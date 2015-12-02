Mighty No. 9 Trailer An Absolute Blast

The highly supported Megaman tribute Mighty No. 9 has revealed its explosive new trailer, showing off the game’s multitude of modes and boasting enough 2D platforming goodness to make even the most hardcore Megaman fans proud.

The nostalgia-inducing trailer:

Mighty No. 9 will blast its way to PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U and PC on February 9th.