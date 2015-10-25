Virtue Breaker: “Among Other Things…”

Saberfish‘s latest masterpiece has arrived in the form of “Virtue Breaker“, a hardcore eroge featuring numerous distinctly recognizable RPG heroines that can be abused at the player’s whim in a variety of depraved ways, or at least according to how the visual novel depicts them.

Several familiar girls hailing from a multitude of RPGs have served as the game’s mistreated prisoners, sure to prove entertaining to fans but likely to be construed as a lazy art decision by some…

Virtue Breaker offers plenty of voice-acting along with a copious amount of Saberfish’s distinct illustrations – the eroge is available now.