Kunoichi 2: Fall of the Shrine Maiden Humiliates More Ninjas
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Nov 16, 2015 04:45 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Image Gallery, Ninja Gaiden, Oppai, Source Filmmaker, Studio FOW
Revered H-content producer Studio FOW have delivered “Kunoichi 2: Fall of the Shrine Maiden”, a sequel unsurprisingly rife with an abundance of monsters and failing ninja, not surprisingly considering this is the notoriously difficult Ninja Gaiden.
The Source Filmmaker video, unfortunately boasting low quality:
Not sure why they used and complained about the low-quality stream when there's a 1.2 GB official release. Just grab the torrent from the homepage.
so whens Fallen Rose? i want a Marie Rose movie FOW
Support their Patreon and let them know in that case. There's like one lone patron desperately lobbying for a Marie Rose movie and even I'm starting to feel sorry for him.
They're making one with her though, they cast a voice actress for her.
I demmand a Honoka doa video urgently!!!!
not a big fan of all the monster things. a well cant complain really, just hoping they use less monster stuff in the future.
(and whats up with the censored screenshots)
That's what you call japan censorship they are so damn stupid they even do it for this site LOL..
Wasn't there an article about this like a few months ago already? Had the scout from TF2 in one of the images.
Thank!
Thanks!
dddd
>Watch Kunoichi 1
>Scout swallows fat "dude" spit
Never again FOW.
That "fat" dude was Danny fucking Trejo. you are not worthy even to look at his vavas.
Did they really created this??
Have to be the best 3d CG ever for a non profit company.
VERY GOOD.. HEY JAPAN LEARN FROM THIS.. DONT CENSOR ADULT STUFF YOU RETARDS!! LOL
This was almost as disappointing as the latest Taimanin Asagi animation release.
Lol nigga, T Asagi 2 sucks alot, but this is a good 3dcg hentai animation.
This is Khan-Sama
THAN YOU! I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO WAS DISAPPOINTED! The animation undoubtedly was good... for the majority... but THE SEX, THE SEX WAS BAD! SORRY, PEOPLE HAVE NO GROUNDS TO DEFEND FOW OVER JAPANESE HENTAI, WHEN FOW HENTAI BREASTS DON'T MOVE! If you can't make the breasts move, almost 60% of the worth of the hentai is lost! I'm not a fan of Japanese censoring either, but apparently it's a legal thing over there. In terms of sex, quality and NOT INSULTING YOUR INTELLIGENCE, FOW can't sniff the cum stain off of Mr Umemaro's used condoms. Check out my detailed reviews to find out more.
... sorry, I meant to say
THANK YOU, NOT THAN YOU. sorry for that typo.
Uh.. this was awesome compared to what japan has been putting out.. not only that its not censored =D
Really? I thought it was really good.
that sperm just look wrong...
Liquids are one of the hardest things to create in CG, especially ones like here.
Source PornMaker strikes again
12:52...is that Scout from Team Fortress 2? lol
Yes. Its a joke Studio Fow always adds into its animations.
Take note japan.. this is the way hentai/porn is made.. NO CENSORSHIP lol.. stop trying to hide the good parts you idiots
I wouldn't mind mosaics after seeing that polygonal butthole. My boner almost skidded off the runway mid take off and crashed.
It will be remastered with proper render (Blender) when they got enough patreon.
the fukk are you complaining.. its free and censorship free ...
It's cuz of 3D you twat