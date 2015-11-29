Top 20 Purest Anime Characters
- Date: Nov 29, 2015 03:34 JST
The anime characters blessed with the most pure and innocent personas have been ranked by voters, with the female stars of romantic anime sweetly dominating the list.
1. Sawako Kuronuma (Kimi ni Todoke)
2. Eru Chitanda (Hyouka)
3. Kosaki Onodera (Nisekoi)
4. Akari Akaza (Yuru Yuri)
5. Yui Hirasawa (K-ON!)
6. Shoyo Hinata (Haikyu!!)
7. Sakura Kinomoto (Card Captor Sakura)
8. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
9. Chino (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)
10. Goku (Dragon Ball)
11. Saika Totsuka (Oregairu)
12. Jushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)
13. Cocoa Hoto (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)
14. Haruka Nanami (Uta no Prince-sama)
15. Umi Sonoda (Love Live!)
16 (tie). Yuki Takeya (Gakkou Gurashi)
16 (tie). Toru Honda (Fruits Basket)
18. Popura Taneshima (Working!!)
19. Index (to aru Majutsu no Index)
20. Menma (Anohana)
why is #4 blank?
Where do you see #4? I can't see it anywhere on the list.
4 is Akari Akaza ;) from Yuri Yuri
if you don't get the joke, you don't belong on this site
I see what you did there.
i think #4 is john cena...
I don't but I get the vague feeling it is not important.
Almost any male mc can be in this list.
Goku. *snickers*
Yeah, I forgot just how naive the guy can be.
I'm surprised he even managed to have kids, he's so totally outside of reality.
Artificial Insemination, or... Chi chi just took a ride on him while he was asleep XP
He was lucky he was engaged as early as he did, and that his would-be wife did all the growing up for the two of them. He wouldn't have kids otherwise.
He used the power of his all-mighty balls to get Chi-Chi pregnant.
I love that the list of 'Purest Characters' each have a link to their Chan.sankaku which is mostly their Ero stuff. XD
Except for #1
lesbians arent very pure...
I disagree.
And I want to corrupt them.
Hehe girls born with brain damage get the highest score? Well if thats what it takes for one to be Faithful then by all means this is the 1st perfect story yet.
Nagisa and Belldandy are missing.
Why no Yuuki Rito?
Because he's actually a perverted mastermind?
how is bellbandy not on this list?
Hatsuse Izuna #1 desu.
Where the hell is Belldandy?
You forgot...Inoue Orihime, from Bleach.
Once again, a wild Chino appears!
No Hinata from Naruto, or Shia (if that is correctly spelled) from Pita Ten, or MANY characters from Chobits..? Wow, you guys were right about new gen fans being shortsighted...
Hell, Sakura is not even THAT innocent...
Weren't #2 and #3 totally after the main character's cock? Hell, at one point, Eru was expecting to go into a mixed spring with Hotarou.
And #15.... of all the Love Live girls, why Umi? Granted, in terms of sexual purity (hetero, anyway), I think pretty much everyone in that show would qualify. But in terms of a pure nature, isn't she like the second most stern only after Eli? That doesn't particularly scream "innocent" to me.
Love live is not pure.
Surprisingly Accurate list
Liru.
Theres 1 in the top 10 that they mistook DUMB for PURE lol...Ahemluffyahem
Belldandy not on list = Invalid List.
That can't be right. Kinomoto was lusting for the male reproductive organ from the first episode and throughout all the seasons.
considering voters always aim for the latest character, that tsunpure girl from Shomin Sample should have been here
kinda surprised these retards even remember cardcaptor sakura actually...
Karen == love.
Where the heck is Maya from Seiken Tsukai no World Break? She is the purest of them all.
Like seriously, check the image section. Scrolling for days till I found even 1 bit of Sawako doing something naughty.
Thanks for that, it really is heartwarming that a character can still exist that everyone just thinks is sweet and nice to the point they don't even want to think of her sexually, and yet you know based on her character that it's not that she's 'above' sex.
The style helped actually, her boxy look allowed the focus to be on her character and her nature which was a great choice, or just sheer luck, on the manga-ka's part. Then again shoujo style is so abstract it doesn't lend itself to being attractive, it's just a bunch of bubbles and crazy-ass lines.
The part that really works is her innocence is ironically based off of intelligence, just a bit of a special way of viewing the world, which turns it into something beyond innocence into a level of just plain 'grateful that she exists' without putting her on a pedestal. It's a nearly impossible balance to write effectively.
Misuzu Kamio!
100% agree.
What about Komari Koshigaya from Non Non Biyori?
>lives in tiny village with no boys around other than her older brother
>misinterprets signs of Hotaru's lesbian crush on her as Hotaru having a toothache
chino getting fucked tonight~
Still laughing at how Goku got married. Haha Goku. Haha. Also, Goku is apparently a farmer, who knew?
~Gemmysaur
He also saw pussy at a very young age, and was horrified.
For the supposed strongest man in that universe, he is also surprisingly a naive country bumpkin.
Yamato and Gouda from Oremonogatari not even in the list? What?
Yamato absolutely shouldn't be on the list, she knows she wants Gouda in all the most (in)appropriate ways! She always wants "more". Gouda should be though.
goku has a bunch of children, pure where...
Pure doesn't mean virgin. It means pure of heart, with no ill intent, without hate, greed, or envy.
Then, Furukawa Nagisa from Clannad.
Seriously. Plus, you totally know Chichi was the one leading him on, at least when they had Gohan. Not so sure about Goten, given that was likely during his 10-day plan to die and leave everyone behind.
Reproduction doesn't make you impure, doutei-kun.
pure as in least evil ever counts goku doesn't have a evil bone in his body he is how ever one of the stupidest chars ever and I mean him not him as a char he shows his dumbness that can rival derkic zoolander throughout DB and DBZ
So a chracter that's pure evil is not pure then? Does he have some goodness impurities in him?