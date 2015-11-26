News that the “misogyny simulator” that is Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 will not be released in the west has shocked Dead or Alive fans, with the developers themselves conceding that such is the climate of fear induced by feminist mania for persecution of the games industry and the cabal of white knights secretly dominating the gaming media, they “do not want to talk about those things.”

The news came by way of Dead or Alive’s Facebook community manager, who then elaborated on the situation surrounding a western release of the title:

Do you know many issues happening in video game industry with regard to how to treat female in video game industry? We do not want to talk those things here. But certainly we have gone through in last year or two to come to our decision. Thank you.

Koei Tecmo Europe’s official Twitter account has at least offered western fans a solution to this abysmal situation by providing a link to the game’s apparent multi-language version.

The current fervor surrounding the bizarre condition of the gaming industry with respect to its depiction of women has lately been playing more and more of an impact in censoring and outright preventing games from being developed in the first place – with Japanese releases and their preference for healthy if varied sexual expression at the expense of ultra-violence bearing the brunt of the attacks in many cases.