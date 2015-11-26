RSSChannel

News that the “misogyny simulator” that is Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 will not be released in the west has shocked Dead or Alive fans, with the developers themselves conceding that such is the climate of fear induced by feminist mania for persecution of the games industry and the cabal of white knights secretly dominating the gaming media, they “do not want to talk about those things.”

The news came by way of Dead or Alive’s Facebook community manager, who then elaborated on the situation surrounding a western release of the title:

Do you know many issues happening in video game industry with regard to how to treat female in video game industry? We do not want to talk those things here. But certainly we have gone through in last year or two to come to our decision. Thank you.

Koei Tecmo Europe’s official Twitter account has at least offered western fans a solution to this abysmal situation by providing a link to the game’s apparent multi-language version.

The current fervor surrounding the bizarre condition of the gaming industry with respect to its depiction of women has lately been playing more and more of an impact in censoring and outright preventing games from being developed in the first place – with Japanese releases and their preference for healthy if varied sexual expression at the expense of ultra-violence bearing the brunt of the attacks in many cases.



    Anonymous
    19:53 26/11/2015 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Boobs and asses are bad but ultra violence, gore and death like Mortal Kombat X is all fine and dandy though.

    K, America. K.

    Anonymous
    21:55 26/11/2015 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Just wait until hillary clinton takes over the usa presidency from obama, and i'll say all of you poor murica gamers can kiss japanese "boobs and butt" games in the future goodbye. Heil feminazis, long live murica.Yeahhhhh

    Anonymous
    09:01 27/11/2015 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Yeah, she was right along with Lieberman, we're screw for sure if she wins, as much as i hate to admit it, we need someone racist and non PC as Trump to even balance the SJW and patent groups out

    Anonymous
    22:54 26/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    But if Trump wins he's going to say how it's japanese propaganda that will corrupt the young so they could come in and take their jobs. Insert weird analogy to Pearl Harbor, and then he wants to build a wall to the pacific...

    Anonymous
    01:50 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Trump already said he would like to put a stop to "violent videogames corrupting our childrens" on his twitter, so it's only a matter of who bans it, not if.

    Anonymous
    08:30 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I have to say, if Trump calls for censorship, the entire industry will fight back with a vengeance. If Hillary calls for censorship, the industry will happily cave to her to be "progressive." If I had to choose a candidate, I'd put Trump in since people are more willing to fight against conservatives.

    Anonymous
    16:06 28/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    If any meaningful regulation of the VG industry gets passed under a far-from-progressive President Hillary Clinton, some of the blame will have to fall on the invincible conservative majority in the House of Representatives.

    Anonymous
    23:39 26/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nah that Trump hates muslims more that other human beings, and unless he doesn't mind to be labelled as a gay or he wants to score lots of votes from people like anita and other feminazis i guess he won't even bother about japanese games with bouncy boobs and nice, curvy butts coming to the shores of the great you.s.a. But politician will always be a politician; who knows if feminazists were succeeded in lobbying for trump as next usa president in exchange for complete annihilation of good ol boobs and butt japanese games, as i said before all of you murica gamers can kiss to next version of DOA or its equivalent goodbye.

    Anonymous
    02:54 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    They should put a stop to violent youths corrupting video games by being dicks online.

    Anonymous
    03:56 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    (Anonymous at 1:50) So its only children who play the games not rated for them who will suffer, not us teens and adults right?

    Anonymous
    01:44 27/11/2015 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    Wow, you must be obsessed to bring Clinton into this debate, Cry more loser.

    Anonymous
    04:13 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Why do the rest of us have to suffer for the U.S. prudery?

    Anonymous
    09:48 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The simple answer is because you're so quick to blame it on a scapegoat when the majority of Europe has stricter regulation for such standards, not to mention other additional western markets like Australia.

    Before looking ahead make sure you aren't ignoring your own feet.

    Anonymous
    14:09 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Keep in mind though, that this was nothing to do with regulation. They voluntarily refrained from a western release purely for fear of bad publicity.

    Anonymous
    22:53 27/11/2015 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    fuck you

    Anonymous
    07:02 09/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Q.Q

    Anonymous
    21:33 26/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    unless it is a gay game, in which case the asses and nudity gets full support a praise :-p

    random.idiot

    Anonymous
    03:12 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Nothing idiotic about that. It's the damn truth. Even better if it features trannies. Maybe they could just add cocks and balls to all the girls so DOA Extreme 3 would be viewed as "brave" by the NWO minions that are the SJWs.

    Anonymous
    17:07 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    And the radfems and SJWs couldn't criticize it for fear of being labeled as Trans-misogynist. Win win situation? Someone should suggest that to Tecmo.

    Anonymous
    14:14 24/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I also prefer normal women in my beach volleyball fantasies.

    Anonymous
    15:53 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Please don't ruin our imagination of cute, curvy, busty hot girls with nice and sexy bikinis playing volleyball happily at beaches. The real world is already full of fat, ugly, career-driven bitches. Save the futanari, double sided dildos and homosexual bromances to yourself, just leave us and our fantasy alone.

    Anonymous
    04:08 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    HAH, a lot of you weirdos would love a futanari game.

    Anonymous
    07:05 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Trust me America hates these people too.

    Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:41 05/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The world hates them. All who decides like a god without the concern of the demographic is hated. Land of the free? HAH! That was only true when your people was sensible!!

    Anonymous
    22:54 27/11/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    fuck you

    Anonymous
    07:03 09/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Q.Q

    Anonymous
    08:56 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    As an American, I completely agree.

    This kind of censorship based on ignorance of the terms they use and the lack of willingness to educate themselves beyond their blind belief in this garbage is pathetic.

    I see it every day and it drives me mad how stupid people can be. When it was said human stupidity is infinite, they weren't joking.

    Anonymous
    14:02 24/12/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Idiocry for the win

    Comment by Anonymous
    Anonymous

    we here at the states would play anything; as long as it doesn't suck or have pointless fanservice. we also have a strong distaste for the fuckin feminists ruining everything.

    the motto: FUCK DA FEMINISTS

    Anonymous
    15:46 28/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why do people always try to make this point? Violence and sex are treated differently in society. They don't parallel at all. It's like questioning why sex isn't allowed if there are swear words, or why dogs aren't allowed if there are chairs.

    Anonymous
    02:04 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't worry, those people want to ban guns too.

    Comment by Anonymous
    Anonymous

    Anita is against violence as well.

    Anonymous
    01:19 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Which is funny, because among her supposedly games collection where she proudly present as proof she is a gamer, includes Mortal Combat.

    What actually happen I assume, Anita is leaching from gullible gamers pretending she is a gamer who want a change in gaming industry.

    Her fake status however is exposed in E3 2015, when she expressed how shocked she is towards violent in gaming (specifically she mentioning about Mortal Combat X Brutality and Doom 3), which is weird because violence is always present in game.

    Anonymous
    00:20 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    But isn't verbally attacking both male gamers and those in gaming industry with misandric insults and man-hating comments, just because there are less female main characters or female oriented genres (without considering worldwide demographic of video gamers) a form of non physical violence towards male video gamers and also those in the industry? Damn feminazis please be tolerant and acceptable towards other people's belief and values, or else all of you are not even better than those isis goons.

    Anonymous
    03:16 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    No, because sexism = sexist bias + privilege. Didn't u take Professor Scholomo's kosher Sociology 101 class? Just as Blacks can't be racist, neither can womyn be sexist. When a womyn is sexist, it's just an act of a rebellion against the tyrannical system of oppression established by the privileged patriarch. If u don't believe me about that, I can link u a page out of a fucking college sociology textbook. It's a certain people who run the banks and the media that are corrupting college kids, pushing for political correctness, and causing the roots of all these problems. SJWs are only a symptom of a deeper problem.

    Yamato
    Comment by Yamato
    23:42 26/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yup. According to her and her puppetmaster/boytoy McIntosh, it promotes "toxic masculinity", nevermind that women are capable of violence too.

    Anonymous
    02:29 27/11/2015 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    Boobs and asses are fine, heck, any sexually explicit content is fine but sexism isn't. Heck, MGS4 was bashed for that stupid Quiet's default outfit...
    Anyway, had they included a handfull of their male characters in various swinsuits and they wouldn't had anything to fear. Heck, it would had been even better, imagine the possible situations and events.
    But nope, and in this respect, it's no better than an Illusion game. And that saddens me...

    SierraM363
    Comment by SierraM363
    21:45 26/11/2015 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    F'n Feminazis. I'll vote for the next president who ships the whole lot of them to the Middle East.

    Anonymous
    01:11 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That will give them a damn good reason to hate America.

    Anonymous
    02:23 28/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Nah. They'll whip them into proper womyn slaves or imprison them and turn them into baby making machines. Just like H-doujins.

    Anonymous
    22:57 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    hate Japan

    Anonymous
    00:38 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ditto. I'm sure they'll have a great time there.

    Anonymous
    19:43 26/11/2015 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Feminists and SJW's were like, "we're not gonna take your games away or anything. We're not gonna interfere at all." Now look what happens. Fuck feminists, fuck SJW's and fuck anyone who supports them. They're the cancer that's killing all forms of entertainment in the West.

    Anonymous
    01:00 27/11/2015 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Fuck feminists!?
    Dude, I know it's sankaku and all, but there are limits to depravity and your suggestion is disgusting!
    I say we stick to fucking lolis instead.

    Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:17 27/11/2015 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I'd much rather fuck a loli. You got me there.

    Anonymous
    09:13 28/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    But mr/ms, lolis are cute, innocent, and delicious. Whereas feminists are ugly, bitchy, grumpy and full of fake makeups and weirdo accessories, more than enough to turn any normal males off. Fook feminists and also fook you.

    Anonymous
    Anonymous

    Fuck all of them. You know what? I know Japanese and Sony consoles are region free! I just preordered the special edition with the boobies mouse pad. I usually don't like that thing, but fuck it, it feels like it's something that'll piss them off for just owning one.

    Anonymous
    13:37 28/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    yeah im gay and i feel like buying one of those boob mouse pads
    to piss off those man hatung bigots!

    tingle
    Comment by tingle
    00:17 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I love Asian feminists. It's all, "Give me the opportunity and I will surpass my male rivals in business and academics." Western feminists are all like, "OMG, why aren't the plus size women getting objectified?!?!?!, HAAAATE CRIIIIME!"

    Anonymous
    12:21 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agnes Chan is Asian, dude.

    Anonymous
    02:21 28/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Corrupted by the West Asian woman

    Anonymous
    22:23 26/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    They're only the pawns of the cancer killing more than just entertainment, but the very cultural fabric and ethnic make up of the first world countries of the world. You see, the merchant has been pulling the strings all along. Radfems and sjws are just a consequence of a parasitic infection that needs a final solution.

    Anonymous
    03:53 27/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    i invoke godwin.

    yuriphoria
    Comment by yuriphoria
    06:01 28/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's what Hitler would do!

    Anonymous
    22:24 26/11/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm waiting for the feminazist's beloved self-proclaimed gamer Aneeta Sarkeesean to post a new youtube video about DOA with usual man-hating comments plus bitchings, tantrums and whinings. She must be really pissed off to see those nice jiggling boobs plus curvy asses, even though they are merely fictional. Damn the feminazists and their man-hating attitude. Just leave us ronery gamers alone,damnit.

