Sis-com! -Sister Compact- Profusely Incestuous
Extreme realms of incest has been explored by Kate sai‘s new visual novel “Sis-com! -Sister Compact-“, featuring a sibling love so artistically depicted as to tempt even those few otherwise unmoved by such stuff.
The eroge follows the sexual exploits of a brother and his imouto as their parents go on vacation for 2 months, leaving them to do what most randy siblings would in such a situation…
Sis-com! -Sister Compact- boasts quality animations for all of its scenes, over 80 minutes worth of stimulating content and is even fully voiced – sure to be an absolute treat for H-enthusiasts, so long as they favor incest at least.
Tittle make me think that the sister should be palm sized or something.
..
Damn fucking HUGE eyes! Even for Japanese artwork it's exadgerated, not to mention creepy.
No, its really not. This style of eyes is old school I would call it, you saw it everywhere in the '80 and erly '90. Your just young and don't know the old school style anime or just new to anime(as in you only saw last 10 years of art style).
So does this mean that this game will just bait you for nostalgia?
I'm old and i find those eyes horrendous as well (though to be honest i disliked the old school styles partly because of the eyes)
It's still used until now in many shoujo manga.
...
Do want.
I'm throwing money at the screen, but there's no uncensored version popping up! X(
Love this illustrator's illustration.
at least they werent doing the stepsibling bs. hopefully this is popular enough to get an ero ova series. haven been one since aki sora and swing out sisters.
I always find it weird when they have characters fully clothed while having sex in a place they could get away with being naked.
I don't know, I like my sex scenes with as little clothing as possible.
Sankaku you disappoint me, it was only released yesterday.
Was released last week.
This news post shouldn't have come for another 2 weeks.
When they post late, you complain. When they post early, you complain. Why can't you just enjoy what we have here?
Anyway, post is missing on the last 3 parts... Hmmm...
You enjoy the posts, others enjoy complaining about them.
imouto butthole. wonderful
Would be much better if the sister looked 8.
They comment on this but not on Sexy Beach Premium Resort that was released on 9/11!?
That's it... sexy fuel can't melt steel beams. IT'S ALL A HOAX
It came out on 9/10, Japan time. Furthermore, CM3D2 is a better game (less glitchy and better sex content).
CM3D2 ?
Custom Maid 3D 2
I never understood how the incest theme adds to porn. That's how you make retardo babies.
You'd have to be retarded yourself or have really bad luck to actually let a newborn suffer from this. And there's still contraception, right?
i really dont see the issue. who cares if their end up creating a family from that. i dont see the problem. and i couldnt stop them if that sibling couple are that in love. love doesnt pick side or morals. when it happens, it hapens. its as the okd saying. "to each his own"
Making babies is not the goal of porn sex, incest or not!
Besides, these are fucking drawings dude, relax and fap.
It ever so slightly increases your chance of having a retardo baby, plus muh taboo
Maybe. Nobody knows because it's not done in modern times.
Don't they have cousins in Japan? Why does it have to be sisters and brothers? Shit, here where I live if you didn't fool around with a cousin you're gay.
So, what you're saying is that you want to fuck your cousin
He's saying he's already done it.
He's lying and calling his hand a "cousin"
Or perhaps he's saying that he is gay!
Kansas?
I call bullshit on this work. I was alone with my sister on multiple occasions and not once did we partake in such lewd acts, no teasing, fellatio nor penetration. Therefore, with love from Mobile, Alabama, go fuck yourself.
To be fair they said "most randy siblings" not all siblings
Nothing happened? wow....And your in Alabama..Whats going on down there these days. Well better luck next time.
That's because you are both probably ugly, inbred fucks.