RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Looking Glass


Sword Art Online Movie Unveiled

Shinon-Epic-by-rezi

An original movie has been revealed for noteworthy VRMMORPGFPS anime Sword Art Online by way of the Dengeki Bunko Autumn Festival event, a highly predictable outcome considering the overwhelming popularity of the franchise.

The announcement PV, unfortunately providing few details:

The next issue of Dengeki Bunko Magazine will unveil more information when it arrives on October 10th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    19 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:35 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    momonga gonna kick his ass in this movie...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:53 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    More Kiritrap....holy shitt.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:14 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Kirito's Underworld character has short hair, as does his ALO, and SAO character. He won't have long hair again, as Kirito hasn't returned to GGO in the Light Novels, there's only a short story about Sinon in the next BOB tournament in a later novel(Which will probably take a few episodes..).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:30 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not like he isn't going back there by all accounts in those books, EVENTUALLY. That was the plan afore he got Underworlded after all.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:12 05/10/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    not this shit again

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:56 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hmm, no one is forcing you to watch "this shit" if you get what I mean, don't just randomly click on news and leave negative remark with a one-liner. I'm pretty sure you don't want people to post things like this on your social media page (assuming you even had one)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:45 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Gosh! My cousin has HUGE t!ts... I'm going to sleep with her... she's been begging me to for a while now.

    Then I have this other chick I met in SAO who is a good for nothing, damsel in distress with blond hair. She talks tough, but that's as far as she knows how to go.

    Then there's this lolita girl and her dragon. Wait till I show here what a real dragon looks like. She'll realize hers stands no chance against mine. Mine's huge. Lolitas.. LOL.

    Then there's this girl with her gun.... well, sure I have to watch my back. But she might be bisexual since she took quite the liking to me BEFORE she found out I was a dude underneath my feminine charm.

    I thought long and hard about this girl who was dying... sure, I passed her up since I knew that rushed sex isn't really any fun. Plus, I would like to remain STD free. Sorry, AIDS aren't my thing, bitch!

    I think I like my artificial intelligence the best. She comes small, but can make herself even smaller. Somehow that really turns me on. I know that I'll be investing a lot of time into her soft luscious body. Never-mind she looks like a 10 year old. She's an artificial intelligence, which means if I say she's 18, then she's legal.

    I don't know who the next candidate for me would be, but rest assured that if she's a sexy lolita, and doesn't have AIDS, she's in my harem.

    Oh. Rito (ToLove Ru), the game is on, man. My Harem will soon top yours.

    _____Kirito

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:55 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm not sure whether it is just ignorant or sarcastic on your part, but it is legally acceptable to marry your cousin on various eastern countries.

    There are real cases of couples getting married after they acquainted in online games.

    Everyone has their own hobbies, if liking dragons offense you then don't offer to show your supposed "dragon" to any females out there, this isn't funny.

    Being bisexual isn't a crime and the majorities of them can't control it but is pretty harmless once they find a partner.

    You gave the impression that you are fine with one-night stand but then started to accuse people of having AIDS, can I call you a bitch for that?

    Now look, who is the one with dirty mind. It is alright to fantasize about it or drawing fan arts but you had to announce your lewd hobby to satisfy your lust?

    Now we know you had a fetish for sexy lolita but don't keep harping on AIDS when you are obviously envious of fictitious virgins having their harems.

    _____Kratos

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:24 28/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    We want more Sinon ;~;

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:23 28/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I demand more Simon ;~;

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:26 05/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    As long as its got Sinon then im good

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:28 05/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    They should call it, Sword Art Online: Death Guns Revenge. Oh wait, that's at the very start of the Alicization Arc ;)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    19:02 05/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Some new girl gets kidnapped and Kirito comes to the rescue. Original story!

    Reply to Rya
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:33 05/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    It'll almost certainly be like the Extra edition and will likely lead into Alicization. Ending with Kirito being contacted to go into Underworld. The main anime then could start with a glimpse of Underworld + *Spoiler*.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:44 05/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    That’s a joke, son.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:08 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    :)

    It’s a reference. Foghorn Leghorn would say it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:21 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Underworld isn't a game either. Some people incorrectly refer to Underworld as a game. It's more like a large scale experiment project by the JSDF.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:03 06/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    B-but I don't see any emoticon! How do I interpret that comment as a joke?? What if I'm older than you, to be called "son" by a younger stranger is weird duh. Or I can knock some original sense into the user who posted the joke if he/she were to step into my VR world. :p

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:02 05/10/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Sounds like another opportunity for some good character development.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Girlfriend (Kari) = “Yuri Anime of the Season”
    Help Desk Android: “How Long Until It Does Other Things!?”
    Boys Love City Library Sexually Harasses Residents
    Macross F Movie Dumps Ranka & Sheryl for Klan Klein?
    Small Breasted Idol Gallery
    Aki Hoshino Bikini Idol Gallery
    Ragnarok Online Cosplay by Mike Deals Serious Damage
    Gothic Lolita Miku Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments