themselves doesn't adore censorship as well, it is their government and it's law that imposed them.
stop this you fucking asshole
Ditch the brony porn please, you will lose a lot of viewers.
Hmm, viewers as in? If you mean visitors to this site then there is no worries because people can skip articles they don't want to read, plus, reading news isn't everything there is to offer on Sancom.
SFM doesn't belong here in the first place. MLP futashit SFM *REALLY* doesn't belong here.
2chan made a post about it so it's here. Also why it's censored.
Jesus Christ how horrifying
since when was MLP anime/manga/games/hentai/japanese culture related anyway?
From it's appearance, I highly doubt this is done by a Japanese person if one has viewed enough images on Sankaku Channel for some years like myself. I'd use this phrase "they are riding on the success of Japanese pop culture" and for this, there is enough reason to sue them if anyone bothers to do it.
However, this also falls into their freedom of expression even if it is trash (in my opinion) sadly, nothing we can do about it.
It never was.. author is just a fucking Brony.. he may burn in fucking hell.
There is an official MLP manga in Japan tho.
@04:26
We are talking about what was depicted on this article, it have nothing to do with it's manga.
Just as they say: "WEIRD LVL BRONNIE"...damm my eyes.
Jeezus fuckin christ, another MLP futa shitpost by Rift, everytime blackjr posts something you do this. Why not make a post everytime ubanis or a normal futa artist posts a new set? Futa fans have it bad enough without MLP association
did you just said futa fans have a bad time because of bronies? dude! you like GIRL with PENIS. you can't make it worse.
Specifically, they like 2D/3D art of dickgirls. I am pretty sure they would not like to actually have sex with a real one... or so I think.
You know, it works pretty much like lolicon: you like lolicon, NOT actual, real-life underage girls... Important distinction.
Why the fuck are they so shiny? Are they made out of plastic or some shit!?
These are clearly some kind of salamanders.
I never did get this MLP shit.
lol what is there to get? This is the human race after all.
I kinda get some of it but not BlackJr's stuff where the characters basically look like body painted women wearing MLP horse masks or something.
Seriously I don't even see how the MLP fandom even gets off to this stuff when they look nothing like the characters even if you include that one series where they're human(oid?)
Well, I am no futa lover, so I cannot speak for them, but... I guess they look "detailed" and female enough for them. You have to admit: there are FAR worse 3D artists out there. At least the characters do not clip or look stupidly polygonal, which is a bonerkill.
After all, if his fans wanted them to look like they do on the actual show, they would look for a 2D artist, not a 3D one.
@07:15
what you had wrote contradicted with your opening line, no? You cannot speak for them and yet some excuses were cooked up to justify this work.
And when did anyone complains about bad 3D artists, please do not try to cast this work in positive light by using "there are FAR worse" bad excuse as this is very unfair to other artists who aren't doing this genre of art.
Fun Part is.. he gets thousands of Dollars via Patreon to do this Shit..
The funniest part is that you still are a NEET who lives only thanks to your parents' money.
You trolls and your projections.....
