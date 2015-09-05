Musashi Cosplay by NonSummerJack Exceptionally Sexy
- Date: Sep 5, 2015 01:03 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Kantai Collection, Kemonomimi, Megane, nonsummerjack, Oppai, Yukata
Tanned goddess NonSummerJack looks sure to garner much acclaim with her latest cosplay attempt, mimicking the cool beauty of Kantai Collection’s megane-sporting Musashi, replete with stylish and barely adequate yukata to protect her precious hull.
It ended too soon. ;-;
More like exceptionally tame. For Nonsummerjack.
There is no part of nonsummerjack that I would kick out of my bed!
Not even his penis?
Anyone else also seeing a bit of nipple in some of the pics?
They photoshopped out her nipples!
Jacked up and good to go!
well . . put a flag over her head and do it for the fatherland and the Tennou . .
Anyone knows were i can get her new cosplays, namely "Gold Rush, Gal Police 24h, Gal Addict Island 1&2, JungleXJungle,作品詳細 and GAL-Co?" Nyaa has older ones, and she's kinda hard to find compared to @factory, Heruheru3 and Higurashi Kikaku.
Oh, no! A real woman... I´m scared!
still looks like a post-op transgender
You'd suck a dick regardless, so might as well treat yourself to one that comes along with a female body if that's the case.
>projecting this hard
And I still would fuck the shit out of her anyways. xD
"him"
I like nonsummerjack makes me gay, then I am here I am queer and go fuck yourself!
yeah yeah whatever bro, come suck my dick after you're done with all the others.
Not really. I personally think she has a very fit, an healthy body. Although, I really wish she'd stop taking that tan-in-a-pill crap. It looks soooooo fake.
As a southeast asian from a country where everyone is from all varying colors of tan, it doesn't look that fake at all.
The only reason why you say is fake is because you've seen her non-tanned before. Otherwise, you wouldn't have known.
I'll take fake tan over fake-whiteners using that glutathione whitening pill. NOW THAT LOOKS FAKE AS HELL. It really destroys the skin a bit.
Still waiting for her cosplay of Nikumi >.<
Pretty sure she has already done it
She has.
Needs to be taller and more breasts. Not half bad though for an asian. I prefer to think of animeish characters as white.
Why would you do that when like 80% of them have Japanese names?
I saw her on Comiket 88, she's tall, but didn't looked "feminine" that day, despite wearing a bikini piece... Passed like 3 times in front of her booth, and was pretty deserted. She's famous only here, I think ^^
Have you seen white people cosplay?
I did, I still get nightmares.
Ha, obviously not been around the average live asian then.
Not like a neet would know what actual women look like I suppose XD
For SanCom being the site that it is, it has a huge word blacklist. Oh and NonSummerJack is fit except for that chemical tan.
musashi need moar love and more cosplayer, but this was realy good!!!<3