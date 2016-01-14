RSSChannel

Skimpy Elf Bikini Cosplay by Saku Supremely Sexy

The glorious Saku has enraptured followers with her scandalous elf bikini cosplay, bound to earn wild applause from stimulated viewers but also likely to cause them to wonder what the bold girl will cosplay as next.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:10 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    She looks amazing. Imagine her doing an Elf striptease, that would be nice.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:19 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is why it's not rape, if it's an elf.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:24 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry this to me is....boring. I guess when every cosplayer looks equally sexy, it becomes too uniform....just too burned out from all this. Would like to see sone male cosplayers, sankakucomplex!

    I dovt really get the use of cosplay nowadays...besides being a legal avenue for women to be whores and strippers in a legal setting. Been to enough cons to see they are just like strippers with a no touch policy. Useless.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:32 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sexy is never boring.

    Avatar of Kagami
    Comment by Kagami
    11:36 20/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's amazing!Stories with Elf is never end.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:00 16/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I believe the underlying reason why cosplay is so popular is because IT SHORTENS THE REFRACTORY PERIOD. We can put this conjecture to a test: abstain from masturbating for a couple days (yes, nobody said it'd be easy), then count how many times you can ejaculate in a given period while browsing (1) different cosplays with the same cosplayer, and (another day, after a 2-day rest) (2) images from the same set.

    Come on sankaku, LET'S MAKE SCIENCE. Try it and post your results below.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:52 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I approve this. I hadn't been so acutely aware of the cum building up in my balls in a long time.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:53 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Very sexy. I'm loving these Elf cosplay shoots.

    Avatar of FMPhoenixHawk
    Comment by FMPhoenixHawk
    10:06 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Very nice. Nice face, nice breasts, nice ass. Great legs. I approve!

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:32 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    We all do!

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:05 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    what's up with her crotch area?
    Looks mega weird.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:22 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    There are bandaids there, just in case something slips. She's teasing, not showing.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:21 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I-is there a batch collection of this image set? Saving each individual image would be annoying and I'm a lazy bastard, and sometimes you just want ALL the images in a set.

    Avatar of Kevin
    Comment by Kevin
    08:06 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am using a Chrome extension called "Image Downloader", when you click on the icon it finds every picture on the page and you can quickly download them.
    It even has an option to "download links only" because as you might know, the pictures are actually small versions until you click on them.
    So really a perfect choise which I found precicely because of the same reason you have: This site and its image galleries^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:11 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thanks, Kevin!

    I normally use Firefox (and couldn't get a different extension, Bulk Image Downloader, to work there), but Image Downloader for Chrome worked like a charm!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:51 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:53 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She has the tits to make a decent Hestia cosplay. And she's beautiful enough. Easily one of the top tier women doing these cosplays.

    Avatar of M4nime
    Comment by M4nime
    06:24 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    https://idol.sankakucomplex.com/?tags=saku+order%3Apopular+hestia_%28danmachi%29&commit=Search

    You're welcome.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:10 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thankyou!, wow, I guess she thought the same. Great cosplay.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:46 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    That is a nice pair of tits.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Simply beautiful!

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:26 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Judging from the pictures, I'm guessing she knows that elves are turbo-sluts that put themselves in situations where they inevitably get gang raped.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:08 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    There is a good reason why elf are selectively used for ero-anime and eroge, this is because they are considered to be nothing like us earthling in real life, in other words, non-existence.

    You can throw insults like calling them sluts or whatever but no one will really cares since elf is some sort of mystical creature coming from legend.

    So just enjoy the pictures as it is, the tag didn't say this is ero-cosplay btw.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:51 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Elf is a generalize portray of Western girl, most of them are quite a slut if compared to a traditional Japanese girl. Heck, even Asian that born in western culture are sluts. I know i'm generalizing but the trend is there.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:03 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I could actually feel myself getting stupider the more I read this comment.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:57 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Asians are the biggest sluts on the planet, with all the two faced demure shit. Westerners are generally out spoken but relatively conservative at core, while asians are ripe as a fruit. Easily penetrated.

    Also, it's amusing since elves inspired by Tolkien were generally based on Asians (high culture, step back in time with elegant nature-friendly harmony architecture, slightly sharper eyes, china-doll like skin tone, and slightly slanted almond eyes).

    Once again, piss skins projecting lol

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:44 16/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    22:23 Desperate and angry foreign trash does describe vast number of non-western shits.

    The whole world knows asian women are conservative and skittish on the outside, and a great fuck once you break em in, so no use denying it :)

    Also, who gives a fuck if you turn anyone down? Their opinions don't matter haha

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:07 20/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lmao asian girls are huge sluts. Theyre not conservative nor demure at all. But i guess losers with yellow fetish think asian are pure loli desu. Good luck with that logic lol the weeaboos here are entertaining

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:06 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Asians are the biggest sluts on the planet, with all the two faced demure shit. Westerners are generally out spoken but relatively conservative at core"

    I think you have that backwards. Everyone of all races are into sex, only western and by western i mean USA hide behind their 'conservative' excuses.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:06 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    11:06

    LOL no one in the west is outwardly conservative you stupid fuck haha

    Everyone in the world knows asians do demure shit then turn into little whores for foreign men.

    Ignorance and naivte is a disease.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:23 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sure because no one in the west ever tries to censor things they deem "objectifying women" or display 'underage sexuality' when none of those things are an issue in asian countries.

    If by "demure shit" you mean turning down desperate and angry foreign trash, then yes, plenty of that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:30 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Situations like being in the vicinity of muslim men?

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:44 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    As long as she doesn't go to Germany, she should be okay. Germany has quite the problem at the moment, though in fairness, it's rampant all over Europe.

    Sad thing is, Police all over Europe have been surpressing the news to avoid the angering the European populace. What happened in Germany has been going on for months everywhere.

    I suggest anyone look at Breitbart if you want to know what's really going on. It's quite a useful news website.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:30 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    @14:33

    Hey look, it's a leftie. I'm sure you'll be standing there with your "Refugees welcome" banning right until someone rapes you in the butt right? They seem to be going after anything with a pulse these days.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:54 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I've read a few things on Breitbart, however I did so to round off the MSM point of view.

    If you want something non mainstream, Zero Hedge is pretty good.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:33 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Breitbart is just a rehash of Fox News' half-truths and fabricated nonsense, pandering to Islamophobes and right-wing war mongers.

    There is no longer a "free" press in America.
    Every outlet,right and left has corporate backing telling them what to print.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:31 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    *banner

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:33 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Breitbart is a terrible source of information. The man (may he rest in piece) was deranged and the website continues his version of propaganda in his absence. I watched the "documentary" about the refugees that was embedded on their site. It failed to identify when or where their footage came from and out-right lied about the origin of certain footage. For instance, the subway full of people yelling "Allahu akbar!" is from 2007.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:06 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    @07:33

    When you consider that much of this stuff is ignored by most of the mainstream media in Europe(Becuase it conflicts with the left wing agenda of painting these "refugees" as innocents in need of help), any and all websites reporting the unreported is valued. And I disagree, it's quite a good website and getting info out to English speakers. It's very popular too.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:19 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thanks for tip,..afro like rape too!! europe are Doom..
    DilmaR fuck Brasil.CristinaKirchner..argentina
    But Great Job for Angela merkel!!

    Avatar of Rawbeard
    Comment by Rawbeard
    07:28 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    is this another dark elf cosplay? thos asian elfs all loo the same, just trying to get a feel for this.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:32 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Saku has an amazing body.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:20 15/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Saku was built for hard dicking.

    Reply to Anonymous
    09:10 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's a goddess.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:41 14/01/2016 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Asians shouldn't be white elves. Norwegian goddesses should be white elves. Check again for whites being superior at cosplay.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:43 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    good luck getting them doin cosplay dude...

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:07 26/02/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually.. you'd be surprised. There are cosplay communities in Iceland, if it's here, it's bound to also be there.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:16 14/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    But dem fat Murican chicks doe

