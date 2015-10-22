Sankaku Complex App Available Now
Date: Oct 22, 2015
Sankaku Complex’s official app is now freely available to all, enabling access to the nearly 5 million posts on Sankaku Channel from any Android smartphone or tablet anywhere, in both English and Japanese.
To address user desires for a non-adult version and the censorship demands of app stores, the app is available in two versions – a “White” edition safe for all ages, and a “Black” edition with access to all content on the site, adult or otherwise.
The ‘White’ app store edition, distributed via Amazon.
The ‘Black’ edition, available from Sankaku Complex only at present.
Some screens of the app in action:
All versions of the app share the same functionality (the only difference being R18 content is not visible in the White edition; even the default black and white themes are freely switchable), and the account system is the same as that used on Sankaku Channel’s site itself – though please note that the Channel account system is separate from the account system used on the news portion of the site.
Unfortunately, Google Play availability of even the “white” edition of the app is currently on hiatus after that company’s incomprehensible decision to ban it for including a “link to pornography” in the app store listing – in the form of a support email address, “android@sankakucomplex.com”, which Google declined to explain until after they had demanded and refused multiple revised versions and then terminated Sankaku Complex’s developer account for their unexplained rejections.
In the unlikely event of Google’s support staff becoming responsive to common sense and reason, Play availability may be restored, but for the moment only the Amazon Appstore distribution officially distributing the all ages version.
Many users of Apple devices (and even a few benighted Windows Phone users) have already expressed interest in a version supporting their platform; whilst complicated by Apple store policies and the inability to run unapproved apps on an iOS device without jailbreaking, versions for Apple and other platforms are under development – please stay tuned for further news on this front.
A version supporting the content on Idol Complex is also under consideration for those who prefer the 3D realm.
Finally, users who wish to enjoy an ad-free browsing experience will also be able to do so in the near future, as a premium account option will be added soon.
Active development of the app is expected to continue indefinitely, as plenty of existing and new features remain to be added.
Comments, suggestions, feedback and otherwise are all welcomed, and can be submitted via email. Enjoy the app!
Google has a bunch of prude techies that still think that children are innocent and don't search for porn on their search engine...
Sheesh. Why use an app for a webpage that works perfectly fine in a browser? Without "white" censorship, too.
Searching for the best way to kill the web?
Reasons like this, for starters:
http://discuss.emberjs.com/t/why-is-ember-3x-5x-slower-on-android/6577/
Native apps can be much faster and the kind of complex JavaScript required to provide the same UI and functionality on a device perform particularly poorly on Android, which happens to be 80% of the market.
Most of what Sankaku Channel does should be doable in CSS, with only very few things needing JS. In fact, there's so little JS needed that I could code all of it without a framework and just straight DOM and XHR in a reasonable time.
Most of the sluggishness of Android is image rendering (Chrome on Android, actually, Firefox is better with this). If you do things like fading an image's opacity fullscreen on some 1080p device like a Nexus you'll see what I mean - and Firefox does far better in this respect.
A modern Material interface for an app consuming complex API data like this requires a lot of JS, native code, or otherwise, there is no way around it! Even the website already uses vast amounts of JS.
We will likely provide a hybrid version at some point, but performance is liable to be an issue on some platforms.
Because browsing and saving is actually way better than using the web on non-desktop devices.
Windows Phone user here, but app is not needed... browser is fine (for browsing).
Hi hi, beta tester here. The app did get approved on Google Play for a short time, but for some reason got removed later. Geez, stupid Google Play, make up your mind already!
Anyway, pretty good to have an app for Channel now. Keep up the good work, staff! o/
Excited. Thanks for the hard work, looking g forward to more developments with the app and site. What a shame about Google and Apple being so bent on getting rid of anything sexual to the point of incomprehensible actions.
why can't i find the app on the app store? D:
(I have IPhone 6)
European Google Play Store...?
Wait a minute... the Channel is supposed to have ads? Premium will be cool to pay for stuff I like, but to get an ad-free experience I won't have to do anything. Internet doesn't have ads for me. It never had.
need this app in windows phone too, by the IE is pokey in cel phone
Been having loading issues after i've seen a bunch of other pics.
anyone knows how can i make that the images save on the SDcard instead of the system memory???? , ho should i put the route on the app settins????
cant open the app, it said cannot connect to the server, please help...
Any news on the jav idol portion of the app? I like the 2d but I'd also enjoy 3d.
Please make a way to remove the ads...
I can't save to my SD Card, even though there's more than enough space. Help?
In regards to launching the app on the app store, you could simply launch the app via Cydia for jailbroken users. It's not like everyone who truly wants a use out of their phone aren't already jailbroken. Plus, it gets past Apple's annoying app store.
I know Im in such a minority, but can you PLEASE make an app for Windows phones? It will be so awesome!
make this for plasma-mobile
When iOS? Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
Supporting iPhone requires some finesse as we cannot provide a sideloaded version like on Android. We are working on something though.
If you have a developer/corporate key, you can give a link to a signed binary, which can be trusted by people who download the binary on an iDevice.
Look at corporate provisioning, and the changes in iOS 8.
Will investigate further, thanks!
If Google rejected your "white" app, do you really think there's any chance in hell Apple will accept it? It's well established that Apple bans anything from their app store with even moderately objectionable (i.e. sexual) content, even more so than Google.
But anyway, great looking app. Glad you guys invested the time to make something like this.
Google accepted the white app and signed off on three versions of it.
The problem was that they objected to an email address in the app store entry (it was there from the start so apparently some of their staff were being difficult), refused to tell this, then banned us for being rejected. The app itself was never an issue.
Apple are known to be strict, but they are also known for providing detailed feedback on rejection reasons and not banning developers for being rejected.
Anyone can install apps on iOS, starting iOS9. (Well, you have to install XCode, which might be a hassle for most people…)