Takagaki Kaede Ero-Cosplay by Ayane Takes to the Streets
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Oct 24, 2015 03:13 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Exhibitionism, IdolM@ster, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu
The luscious Ayane has dressed up as the elegant Takagaki Kaede of Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls, demonstrating a high degree of sophistication that devolves into depravity (and exhibitionism) as she rids herself of her painstakingly prepared costume for some reason.
Isn't that... the wrong eye?!
YOU HAD ONE JOB!!
Great stuff, thanks.
.........................
She lied. Women's hearts are in your wallet.
She should cosplay Chihaya Kisaragi instead. It's really appropriate for her bust size.
First time i see a boob A- o_0
ok,i don't glance over those photos,so i do not know how to review.sorry.
I like flat chested girls. As one female told me one time "Us flat chested girl can be closer to your heart"!
She lied. Women's hearts are in your wallet.
I'm normally do not fap at flat chest but... delicious.
DFC
I have one rule.
I want to jizz on her flat chest.
face cmi
FFS! The pussy is already censored with the band-aid, no need to pixelate it too!
Oh the confectioner sugar glaze.
12yo boy chest
213
32123
404 boobs not found.
403 redirect http://pururin.com
You need to continue staying away from actual women, everyone concerned will be happier.
(With nipples like that, breasts would be besides the points.)
Not showing the part where she gets a dick in ?
also, those short shorts, are the "I'm ready to fuck at any moment" type of shorts.
I dunno, zipper contact with dick is never good.
nice
not sure if boy or girl
more flat than even guys
If "her?" face looked more like a girl, I'd be alright. However, looks to much like a guy that got a sex change...
of course you'd think that. you're another faggot who wants ladies to have dicks.
Real men don't care if the chick has a dick :3
Real men aren't gay.
But at the same time - picture that you get with her, she gives you the best blowjob of all time and then suddenly whips out her dick - you might as well carry on anyway, because real men finish what they start.
couldnt agree more
But at the same time - picture that you get with her, she gives you the best blowjob of all time and then suddenly whips out her dick - you might as well carry on anyway, because real men finish what they start.
She just doesn't look 12 years old, that's all there is to it really.
Much Ass. Very DFC. Wow.