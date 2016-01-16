Guro Tossed Out The Gate

RSSChannel

    Anonymous
    22:00 16/01/2016

    Guys, the manga follows the web novel. The anime follows the light novel. The web novel is far darker then the light novel. That's all it is.

    Anonymous
    22:58 16/01/2016

    But in the LN Piña clinged to Itami in terror during the earthquake! And Tomita killed at least half of the BadGuy's lackeys! And they could only scape the palace due to a replica of the earthquake making all the imperials piss their togas again! And the BadGuy didn't admit a girl beat the crap out of him in front of the senate so they could not accuse the japs of anything!
    So, no, they're not following either version, they're making a new one. And the same goes for the manga...

    John Hayabusa
    Comment by John Hayabusa
    18:25 16/01/2016

    Amazing episode. Those poor fools did not even stand a chance.

    Anonymous
    23:39 16/01/2016

    And those "poor fools" probably had wives and children too. Sasuga, Nihon.

    Rawbeard
    Comment by Rawbeard
    00:59 17/01/2016

    that's kinda your own fault if you have wives and children and then go to war with a superior army.

    Rya
    Comment by Rya
    01:07 17/01/2016

    The guys in ISIS probably have as well. I want them all dead anyway. No remorse here.

    SugoiMan
    Comment by SugoiMan
    05:48 17/01/2016

    follows the real world Japan, They don't give a fuck about their japanese citizen, paying 0 yen ransom . So which country will pay ransom for saving their engineer? Answer: Stupid PRC

    Anonymous
    17:19 08/01/2017

    the only right response to abduction and ransom demand is the russian.
    find their families and send them in a shoe carton to the abducters.

    Anonymous
    01:43 17/01/2016

    The moment you try to kill someone you have to be prepared to die at their hands, they unsheated first. Sasuga oobaka.

    Anonymous
    00:02 17/01/2016

    Dude if it was burgerland, they'd have massacered the invasion force and before a week's time all of the other world would be enslaved.

    Anonymous
    01:42 17/01/2016

    And resistance and terrorists alike would be giving them a hard time for decades. Sounds plausible.

    Anonymous
    22:15 16/01/2016

    It's not like there is any agency or free will in anime. The die is cast when the story is written and submitted for production.

    Anonymous
    09:00 17/01/2016

    So does anything interesting end up happening down the line?

    I mean, so far it's just been a JDSF circle jerk.

    greed2
    Comment by greed2
    04:18 17/01/2016

    I just noticed they gave the bunny queen more unnecessary hair; how terrible, they should have gave her more skin.

    In all honesty, I felt the animators are holding back. After seeing Valrave the Liberator and Cross Ange (spoiler)

    They are capable of causing good death scenes on innocent people so some More blood would be nice, especially if it is on people who deserve to die. They shouldn't have edit out Zorzal's finger at least, that was the best part when torturing someone.

    Anonymous
    08:46 18/01/2016

    Needs more Rory.

    Anonymous
    16:36 17/01/2016

    KURIBAYASHI BEST GIRL!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    18:53 16/01/2016

    all the awesome bare boobs disappeared..

    Anonymous
    22:17 16/01/2016

    Surely they will not be missed by most of the audience of the show because of their adult size?

    greed2
    Comment by greed2
    04:04 17/01/2016

    Noooooooo! They watered down the best part of the manga; the emperor was supposed to have a shocked looked in his face and the commmoners fear the empire angered the gods.

    And seriously, they should have showed us how Zorzal suffered

    Rawbeard
    Comment by Rawbeard
    00:58 17/01/2016

    well, they kept the bunny slut, so it's not all bad... *sigh*

    Anonymous
    04:18 17/01/2016

    well I think the bunny is broken beyond repair or something.

    Anonymous
    15:21 17/01/2016

    Stockholm Syndrome methinks.

    Anonymous
    19:26 16/01/2016

    Oh look, more Generic Fantasy getting BTFO'd by Superior Nipponjin the Saviors of the World.

    Anonymous
    07:12 17/01/2016

    Meh. Let them have their moment. They can have their JSDF flawless victories over combined US and Russian special forces since America had, 'white ninja must dominate asian fighter in 80's martial arts flick to show they're legit.'

    Anonymous
    20:00 17/01/2016

    You seem to have an issue with this series. Why?

    Every country is churning out nationalistic pro-military entertainment and USA is by far the worst offender. I really hope you are on IMDB complaining about those. Because if you aren't, you're a fucking twat.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    02:42 18/01/2016

    But of course, you'd have to be blind not to see that

    Anonymous
    04:17 18/01/2016

    @19:26 lol and here I thought people already moved on after bitching about a story set in a fantasy world which you yourself cited. Guess you don't even know what fantasy means to be hating on a fictitious story.

    I suggest you go watch some Hollywood movies and then come back to report what you have learned, as if freedom of expression only exist in the west.

    Anonymous
    22:14 16/01/2016

    "Oh look, more Generic Fantasy getting BTFO'd by Superior Nipponjin the Saviors of the World."

    And modern Japanese SDF which was whipped in naval warfare by America while always losing to the Soviets in conventional warfare (did the Japanese win any land battles against the Soviets??? even) has to fight mythical technologically primitive societies based on Ancient WESTERN Rome. I guess if the West tied its hands behind its back maybe the Japanese imperial forces would be able to win WW2.

    Rya
    Comment by Rya
    22:39 16/01/2016

    Yes, the japanese army won the Battle of Lake Khasan. Impressively so. But they couldn't win against the Soviet invasion after Germany was defeated. The odds were what? 10:1? And into the japanese flank and cutting off their supply lines. Impossible to hold Manchuoko.

    Anonymous
    19:28 17/01/2016

    Impressively? They then later sued for peace because likely they knew the Soviets would have returned and kicked their a$$es.

    They lost Khalkhin Gol (1939) against the Soviets and were sent packing.

    The Japanese conventionally speaking were not very good when compared to other belligerents. Not nearly as good as the Wehrmacht.

    Still it's difficult to say. A rag tag group of Polish AK/NSZ kept elite German and Ukrainian SS units at bay for months in Warsaw. All the while the Soviets after WW2 ended had trouble handling the Ukrainian OUN-B/UPA.

    Anonymous
    02:58 17/01/2016

    Yeah they couldn't beat the USSR afterwards due to resources, however keep in mind that they got their asses kicked by Finland in WW2

    Anonymous
    19:52 16/01/2016

    I thought the title "Saviors of the world" belonged to USA.

    Anonymous
    02:57 17/01/2016

    Oh goody, lets all blame the US for all that is evil and unholy in the world again. I love this game.

    Anonymous
    02:39 17/01/2016

    Of course we are. We save the world... By blowing the shit out of it.

    Anonymous
    22:07 16/01/2016

    Only for Americans.

    Anonymous
    20:02 16/01/2016

    no USA has a new title "Destroyers of the world"

    Anonymous
    04:12 18/01/2016

    Usa support rebels in Siria and fuck off part of culprit for Isis raise and large imigration in Europe..

    Anonymous
    04:11 18/01/2016

    Typical redneck muricans, always pinning the faults on other countries to make themselves look like saints, yeah right, the "they did worse" theory pops up everywhere whenever losing an argument.

    Why not face up to yer own shortcomings fer once? Of course I'm aware not all Americans are like that but too bad they are in the majority.

    Anonymous
    02:59 17/01/2016

    Except for you know, ISIS, and Russia lol

    Anonymous
    01:55 17/01/2016

    More like "Modern Evil Empire"

    Anonymous
    23:04 16/01/2016

    New?

    Anonymous
    19:41 16/01/2016

    as expected the prince is a little bitch who can't fight for shit,lol

    meanwhile the 5ft nothing "little girl" kicked the living crap out of everyone in the room,lol

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    22:11 16/01/2016

    "as expected the prince is a little bitch who can't fight for shit,lol

    meanwhile the 5ft nothing "little girl" kicked the living crap out of everyone in the room,lol"

    That's fantasy bullshyte. You see in history these princes were usually warriors themselves who spent at least some time on the battlefield and knew their shit. In this otaku fantasy their just stereotypical Hollywood pretty boy sadists who get their butts kicked by little girls, who in real life are still inferior in Japanese society. Although here the little girl is just fanservice. We all want to see pretty girls in anime.

    In real life the prince would be a warrior like Charlemagne or Sobieski and would whip the little lady's butt. If he was a weakling he would probably not be in a position of such power in the first place. There was competition among the ruling class who would lead and who would not. Pretty boys were pretty much outclassed.

    Anonymous
    06:43 17/01/2016

    In real life, most children born to the purple were not superbly trained to the sword, their instructors really wouldn't send them back to daddy with broken bones and missing digits. It is the idea that all princes were magnificent, glorious swordsmen that is the fantasy. They were raised to be generals, to command, not to be front-line soldiers.

    Anonymous
    19:33 17/01/2016

    Need not be frontline in the modern day /WW1/2 meaning of the term. Most of these people fought in battles too. So I disagree.

    Secondly:
    Looking at the guy's physique at least in the anime I can't imagine what other way he'd have acquired it other than through combat training/actual combat?

    Can you cite any sources showing gym workouts in the pre-modern world. I don't think that went on. And these guys did not farm.

    Anonymous
    03:17 18/01/2016

    FWIW when I studied Latin ages ago, I had to translate a text where some dude complained about all the noise in the lower floors: a fish market, and a gym where ppl shouted as they got their armpits waxed and when lifting weights... Sadly I haven't been able to find the reference.

    Also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gymnasium_(ancient_Greece)

    Anonymous
    08:29 17/01/2016

    You must have never known about Paris of Troy

    Anonymous
    15:19 17/01/2016

    "That's fantasy bullshyte."

    The statement still stands.

    Anonymous
    07:55 17/01/2016

    Sexist pig

    Anonymous
    13:23 17/01/2016

    Go be a feminist somewhere else!

    Anonymous
    08:44 19/01/2016

    @13:23
    Better than being a feminazi at least.

    Anonymous
    16:31 17/01/2016

    Uhm... wrong. The part about princes being badasses is the real fantasy.

    Reply to this comment
    Anonymous
    23:33 16/01/2016

    Meh in the manga he 'seemed' more menacing, but the girl always had that gorilla warrior aura about her. The anime almost always made her look like a whiney little girl.

    Anonymous
    23:03 16/01/2016

    The little lady is supposed to have various medals for CQC skills and bayonet fighting. The best jap fighter across the gate and one of the best overall. So a pro clobbering a half assed warrior that only rose to their position due to bloodlines and politics is clearly a possibility...

    Anonymous
    08:38 17/01/2016

    When you are assaulting the head of an armed hostile party in his home and you're armed with assault rifle, a bayonet charge is not the best option.

    So much for being a pro.

