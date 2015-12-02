Mighty No. 9 Trailer An Absolute Blast

RSSChannel

The highly supported Megaman tribute Mighty No. 9 has revealed its explosive new trailer, showing off the game’s multitude of modes and boasting enough 2D platforming goodness to make even the most hardcore Megaman fans proud.

The nostalgia-inducing trailer:

Mighty No. 9 will blast its way to PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U and PC on February 9th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    00:38 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    come on give us a real Megaman game spinoff anything

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:07 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Tell that to Capcom, whe seems to hate money and fans.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:24 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Which is ironic as we used to bash them for making too many sequels.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:14 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The problem was that they were endless, paint-by-numbers, uninspired sequels. They had a few gems in there, but you have to admit that there were a few crummy ones, too.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:25 06/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is made by the team that made the best Megaman games so it's basically the same, without the right copyright.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:38 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    still looks like shit

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:53 29/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    looks like you were right

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:33 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    "platforming goodness to make even the most hardcore Megaman fans proud"

    Not sure if sarcasm or that you've never played a good Megaman game.

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    01:29 05/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why exactly is this 3D again? Why not sprites?

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:29 04/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    We've had 'retro' games made in 8-bit nes style, then 16-bit snes style, and so I guess we're now at the N64 phase? Yuck.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:19 05/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    True, this looks like N64 shit.

    If I had kickstarted this I'd be super annoyed, and there's no way in hell I'll kickstart their Megaman Legends tribute now, because surely this team is not up for it (even though I wish it was).

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:18 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cool, a new N64 game! Such nostalgic N64 visuals!

    Avatar of Twintail Tsundere
    Comment by Twintail Tsundere
    14:57 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wasn't this supposed to be out months ago and to appease the backers they released a demo to them that was also delayed?

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:54 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    "A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad."

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:18 04/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Really, Shiggy?

    I guess Daikatana, Perfect Dark Zero, Spore, Too Human, X-Men Destiny, and Duke Nukem Forever are the Best Games Ever then.

    Even some games that weren't total shit came out less than spectacular, like Bioshock: Infinite, Oni, and Wind Waker (all of which were missing features splashed about in various previews and pre-interviews).

    And let us not forget games like L.A. Noire...a game whose "Development Hell" truly WAS Hell, and was *directly* responsible for the total destruction of the Development Studio...even though the game came out okay.

    Yeah, sorry Shigeru Miyamoto. Your quote is total bullshit. Sometimes it works out, but not even you strike gold 100% of the time.

    As For Mega Man #9...err..."Mighty No. 9", I'm saving my final judgment for when it eventually IS released. I DID play the "completed" game that was leaked around a year ago on 4chan (among other places) and found it

    **Total Shit/100**

    but who knows? Maybe an extra YEAR in development will be able to polish the turd into a diamond.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:45 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think it was delayed because they wanted to do a simultaneous release. It's honestly a terrible reason.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:18 02/12/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    i thought it was cancelled entirely due to all the sjw goobergate bullshit the creators got involved in.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:30 04/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Nah, that was just one person who:

    1. Got her job via cronyism rather than credentials (according to her own work history)

    2. Couldn't decide if she even liked Mega Man or not on her Twitter account

    3. Glorified illegal substances (and admitted to using them) that would get her hard prison time in the country she was working in (if caught by the police - when they weren't stalking people who liked to feed cats catfood, NEETs, etc.) on her various art-share accounts

    4. Got on a HUGE power-trip via the Online Forums and perma-banned several large-donation contributors so they would stop questioning her Power Trip (rather than do her job as a Community Manager and, you know, Manage the Community)...the point of the forums being a place where ONLY the contributors to the Kickstarter Campaign could access in order to ask questions and make comments on the product they had donated money to help create (with her job being the one to pass those comments/questions along to the actual development team and provide their feedback back to the Contributors).

    You know, nothing major.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:25 05/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm not sure why HR departments don't screen out feminists, it's always a disaster waiting to happen.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:19 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Supposedly Inafune already had enough money to fund the game and the kickstarter was for bonus cash, and that's supposedly why he didn't give a damn what his SJW employees did.

    Comment by WEL
    03:07 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    goobergate didn't even exist by then.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:41 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Are you retarded?

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:43 03/12/2015 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    The only people that give a shit about SJW retards are the Anti-SJW retards.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:00 04/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Look guys, it's a normal person.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:07 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The trailer is corny, and the game is still trash.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:21 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It's worse than trash. It's a poor parody of Megaman and should make any hardcore Megaman fan ashamed.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:48 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Oh, man. It's almost like the parent company that owns megaman won't make any more decent MM games and thus allowing the original creator of said IP to make a spinoff title that will appease the fans who aren't looking at things with rose-tinted glasses.

    Oh, wait, THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED.

    The fuck you think is going to happen when this kind of situation goes down. Hey, how about you petition capcom yourself? I'm sure they'll make time to listen to your case. Right?

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:47 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    There were LOTS of others developers that wanted to take a shot at a Megaman game. But Capcom shot everyone down.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:40 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, cause it's not like Metroid II was made almost entirely without resources from Nintendo.

    Face it, retard, if he really cared about Megaman, he'd have done the same.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:50 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just like MML

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:28 04/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    it is made by megaman's author. he quit capcom.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:36 05/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    And there this faggot

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:17 02/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Great to see them porting old ps2 games onto current hardware.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:29 06/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's a 30$ game, for God's sake... What did you guys expect, The Last Of Us 2?

    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    21:31 06/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Mega Man 11.

    Avatar of nope
    Comment by nope
    05:40 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Glad I didn't get suckered into this shit show.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:43 02/12/2015 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    why is everyone on samcom bitter? all the flavors in the world and you choose to be bitter >.>

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:03 03/12/2015 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    It's like a tradition in here. They always have to find something to whine on.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:26 03/12/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    shit posting is regular on here

