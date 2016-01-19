Usamimi Anette-san Micro-Bikini Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Jan 19, 2016 18:12 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Ero-figures, Micro-bikini, Mouse Unit, Oppai, PVC, Usamimi
An incredibly sensuous ero-figure has arrived courtesy of Mouse Unit, featuring the massive “Anette-san” wearing an extremely thin micro-bikini and some adorable bunny ears sure to seduce any onlooker; Anette can be inspected more closely when she arrives this April.
