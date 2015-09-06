Minami Kotori Ero-Cosplay by Konishi Marie Lovely Indeed
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Sep 6, 2015 00:38 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Idol, Image Gallery, Love Live!, Oppai, Oshiri
The wondrous Konishi Marie has taken on the role of an idol with her latest cosplay attempt, imitating the luscious Minami Kotori while also divulging the girl’s most sacred parts to the world – possibly soiling the idol’s reputation with her own juices in the process but doing nothing but good for that of the dedicated cosplayer.
Usually I'm all for supporting the cosplay, looks aside, it takes a lot of courage for these girls to pose, expose, then face the impending critique from the masses.
That said, she should find another hobby/job... this one isn't going to end well for her.
Dem basement virgins complaining about girls they can never get. Huehuehue.
>dat virgin with lower standards calling others virgins
top kek
Basement virgin here. I can confirm I,d fuck just about anything under my weight.
It's 21st century and whoever responsible for Japan's censorship laws still thing it's OK to show anything as long as there's a little patch covering almost nothing.
You see, the thing is that the need for censorship creates well-paid jobs for retired politicians. It is not about preserving public morals, but about preserving those guy's income.
We need censorship.
On the face on the body, nvm let's just say the whole picture.
Thanks and please, HURRY THE FUCK UP THE WORLD HAS ENOUGH OF ABOMINDATION ALREADY.
Her face ruins it, plus her anus looks like its been in a multi-cock collision
You make that sound like a bad thing
She has a face for radio.
She Looks like there's somebody Standing behind the camera and pointing a shotgun at her face . .
The hemorrhoid queen is back!
you can tell she visited africa
Is that what was making me fell off when she was ass-ending herself. It was roids. I'm thinking to meself "That's on funky butt-hole, that is."
*Jedi hand wave*
These are not the 'roids you are looking for.
Nipples are cool.
Is it me or does she have some abnormally huge...........kneecaps?
They are about as massive as her hemorrhoids.
fugliest kotori i've ever seen
Yeah she looks fresh off the boat from he jungles of god knows where she most likely just did this for the money