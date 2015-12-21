Miss Hisaki & I Her Butler Enviably Abusive

Maxal’s “Miss Hisaki and I Her Butler” has arrived onto the visual novel scene, deviating from the norm by making regular penetrative scenes a rarity in favor of accentuating its hardcore humiliation.

The game follows the submissive butler as he “serves” the wealthy mistress Hisaki, forcibly becoming the subject of a plethora of perversions that would make many an envious male devote his life to servitude.

Miss Hisaki and I Her Butler comes fully voiced and jam-packed with a multitude of butler-abuse scenes – the eroge is available now.