Virtue Breaker: “Among Other Things…”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Oct 25, 2015 02:52 JST
- Tags: DLSite, Doujin Soft, Eroge, Fetish, Image Gallery, Oppai, Visual Novels
Saberfish‘s latest masterpiece has arrived in the form of “Virtue Breaker“, a hardcore eroge featuring numerous distinctly recognizable RPG heroines that can be abused at the player’s whim in a variety of depraved ways, or at least according to how the visual novel depicts them.
Several familiar girls hailing from a multitude of RPGs have served as the game’s mistreated prisoners, sure to prove entertaining to fans but likely to be construed as a lazy art decision by some…
Virtue Breaker offers plenty of voice-acting along with a copious amount of Saberfish’s distinct illustrations – the eroge is available now.
....
