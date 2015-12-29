Japanese “Sexless Because of Anime & Manga”
- Date: Dec 29, 2015 16:58 JST
- Tags: Marriage, Money, Otaku, Relationships, Statistics, Virginity
Japanese government data says nearly 4 in 10 Japanese men in their twenties and thirties have no sexual relations with the opposite sex and a quarter of single men in their thirties are actually virgins, and the blame for this is being laid on the profusion of anime, manga and games Japan is so blessed with.
The official data on middle-aged virgins is almost as frightening as some of the countermeasures – “White Hands”, an NPO hoping to devirginise some of these men, is holding nude sketch classes in the hopes of familiarising (just how unfamiliar they can be in the age of mass-pornography is some not touched upon) some of these men with the female form in the flesh as the first step in their remasculinisation.
Tellingly, its some of its participants cite the fiction of “natural” contact with the opposite sex the post-feminist world has so successfully used to create multiple generations of beta herbivores:
“In my case, there was no chance to become intimate with women. I had always thought such a chance would come naturally, but it never did – in the end, not once.”
The group’s organisers unsurprisingly blame anime and manga for this sorry state of affairs:
“Japanese society is overflowing with diversions other than romance and sex, such as anime, manga and games.
Pain and anguish are not dealt with, so the solace of sex and romance is not needed.
The illusion of the perfect relationship and the fear of failure which so peculiarly pervades Japanese society has a severe impact, and this is all linked to the dearth of sexual relationships here, and of course the low birth rate.”
Such reports do also mention economic stagnation and the impracticality of marrying or keeping a family when incomes are frequently declining – and with the cost-performance and verisimilitude of virtual love increasingly radically outstripping the costs of actual interactions with the opposite sex for so many Japanese men, the situation seems unlikely to be resolved with a few nude sketches.
Yeah, and the whole western world has demographic problems, because... Marvel and DC?
and probably those war games like Call of Duty and all the other non-sense American-save-the-world-fuck-yeah! kind of things.
ROFL we don't save the world we just want to see the world burn. Big difference.
'MURICA!
Marevl and DC are a small part of the Jew World Order plot to turn young Americans into liberals. From this, comes feminism and SJWism. THIS leads to the decline of western civilization.
In murican-land, violence games is the problem, isn't that what the mainstream Fart News said?
Situation in japan regarding manga and anime is not the same as that in the west regarding comics, you braindead weeaboo filth.
Comic fans in the west normally don't spend their fucking days jerking off to figurines or wallpapers or while self inserting in some shitty manga as the boyfriend or fuckbuddy of a twelve year old school girl or as they fantasize raping their favorite anime character.
And, why the the hell do you always bring up the west when something said BY THE JAPANESE (like in this case), or that comes from or is related to japan rustle your jimmies?
In Amerifat-land everything is the fault of GTA, isn't that what Faux News said?
If you believe Fox news, you deserve to be locked in a padded room.
How can you not recognize sarcasm? He said Faux news for fucks sake.
That said, what's the problem with virginity anyways? Population will finally become to a sustainable quantity and resources will be less scarce/better distributed because of this.
Or is the condom industry so big that they're having huge 'loses' because of this? Wanting people to have sex is nonsense and completely irrational and immoral.
The fact that enough people couldn't see the blindingly obvious sarcasm in this post to vote it down to -2, kinda says something sad about the average intelligence of Sankaku's user base. >_>
Why the fuck would you want to get married to a real woman of today? Jesus she says one word to the court and you lose half your shit (best case scenario) in a divorce settlement. Or she lies about rape and you get sent to jail while she gets nailed by Pablo the mail man and takes all of your money.
That's all marriage is, a normal relationship with a legal contract on it where the man gets the shitty end of a stick.
Except during anal sex.
(well, hopefully) :D
blowjobs & anal are the first to do, once the ink dries
@05:22
You're doing it like all wrong if you can only get that when you're married. Holy shit.
And in some cases the whore gets even more, tho she never worked a day in her life. Like Hulk Hogan's exwife, who took 70% of his wealth and left him for broke.
And these bitches claiming rape; the court system needs to get their shit together. If a bitch goes to a man's hotel room, she KNOWS she's going there for sex. I'm tired of people like Mike Tyson getting fucked by a system that sympathies with a bitch that knew damn well what she was doing, when the 'crime' took place and flip-flopped after the event took place.
Fuck those hoes, bitches like that deserve to become rape objects for real hardened criminals.
In Hogan's case though, he was cheating on his wife with a few of his daughter's friends.
Hulk Hogan was also cheating on his wife with his daughter. He was living the dream!
I don't recall reading anything that proved he was fucking his daughter's friends while they were married, but a number of people have said they had an open marriage, and were full blown swingers.
Even Ultimate Warrior went out of his way to publicly blast Hogan for the things he & his wife were into. So I don't consider anything he did 'cheating'.
And when he was banging his friend's wife, that definitely was not cheating because he clearly gave him permission to do so. His friend was a fat disgusting cuckold, whom was into watching his wife get drilled by several celebrities and athletes.
and the punishment for his cheating? 70% of his wealth? Non-sense.
I say Sharia is the answer!!! That keeps bitches at a nice position for men.
In this day and age, it's not at all worth committing to some chick. At a whim she can decide to ditch you and fuck your shit up in divorce court. Even worse if you happen to have kids with this chick. You're better off simply going out occasionally to crush some pussy, and then going about your business. Don't commit, don't be a beta, and the pussy will come easy. Red pill
Only a fool would ever consider marriage in the Feminazi dystopia we're living in.
That damn Pablo.
American white male married for 15 years to an incredible American white woman. I am one of the lucky ones.
But f*ck the idea of trying to start a relationship with any woman in this day in age. I cannot tell you the number of times I have been told being an American white male in his 30's automatically makes me:
1. Privileged to the point of total blindness and incurable ignorance.
2. Misogynistic without the possibility of redemption.
3. A rapist waiting to lose control with the slightest persuasion.
4. A hate-spewing bigot that is just this side of Hitler on any day ending with a 'y'.
5. A murderer responsible for every racially-fueled act of violence in the past, present, and future.
None of which was said or typed to me ironically. And regardless of how many (Patriarchy brain washed) women and (self-hating masochist) people of color that would come to my defense and say and/or prove otherwise would absolve me of the previous.
Compounded by the fact that it takes only a single lie to a court of law in this country where you are "guilty until proven innocent, and you're still going on a sex offenders list", no one in their right mind would risk their belongings, careers, and lives on a relationship in the modern age.
I have already told my wife that is something we're to happen to her (the worse tragedy I could imagine in my otherwise boring life) that she would remain the only relationship I ever had. Third-wave feminism is completely out of control, and the guilt-ridden white knights of the modern age are all too happy to let it happen.
You're not wrong. SJW's are going out of control in this day and age, and I don't even know why.
Common sense would dictate that just statistically, the average white man (and most white men) are just average joes struggling to make a living, and are probably not rich or extremely good looking, and so probably are having as rough of a time as any other man or woman, but people who are going on witch hunts don't even seem to care about that logic.
I'm Asian myself, but I don't get this new wave of thought demonizing men, white people, and white men in general, it makes no sense.
If anything's causing problems, it's corruption in politics and the lack of the average voter to do anything about it due to a lack of time, power, and money, but instead people seem to want to blame ethnic and gender stereotypes instead of realizing that the things they want to blame aren't that relevant.
23:52 Reason = "I'm not having fun so you can't either!"
Asian born in western countries or went there to study usually will not find fault with white people. Because for the former, you had the privilege as a citizen. The second is, you are either pretty well-off or smart enough to study oversea. Chances of being picked on is very low in your case or you have chosen to ignore that no matter which races it is, there is always black sheep among them.
From the way you describe thing, doesn't seems like you surf the net very often to be encountering craps posted everywhere, especially on YouTube's controversial videos. I'm in my thirties, and had seen plenty of white knights spewing craps all these while. Not that other races isn't guilty of this but surprisingly Americans makes up a good portion of users on the web, some as young as 13 and already swearing constantly...
Are you somehow implying that white people cannot be picked on? Are you fucking serious? Take your blinders off.
@13:28 hey, I was being fair, nowhere did I state that ALL white people is bad. And also note that not all white people is muricans, I specifically mentioned them because, let's face it no other whites other than muricans claims that they invented the internet so any haters should just fuck off or even threaten to shoot people up. Please don't tell me other western countries will do this as well.
I'm sick of excuses like "they did worse" by pointing fingers in order to make the states looks innocent and guilt-free.
We're only just now getting what the Blacks have had for so long. Blacks live in a Matriarchy and soon so shall the Whites.
Again the poor blacks. Sorry if it wasn't for the other races paying into the country so the government could send out welfare for the 14th kid a black women had with her 7th guy. If it's so bad, they could move, got there crap together and try for a better life, but no, playing the victim, crying to the liberals, doing drugs, calling any other race a racist because you won't tolerate their crap. Sorry I don't feel sorry for people who want a hand out. It will stop when trump is elected.
...you didn't get a word of what this guy was saying, right?
Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!Trump!
>>Third-wave feminism is completely out of control, and the guilt-ridden white knights of the modern age are all too happy to let it happen.
fucking special-snowflake millenials. And their privileged helicopter parents that caused this.
2 and 3 are why I completely keep to myself, and I'm in England. Interpersonal relationships are way too risky to even consider IRL. At least online people are highly limited in what they can see and do.
As for women... LOLFTS I've had relationships. Bitches be crazy and I've seen how bad they can be (not from personal experience). I'll stick to having a cat.
careful now... many cats are secretly plotting to kill their owners...
Cat's don't commit suicide? Oh you meant the humans are their owners? HAhahahahah! nub
Careful if you sleep around she'll try to steal your cat.
Well once you research whose backing most of this shit you'll get closer and closer to #4.
100% agreed with everything anon said.
There are good women out there, and men too.
But my experience has been that good people are very difficult to find.
And SJWs are making everything vastly more difficult for everyone.
Where are these so called "good women"(magical NAWALTs) and why aren't they stepping up against the status quo?
They don't exist.
Good people are already in the category of rare boss drops.
Actually, they do exist... My older brother (45 years old) is married with one for the last 27 years (amazing woman, definitely a keeper). My best friend is married with another (he is my age, 40 years old) in a marriage that lasted so far 21 years and he doesn't even think about cheating his wonderful wife (she keeps him satisfied in any way possible). I should keep pointed out that my brother cheated my sister in law TWICE and TWICE she found out and forgave him (now he feels guilty and no longer cheats her). Unfortunately, I haven't been so lucky to find my Unicorn NAWALT. Despite the fact that my best friend's wife and my sister in law do try to get me a NAWALT, they keep failing :(... So my sankaku anon friends... Don't loose faith, someday you might find that NAWALT. Peace brothers and don't marry crazy!
I wonder why she forgave him? She caught him, and he has yet to catch her. She's in a great position with a Beta. Trying to cheat on a carousel rider is like boxing with a heavy weight champion. You are gonna lose due to superior experience and training.
This bullshit again? Yeah blame the "SJW" and Feminism boogieman, everything that's wrong with modern society is all their fault right?
Very typical of the right-wing white guy with a victim complex. You're the other side of the same coin as the people you condemn, you're just too foolish to see that...
Lol a sjw/feminist crying about Men playing victim? Mr./Mrs. Pot there is a call for you on line one.
tumblr is leaking again
Well, it is. SJW and feminist is a part of the problems.
Fuck off back to tumblr.
Haha females/feminist/SJW/white knights crying about white males or males in general having a victim complex. It's hilarious if it weren't so sad. The hypocrisy of it all astounds me.
aww. poor cis white males in this country have it so rough right? maybe if white people haven't been so racist, sexist, and full of hate for the last several centuries people wouldn't be calling you names. who started every major war? whites. who started the holocaust? a white man. which race treated blacks, women, and every non-white person like fucking animals for hundreds of years? whites. but everyone is supposed to forget all that right?
who started every major war? jews. who started the holocaust? a jew man. which race treated blacks, women, and every non-white person like fucking animals for hundreds of years? rich whites and jews. but everyone is supposed to forget all that right?
Hitler was part jew.
Jews were the elite stockholders in all the Western Colonial companies that were behind imperialism. Hell, for example, the so-called "British developer", of India, the man who was instrumental initiating the conquest of India and the Opium Wars, all in the name of profit, was David Sassoon, and Iraqi Jew. But you'll never hear anyone name the Jew. Why? Because the Jews control the mainstream media.
fuck off back to tumblr
Poor blacks that have it so bad in America.
Every single race has been extremely racist at one point in history. Just like every single religion.
Remember christianity being a cause for capitol punishment in Japan? Remember old Rome's slavery? Remember Ghengis Khan exterminating every single race across Asia and Europe and raping the women to impregnate them? Toltecs usin scorched earth tactics agains Mayans?
Review your history books, mankind has always been stupid and xenophobic, no matter the race or place.
Says the murican who refused to acknowledge their ancestor because they can't accept the crimes the British had done and chose to distance themselves so that they look more innocent to the world besides invading "India" and almost wiping out the entire native red Indian. And then enslaving Africans, oh right, they enslaved their own people first, so it weren't a crime because "they did worse" <--murican logic.
holocaust was a sham
The best thing to do is too leave these white haters that feel sorry for themselves even when they didn't live at the time when some of it happened alone. Besides they are not worth the effort nor the time. Let them wallow in self-pity. I sure as hell don't feel sorry for anyone, not males, females, blacks, whites, asians, arabs and what not and I sure as hell ain't taking on the "white guilty" that so many people think that whites should have/feel. Guilt. Lol. I didn't live when it happened so why would I live in guilt?. Never going to happen. If people can't forget what has been. Then how do you expect to move forward?
And every crime under the sun can be attributed to each race. Are you this fucking intelligently dishonest 21:24 that you'd think most of the most damnable offense lie solely on the white male/race because if you have never done any fucking history what so ever, you'll realize the human race as a whole is a fucked up species and you are nothing but a fucking disgusting cunt and 09:16 holocaust deniers are point blank retarded.
So to you as a married guy are against women issues when it comes to:
1. Gender Violence
2. Reproductive Rights
3. Women denigrated with derogatory terms
4. Rape
5. Transgender and gay rights.
Because that is mostly what 3rd Wave Feminism is about. There is more to it but I don't see how equal rights is a bad thing. Sound like you have been sucking what Fox News has been selling.
As married "guy" who typed all that about the Third Wave Feminists the last thing the vocal majority are concerned with is anything resembling rights to be "equal".
Your list for example:
1. As a man, try to claim you have experienced gender violence. You will be mocked, belittled, then ignored as gender roles clearly state a man (especially a white one) cannot experience this. No equality at all or in the foreseeable future.
2. As a man, the term "Reproductive Rights" is all but code for "you're financial responsible for the privilege of even the slightest contact with a woman in a court of law" up to and including non-existent contact you cannot prove did not occur. My wife did not want children, one of the reasons this relationship happened.
3. As a man, this Third Wave talking point always gives me a chuckle. I have worked in several very pro-woman fields (yes, they exist). I have been exposed to the easy-to-find truth of how women speak about men when they are not in earshot. And then there is always Imgur, Tumblr, Livejournal, and their ilk where one Google search is all it takes to see derogatory verbiage is as "equal" as your fabled equality comes.
4. As a man, try to claim you have experienced rape. You will be mocked, belittled, then ignored as gender roles clearly state a man (especially a white one) cannot experience this. No equality at all or in the foreseeable future.
5. LGBT community IS NOT the Third Wave Feminists, and I wish the LGBT would rise up and publicly distance themselves from the notion as it does nothing but hurt their cause. This one hits nice and close to home for me as my wonderful wife of 15 years is an active pro-LGBT member and bi-sexual herself. Rancorous, hate-spewing rhetoric from the toxic vocal majority of the Third Wave Feminists riding tail coats of a community who actually WORKS for equality is something no community based on reality and humanity needs. The LGBT community is not your shield.
Finally... speaking of people in their right minds in my first post... what person who can stand looking themselves in the mirror in the morning watches Fox News?! Unless you are looking for a great example of how to claim one thing and do another ... that sounds nice and Third Wave. Fox News is "fair and balanced" like a minigun at a knife fight.
5. LGBT community IS NOT the Third Wave Feminists, and I wish the LGBT would rise up and publicly distance themselves from the notion as it does nothing but hurt their cause. This one hits nice and close to home for me as my wonderful wife of 15 years is an active pro-LGBT member and bi-sexual herself. Rancorous, hate-spewing rhetoric from the toxic vocal majority of the Third Wave Feminists riding tail coats of a community who actually WORKS for equality is something no community based on reality and humanity needs. The LGBT community is not your shield.
Sadly, they tend to be friends with each others. The fact that there are fucking SJW everywhere in the two of them probably doesn't help. That's sad. I'd like them to take some distance too, but, well.
::brofist::
1. What the fuck is "Gender Violence"? Women can be just as violent as men, only difference is they GET AWAY WITH IT just because they're women.
2. How about the reproductive rights of guys who want children? You ever see anyone care about that? How about the guys whose children were taken away from them because women automatically get custody just because they're women?
3. Men aren't denigrated by derogatory terms? You've never heard the terms "pervert", "pedophile", "rapist", "creep", etc? I guess you wouldn't have, since you obviously live in a cave.
4. How are "Transgender and Gay rights" also "Women's issues"?
Third wave feminism is about nothing of the above. Third wave feminism is about cashing in on playing the victim by using the above issues as an excuse. Try finding a third wave feminist that actually consistently cares about the above issues. You won't find one, because they are all fundamentally selfish. They only care about those issues in relation to themselves.
Go back Buzzfeed, fool.
>that is mostly what 3rd Wave Feminism is about
That might be what your 3rd Wave Feminism is about.
Not that the writing on banners has meant anything since the first crusader claimed to be God's will.