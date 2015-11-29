Top 20 Purest Anime Characters

The anime characters blessed with the most pure and innocent personas have been ranked by voters, with the female stars of romantic anime sweetly dominating the list.

The ranking:



1. Sawako Kuronuma (Kimi ni Todoke)

2. Eru Chitanda (Hyouka)

3. Kosaki Onodera (Nisekoi)

4. Akari Akaza (Yuru Yuri)

5. Yui Hirasawa (K-ON!)

6. Shoyo Hinata (Haikyu!!)

7. Sakura Kinomoto (Card Captor Sakura)

8. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

9. Chino (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)

10. Goku (Dragon Ball)

11. Saika Totsuka (Oregairu)

12. Jushimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

13. Cocoa Hoto (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)

14. Haruka Nanami (Uta no Prince-sama)

15. Umi Sonoda (Love Live!)

16 (tie). Yuki Takeya (Gakkou Gurashi)

16 (tie). Toru Honda (Fruits Basket)

18. Popura Taneshima (Working!!)

19. Index (to aru Majutsu no Index)

20. Menma (Anohana)