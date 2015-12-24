Final Fantasy VII‘s remake is courting yet more controversy with the news that “social conditions” – likely code for ravening feminists and their cadre of white knights in the gaming media mafia – is to force “prudence” in including any scenes from the original which could potentially upset them.

The news comes by way of a Dengeki interview with none other than the game’s producer Toshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura, who explained that “current social trends necessitate prudence when it comes to reproducing the events in the original” – no doubt referring to the Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 tragedy and other such woeful censorship.

The interview went on to mention that development is now making actual progress (presumably for part one at least) as work on the battle system is now taking form, so news about the highly controversial shift to an action RPG and any new mechanics is likely to surface sometime soon.

Otherwise it seems not even the astronomical reputation of the legendary Final Fantasy VII is enough for the title to be exempt from the terrors of modern media censorship, as the game’s fate (at least concerning anything “offensive to women”) is seemingly sealed whilst the hysterical reign of peak feminism continues its tyranny of the medium of gaming.