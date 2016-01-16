Guro Tossed Out The Gate
- Date: Jan 16, 2016 17:56 JST
Merely two episodes into its new season and fantasy meets JSDF anime Gate has already been met with some dramatic revelations, quickly leading to some one-sided punishment of a recently established antagonist and surely providing more “unintended” recognition for the JSDF.
More dedicated followers of the series however have shown disappointment over the extreme contrast between the anime and the much more grotesque manga:
The episode:
Omake:
Guys, the manga follows the web novel. The anime follows the light novel. The web novel is far darker then the light novel. That's all it is.
But in the LN Piña clinged to Itami in terror during the earthquake! And Tomita killed at least half of the BadGuy's lackeys! And they could only scape the palace due to a replica of the earthquake making all the imperials piss their togas again! And the BadGuy didn't admit a girl beat the crap out of him in front of the senate so they could not accuse the japs of anything!
So, no, they're not following either version, they're making a new one. And the same goes for the manga...
Amazing episode. Those poor fools did not even stand a chance.
And those "poor fools" probably had wives and children too. Sasuga, Nihon.
that's kinda your own fault if you have wives and children and then go to war with a superior army.
The guys in ISIS probably have as well. I want them all dead anyway. No remorse here.
follows the real world Japan, They don't give a fuck about their japanese citizen, paying 0 yen ransom . So which country will pay ransom for saving their engineer? Answer: Stupid PRC
the only right response to abduction and ransom demand is the russian.
find their families and send them in a shoe carton to the abducters.
The moment you try to kill someone you have to be prepared to die at their hands, they unsheated first. Sasuga oobaka.
Dude if it was burgerland, they'd have massacered the invasion force and before a week's time all of the other world would be enslaved.
And resistance and terrorists alike would be giving them a hard time for decades. Sounds plausible.
It's not like there is any agency or free will in anime. The die is cast when the story is written and submitted for production.
So does anything interesting end up happening down the line?
I mean, so far it's just been a JDSF circle jerk.
I just noticed they gave the bunny queen more unnecessary hair; how terrible, they should have gave her more skin.
In all honesty, I felt the animators are holding back. After seeing Valrave the Liberator and Cross Ange (spoiler)
They are capable of causing good death scenes on innocent people so some More blood would be nice, especially if it is on people who deserve to die. They shouldn't have edit out Zorzal's finger at least, that was the best part when torturing someone.
Needs more Rory.
KURIBAYASHI BEST GIRL!
all the awesome bare boobs disappeared..
Surely they will not be missed by most of the audience of the show because of their adult size?
Noooooooo! They watered down the best part of the manga; the emperor was supposed to have a shocked looked in his face and the commmoners fear the empire angered the gods.
And seriously, they should have showed us how Zorzal suffered
well, they kept the bunny slut, so it's not all bad... *sigh*
well I think the bunny is broken beyond repair or something.
Stockholm Syndrome methinks.
Oh look, more Generic Fantasy getting BTFO'd by Superior Nipponjin the Saviors of the World.
Meh. Let them have their moment. They can have their JSDF flawless victories over combined US and Russian special forces since America had, 'white ninja must dominate asian fighter in 80's martial arts flick to show they're legit.'
You seem to have an issue with this series. Why?
Every country is churning out nationalistic pro-military entertainment and USA is by far the worst offender. I really hope you are on IMDB complaining about those. Because if you aren't, you're a fucking twat.
But of course, you'd have to be blind not to see that
@19:26 lol and here I thought people already moved on after bitching about a story set in a fantasy world which you yourself cited. Guess you don't even know what fantasy means to be hating on a fictitious story.
I suggest you go watch some Hollywood movies and then come back to report what you have learned, as if freedom of expression only exist in the west.
"Oh look, more Generic Fantasy getting BTFO'd by Superior Nipponjin the Saviors of the World."
And modern Japanese SDF which was whipped in naval warfare by America while always losing to the Soviets in conventional warfare (did the Japanese win any land battles against the Soviets??? even) has to fight mythical technologically primitive societies based on Ancient WESTERN Rome. I guess if the West tied its hands behind its back maybe the Japanese imperial forces would be able to win WW2.
Yes, the japanese army won the Battle of Lake Khasan. Impressively so. But they couldn't win against the Soviet invasion after Germany was defeated. The odds were what? 10:1? And into the japanese flank and cutting off their supply lines. Impossible to hold Manchuoko.
Impressively? They then later sued for peace because likely they knew the Soviets would have returned and kicked their a$$es.
They lost Khalkhin Gol (1939) against the Soviets and were sent packing.
The Japanese conventionally speaking were not very good when compared to other belligerents. Not nearly as good as the Wehrmacht.
Still it's difficult to say. A rag tag group of Polish AK/NSZ kept elite German and Ukrainian SS units at bay for months in Warsaw. All the while the Soviets after WW2 ended had trouble handling the Ukrainian OUN-B/UPA.
Yeah they couldn't beat the USSR afterwards due to resources, however keep in mind that they got their asses kicked by Finland in WW2
I thought the title "Saviors of the world" belonged to USA.
Oh goody, lets all blame the US for all that is evil and unholy in the world again. I love this game.
Of course we are. We save the world... By blowing the shit out of it.
Only for Americans.
no USA has a new title "Destroyers of the world"
Usa support rebels in Siria and fuck off part of culprit for Isis raise and large imigration in Europe..
Typical redneck muricans, always pinning the faults on other countries to make themselves look like saints, yeah right, the "they did worse" theory pops up everywhere whenever losing an argument.
Why not face up to yer own shortcomings fer once? Of course I'm aware not all Americans are like that but too bad they are in the majority.
Except for you know, ISIS, and Russia lol
More like "Modern Evil Empire"
New?
as expected the prince is a little bitch who can't fight for shit,lol
meanwhile the 5ft nothing "little girl" kicked the living crap out of everyone in the room,lol
"as expected the prince is a little bitch who can't fight for shit,lol
meanwhile the 5ft nothing "little girl" kicked the living crap out of everyone in the room,lol"
That's fantasy bullshyte. You see in history these princes were usually warriors themselves who spent at least some time on the battlefield and knew their shit. In this otaku fantasy their just stereotypical Hollywood pretty boy sadists who get their butts kicked by little girls, who in real life are still inferior in Japanese society. Although here the little girl is just fanservice. We all want to see pretty girls in anime.
In real life the prince would be a warrior like Charlemagne or Sobieski and would whip the little lady's butt. If he was a weakling he would probably not be in a position of such power in the first place. There was competition among the ruling class who would lead and who would not. Pretty boys were pretty much outclassed.
In real life, most children born to the purple were not superbly trained to the sword, their instructors really wouldn't send them back to daddy with broken bones and missing digits. It is the idea that all princes were magnificent, glorious swordsmen that is the fantasy. They were raised to be generals, to command, not to be front-line soldiers.
Need not be frontline in the modern day /WW1/2 meaning of the term. Most of these people fought in battles too. So I disagree.
Secondly:
Looking at the guy's physique at least in the anime I can't imagine what other way he'd have acquired it other than through combat training/actual combat?
Can you cite any sources showing gym workouts in the pre-modern world. I don't think that went on. And these guys did not farm.
FWIW when I studied Latin ages ago, I had to translate a text where some dude complained about all the noise in the lower floors: a fish market, and a gym where ppl shouted as they got their armpits waxed and when lifting weights... Sadly I haven't been able to find the reference.
Also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gymnasium_(ancient_Greece)
You must have never known about Paris of Troy
"That's fantasy bullshyte."
The statement still stands.
Sexist pig
Go be a feminist somewhere else!
@13:23
Better than being a feminazi at least.
Uhm... wrong. The part about princes being badasses is the real fantasy.
Meh in the manga he 'seemed' more menacing, but the girl always had that gorilla warrior aura about her. The anime almost always made her look like a whiney little girl.
The little lady is supposed to have various medals for CQC skills and bayonet fighting. The best jap fighter across the gate and one of the best overall. So a pro clobbering a half assed warrior that only rose to their position due to bloodlines and politics is clearly a possibility...
When you are assaulting the head of an armed hostile party in his home and you're armed with assault rifle, a bayonet charge is not the best option.
So much for being a pro.