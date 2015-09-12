RSSChannel

The Japan Animator Expo’s latest animated short “Girl” has been garnering much attention online, partly for its plethora of sensuous visuals but also for the wealth of intrigue and hidden meanings present – an unsurprising combination due to being produced by none other than ME!ME!ME! director Hibiki Yoshizaki.

The rather sexy animation, featuring the equally sexy voice of Daoko:

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-1

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-2

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-4

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-5

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-6

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-7

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-8

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-9

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-11

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-12

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-13

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-14

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-15

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-16

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-17

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-18

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-19

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-20

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-21

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-23

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-24

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-25

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-26

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-27

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-28

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-29

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-30

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-31

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-32

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-33

AnimatorExpo-MeMeMeDirector-Girl-34



    Comment by Anonymous
    20:55 12/09/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    dem... if mememe is about "the strugel of a boy real life vs otaku life" , now this new vid is bout the girl point of view about the shojo manga love world vs the real life. Then when she fell that there are no more true love............until there are still true love..........and we have to wait part 3 of the conclusion of both vid....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:30 15/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    You're somewhat on track, what I took from the video (though moreso from the lyrics) was about a girl who just wants to feel and experience real love, and struggles with her loneliness because of how unfulfilled she feels being unable to experience that feeling for herself.

    Having said that, I absolutely love the two songs featured in this video, Daoko is an amazing artist, and listening to her non-Studio Khara stuff you can tell that the lyrics are beautifully written. I think I've found a new artist to throw into my phone's music shuffle.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:47 12/09/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I think we just saw a glimps of Evangelion 4 with 3rd impact.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:48 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Can they just make music porn videos already?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:51 14/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Obviously no. There's ecstasy when your imagination runs wild and you think of it as you'd imagine it.

    Well, that isn't clear even for me. Point is, lingerie. It looks good when worn, a piece of cloth when isn't.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:23 16/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    what if the blue haired girl was the boy from mememe"s original girlfriend or secret admirer. in mememe he is tortured by the girl hes with at the end of this video and he is also attacked by an army of blue haired girls that look like the girl from this video. from his point of view he had two women fighting for his brain and he gets torn apart by both, from her point of view she gets her heart broken because shes in her own little world and the guy she likes falls for someone else (who also breaks his heart in turn)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:30 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good to know the third impact happens in pastels and is run by a piercing-eyed magical girl.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:45 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love this videos, and daoko sounds so lascivious, i love it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:59 12/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    ... You know, this was a lot less disturbing than ME!ME!ME!, which I am very grateful for... Still wish I knew what the heck was going on though.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:15 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, the Me!Me!Me! Was about the guy and his troubles as an otaku. This one is a girl's point of view; their troubles. The kind of girls that loved watching magical girls but seems to see the world in a cynical way. Seeing the other girl with the MC of MMM, she felt great jealousy. It doesn't matter what kind of jealousy, because the other girl's entire being is worth being jealous over. The other girl has everything she doesn't. Knowing her from Me!Me!Me!, she's a normal person who isn't into that sort of thing. Though it seems in the end the girl finds happiness with whoever is the viewer in the end. You, me, whoever watched it to the end. Because most likely, you fell for her.

    Now, this is just my interpretation. I'm still not sure what turning girls into flower apples meant, but I do know she breaks guys' hearts from what she does to the guys.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Soldatoflife
    Comment by Soldatoflife
    12:57 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Interesting thought Anon :)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:48 15/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Unless you never looked at the lyrics, it is NOT at all about Shuu being an otaku, it is about his ex-girlfriend Hana leaving him to become the idol Meme-chan, in his memories she is Hana-chan as it is stated in the lyrics that his memories are lies caused by nostalgia, they are better than reality was while she actually was a bitch to begin with (that's why there is a switch in the lyrics from nice to insulting). If you look at the concept art of "Girl", you will notice that it originally should feature both Hana and Meme-chan as one person but was changed later as it would make her split personality more confusing, hence why Meme-chan is named Kami (god/spirit) this time and the whole lyrics are about the fantasy world in Hana's brain, that she is not as loved by everyone as she wanted and that she is jealous of/wants to kill everyone more loved than her which is why she wanted to become the most loved person in the world as idol.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of SugoiMan
    Comment by SugoiMan
    01:08 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    This time the imaginary girl of mememe is protagonist, and the bg setting is opposite of reality. In the end the imaginary girl unaccept the fact of the male has a GF, but finally she still meet the imaginary side prince, maybe a happy end?

    Reply to SugoiMan
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:58 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It's clearly not the imaginary girl from ME!ME!ME!...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:22 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is about a boy who wishes to become a dictator. He wished to destroy serial killers, but his mother, who is shown throughout the video, wouldn't allow him. He dreamed of madness and cream because his mother wouldn't allow him. Society begot him, but he continues to breathe. He is shackled in chains and reaches for his heart. He found his true meaning and feels as though the world around him is nothing but a playground. However, reality sets in and it turns out he was just a guy who wanted to smash random works together for a music video. Oh, and there's a hot girl here too, so he decided implicate implied symbolisms in a convoluted video akin to LSD to show off a girl in love getting heart broken. Oh, and at the end the viewer, you, a guy, you, comes in to whiteknight her. She's also fat irl.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:22 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Love art, song and girl

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:44 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Samishii Kamisama (さみしいかみさま)

    触れたら崩壊 仮想の世界
    何度も創りなおして
    ずっと待ってた 身体甘くして
    月の裏側から

    さみしいかみさま
    あたしのこといってんの
    さみしくなんかない
    さみしいとか考えない

    ねえ きみの生まれた世界は
    きみの過ごしてる味は
    甘い 辛い しょっぱい 苦い
    それとも 酸っぱいの？
    どれくらいの愛情を
    この世界に向けてんの？
    影 嘘くさいな
    仮面舞踏会みたい

    ぐるぐるぐるぐる まわる
    すぐすぐすぐすぐ空いちゃう
    ぽっかり空いた穴から
    甘い 淡い 痛い 溢れる

    触れたら崩壊 仮想の世界
    何度も創りなおして
    ずっと待ってた 身体甘くして
    月の裏側から

    触れたら崩壊 妄想の果て
    何度も創りなおして
    ほらみて触れて
    何か感じて 本当のアタシを

    触れたら崩壊 妄想の果て
    何度も創りなおして
    触れた途端に崩れて消える
    あたしの中のアタシ

    I 愛 I 愛 I 愛 しりたい
    I 愛 I 愛 I 愛 あいして
    I 愛 I 愛 I 愛 アイがなくちゃ
    この世界は破滅よ

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:44 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    English translation
    Lonely God

    When you touch it, it crumbles. Imaginary world.
    No matter how many times I remake it
    I've been waiting so long, body alluring
    From the dark side of the moon

    Lonely God
    Are you talking to me?
    I'm not lonely
    I don't think I'm lonely

    Hey, the world you were born into,
    Your flavor that you overdo,
    Sweet, spicy, salty, bitter
    Or maybe, sour?
    How much affection
    Are you turning toward the world?
    Silhouettes, seeming false
    Like at a Masquerade Ball

    Turning round and round and round and round
    Opening up soon, soon, soon, soon
    From the slightly gaping hole
    Sweet, faint, painful, overflows

    When you touch it, it crumbles. Imaginary world.
    No matter how many times I remake it
    I've been waiting so long, body alluring
    From the dark side of the moon

    When you touch it, it crumbles. Imaginary world.
    No matter how many times I remake it
    Here, look, touch it
    I can feel something, like the real me

    When you touch it, it crumbles. Imaginary world.
    No matter how many times I remake it
    The instant it's touched it collapses to nothing
    The me within myself

    I (Love) I (Love) I (Love) want to know
    I (Love) I (Love) I (Love) love
    I (Love) I (Love) I (Love) Without love,
    This world will fall to ruin

    Taken from http://lyricstranslate.com/en/samishii-kamisama-%E3%81%95%E3%81%BF%E3%81%97%E3%81%84%E3%81%8B%E3%81%BF%E3%81%95%E3%81%BE-lonely-god.html#ixzz3lXlNqh21 [http://lyricstranslate.com/en/samishii-kamisama-さみしいかみさま-lonely-god.html#ixzz3lXlNqh21]

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:24 13/09/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    more like meh meh meh!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:29 13/09/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    this was bo_OORING

    not my style.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:50 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    have you ever tasted your own cum? You sound like the kinda man who knows the taste of his own dick.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:52 12/09/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Why does the drawins style look so much like Fishine/Turtle Fish Paint? Is this intentional?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:50 15/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Different artist this time.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    17:28 12/09/2015 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    So, do I understand the story of this video correctly:

    A girl wants love and a big dick up her ass, but can't find any. Then, in the end, some random dude just stumbles upon her while she lies naked, and she's like "OMG, yes, I'm gonna have sex now".

    Is it not?

    Reply to Riiku
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:18 12/09/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Isn't that the story of every girl?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:49 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    all the dicks in all the asses.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:57 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Best not stupid philosophical answer evah

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:53 12/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    You made my day dude :D

    PS. I liked the end when those two came in... :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:52 12/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nope~

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:08 13/09/2015 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    its beautiful, but fanservice not necessary. Cant japan just make something w/o relying on fanservice...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:12 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I wanted more fanservice...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:12 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who the fuck do you think you are, do you even know what site you're on? if anything I wanted MORE fanservice

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:18 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    There was fanservice? o.O

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:14 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Panties .. I guesst

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:26 13/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nope, Japan is omega male heaven.

    Reply to Anonymous



