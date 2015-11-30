Arpiel, Closers & Elsword Animes Announced
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 30, 2015 17:16 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Announcements, Kemonomimi, Korean, MMORPG, Nexon
Established game developer Nexon has revealed that their Arpiel, Closers and Elsword franchises will each be receiving an anime, an expensive event that only a profitable company like Nexon could possibly handle and likely driving busier fans crazy over which one to watch.
The supposed animated opening for kemonomimi series Arpiel:
Each series will run for a total of 12 episodes, with an episode lasting for about 11 minutes; the trio of anime are scheduled to debut sometime in the second half of 2016.
While I understood that the preview is mostly pretty faces and lacks action, but loyal fans of their games probably won't find fault with this. Korea has by far managed to "imitate" anime style almost perfectly, in contrast shows from the west trying to pull this off has little to no success, the only show that come close would be RWBY but not many anime fans like it from what I've gathered.
All games at least have a fan base no matter how badly you think of them, now, wouldn't you get mad if someone insult your favorite game as garbage just because it doesn't sits well with the said person?
Hopefully this surpasses the already low threshold set by the Blade and Soul anime.
This will be something like the Fate Stay combos I assume.
Hope voices will be Jap. Korean is a horrendous language and course to the ears.
I only played Closers of all those 3 games (though, JP). Might look forward for it.
