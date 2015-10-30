Illustrious Idol Asuna Cosplay by Lami

The devoted Lami has put a twist on the traditional Asuna cosplay by dressing the formidable fighter up in an idol outfit, a rather fitting variation of Asuna’s form considering the absurd popularity that Sword Art Online has garnered worldwide.
She's cute... actually has different facial expressions. Korean or not, sexy is sexy.
another plastic korean bitch.
gay ass narrow minded prude
ew
1
How the hell is that even considered Asuna?
She looks too mature for an Asuna cosplay.
Not really no. Like in Europe/America, there are people of all ages who love anime. You should have seen the age demographic of people who turned up to watch the Zeta Gundam movies in Cinemas in Japan.
I think you misunderstood what he meant.
He didn't say: "She's too old to cosplay".
He said: "She's too mature to cosplay as Asuna".
It's like a 20 year-old trying to cosplay as Yotsuba, even though Yotsuba's a 6 year-old.
That's how I understood it, at least.
Asuna is 18 yet she looks like a 14 years old. This cosplayer can be 18 above or below yet she looks like she's somewhere around 20 - 24 or maybe her face just isn't really suitable for an Asuna cosplay. She'll look better cosplaying teacher type characters with glasses :)
That's nonsensical. Asuna Yuki is 18 years old when Phantom Bullet/Alicization happens. She's legally an adult in most countries. There's no reason why anyone in their 20s can't cosplay her.
But seriously, that Yotsuba thing is nonsense. Asuna is 18, Yotsuba is 6(According to you, I don't watch it..).
Asuna looks 14? Since when?
He*
Put on vaguely blond wig, put cross in it. Asuna "cosplay" done.
PIG.. PIG.. PIG..
Again, I don't think it's necessary to keep calling yourself a PIG. Once would suffice.
tomia is the best
AH.. USUAL KOREAN PIG FACE
