One-Punch Man A Real Heavyweight
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 6, 2015 16:34 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Drama, Image Gallery, Madhouse, One-Punch Man
The debut of One-Punch Man has deftly garnered positive reception for its enthralling fisticuffs, despite the fact the brevity of the battles due to the protagonist’s immeasurable strength – though many still find the series to be a heavyweight contender for the “anime of the season” title belt.
Omake:
Are all of his ultra battles delusions?
No, there are a couple of battle there that are titanic level, even those will not push him at his maximum.
Don't worry, there is going to be some really good action sequences...
you can never have too much fisting.
Can't wait for his fight with Boros. That's gonna put Drag-on Ball action to shame. XD
It's amazing how the manga is able to make a battle that ends with one punch exciting.
he is having a hard time fighting and bleeding? WTF is this bullshit?
His chin is a scrotum.
Your argument is invalid.
I must know. When he's wanking, does he come in one stroke?
I want to see One Punch Man vs Goku!
this show was much better than it had any right to be.
see this claws? i can't even wipe my ass!
Who's gonna win? Kenshiro or Saitama?
Please be trolling, cause that ain't a question.
In case not trolling...
Saitama.
Seriously, one-punch everything. EVERYTHING!
wow, saitama is that strong?
Saitama is a parody of the boring invincible hero concept. He can dodge hits that are coming at him at faster than light speed, shrug off blows that will wipe out entire city blocks and beat anything with just one punch.
If something survives the first punch, he just gets a little bit more serious. Nothing has survived his Serious Series Punches so far.
Saitama will explain how I got strong on the next episode or the following episode. It's kind of hard to know how many chapters of the manga they are putting in each episode.
cant throw a punch because hes already dead.
Ikkaku what are you doing there??
i thought too that him look like ikkaku from bleach o.o
by the way i still don´t find egghead man sooo great show like many say T_T
Oh look it's Tenshinhan.
he sure is good at fisting other men...
Those arent men. Do you see any weiner on them?
ok so picollo had a one night stand with one of cell's jrs and that blue guy is what we got
Instead of inheriting their strengths of whatever he just got one-punched.
mei man hua hao kan
does this have a story or is it just a bunch of one shots of him going around 1 hitting people?
He wants to be a recognized hero, but he isn't regarded as one by the public despite him being much stronger than other existing heroes. So, for the first few chapters, or episodes, he'll be dealing with the monster of the week.
Yes.
The story just takes some time to build up.
What u have now is just the intro. i have a feeling story starts next epi.
after watching this ep i gotta ask whats so great about this series that fans love it?
did you reeaaaaallly watch it?
After reading your short "review" from apparently watching one episode, I gotta ask do you even have any patience?
Not to be rude, I can listen to the first few secs of a song and decides that the rest is no good because it has a slow start - nothing of interest. But it will be my own loss if I'm judging things so hastily.
and again it has some outside manga references you need to be more than just a manga/anime fan to grasp. the satire to the whole superhero gender is obvious, but for example the briefs on the crab are obviously a pun at SH characters with the "briefs" outside look (like Superman Batman) you get more of the fun in this joke if you know that some little kids put their brief over their pants when playing superheroes.
Also the underground people are an obvious reference to the mole people from fantastic Four.
also a midget for a gf.
She's NOT a gf (Or even remotely friendly)
midget is his biatch
They had gotten a bit too friendly recently.
I don't see the car monster or the grocery scene in the manga. Something feels weird. Oh, well, enjoy the show.
We love the bald headed look. Finally a hero who is bald headed.
None besides if you like being fisted, then go watch
When you will grow up you will understand, it's like hating olives as a kid and loving them as an adult later. You can't really give a reason to it, it's just is.
your answer isnt much of an answer
@22:31 people like him ask because hes curious considering the hype surrounding the series.
it wasn't much of a question either. if you dont like it, dont bother trying to understand. just dont watch it
This episode was really good, to me that is. It's better than watching watch weak protagonist characters getting beat up constantly every episode or constant sexual fanservice witch degrades a series. Hey, don't care, people can hate all they want. Also, if you don't like it and appreciate for what it is, then don't watch and go back to your mindless fanservice anime and needless all girl cast moe nonsense and fap to that whatever you lot do on your spare time.
Just you lot giving my last comment bad votes just proved my point once again, therefore I win again.
The only part that people disagree with is "constant sexual fanservice *which* degrades a series".
It has an eerie glow of feminist bs that most if not every human being is tired of.
You can say the same thing in many different ways and each get's a different response so in the end the content of what you tried to convey isn't what got you the downvotes but, the way you wrote it.
In other words people hate you, not what you said.
I dont know what is going on here, but i saw you won an internet argument! quick! someone give him the special retard award!
People want their self-inserts of people not having skill but being recognized. Saitama has skill, but is not recognized, which is a totally different character to the beta male.
Just like King, except he doesn't hide in his apartment and actually goes out with other people when asked.
I got tire of those weak protagonists who get beat up then do the speech, "I must do it for my friends. I must not let them down. bah blah." Then flashback.
OPM is the complete opposite. He is way too strong and notes that it's making everything too boring. No flashback, no elaborate backstory, just a hero-for-fun who is way too strong for his own good.