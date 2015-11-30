Arpiel, Closers & Elsword Animes Announced

Established game developer Nexon has revealed that their Arpiel, Closers and Elsword franchises will each be receiving an anime, an expensive event that only a profitable company like Nexon could possibly handle and likely driving busier fans crazy over which one to watch.

The supposed animated opening for kemonomimi series Arpiel:

Each series will run for a total of 12 episodes, with an episode lasting for about 11 minutes; the trio of anime are scheduled to debut sometime in the second half of 2016.