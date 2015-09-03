Kindred Spirits on Steam Uncensored: “A New Era!”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Sep 3, 2015 14:24 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Censorship, Eroge, MangaGamer, Steam, Visual Novels, Yuri
The Steam release for MangaGamer’s upcoming yuri visual novel “Kindred Spirits” will be completely devoid of censorship, a rather shocking revelation considering Steam’s dedicated commitment toward purging titles of sexual content unless they contain equal amounts of violence – and causing many to hope that this may be the start of a “new era” for western released visual novels.
Whilst fans might be rejoicing at this, those familiar with the title likely cannot help but notice that it is actually quite light in terms of explicit sexual content, perhaps why the censorship was not required.
The opening movie for Kindred Spirits, released quite a while ago:
Whether this apparent policy change will be applied to all visual novels that arrive on Steam, or if this was merely a once off has yet to be established – but it is no secret that most visual novel fans are rooting for the former.
i see tits!
My eyes didn't melt!
"considering Steam’s dedicated commitment toward purging titles of sexual content unless they contain equal amounts of violence"
So true. It's not just Steam, it's American media in general.
Yuri shall conquer the Earth !
This is such a glorious and yurilicious time.
Yuri got sent back in time at the end of Command and Conquer Red Alert 2 and looked to meet an untimely end... HOW???
And then the steam forum will be flooded by 10 year old who say sh*t like "why buy this when you can get porn for free on the internet!" or "whoever buys this is sick and needs to kill himself".
Calling this uncensored is silly. Except for nipples, there´s nothing to censor.
Rather than a new era it´s the same stuff as always.
The point is that other such games before seemed to require a good degree of violence/action in them to justify having nude things :P
Agreed and disappointed.
include gential uncensored?
I believe this game never showed any form of that. I assume that as long as games like this do not show that, the sex scenes are free of censorship. I saw some indie VN on Steam that is rated AO but I have not tried it yet.
Title of that indie VN, please?
I guess you could, the reviews were rather discouraging.
Discouraged Workers. Sadly, that game is bad according to the reviews.
No genitalia (censored or uncensored) in the original Japanese version.
The nipples in the article is as naughty as this game gets.
Yes, it's beautiful, so beautiful.
I always loved Liar-Soft's art style. They need to release more games in the west.
Too bad Steam doesn't have any privacy controls.
I doubt it. Steam will still censor stuff.
So this is what accounts for beautiful? A story about lesbians who happen to be man haters? Pfft. If it wasn't for the "Lesbian's are perfect goddesses" propaganda that gets shoved out by otaku's of the most beta kind to convince all females that lesbo is the only way to go, I might be intrerested in a story about the past lives of two female lovers who couldn't achieve a certain dream before dying. A dream maybe of being able to move to America and marry, or even marry at home in general.
This is the kind of retarded shit that makes what Hayao Miyazaki says about the industry TRUE and in need of fixing. FUCK THIS SHIT. BURN IT DOWN AND BURN THE PEOPLE WHO PLAY IT.
There's absolutely nothing warranting censorship in this game - as far as steam "rules" go. There isn't even a cameltoe through panties, not mentioning any private parts directly visible.
So not sure where is the "new era" coming from. Release game with genitals on steam without censoring, and then we will have a new era.
true. This is more of a quarter step forward. When one can buy a vn with tons of explicit sex then we've hit a new era.
Slow progress is ok as long as it doesn't take 5-10 years for nekopara to be sold uncensored on steam.
This is much ado about nothing. Steam will never allow the depiction of vaginas or erect penises. Nothing has changed.
Didn't this happen once before but only because they didn't catch a setting to turn hentai on/off?
only boobs though?
Scissor me timbers!
Lol. "You're an animal!"
uncensored pussy or it didnt happen
Only because it is yuri. Apparently penis is evil.
Nope, not into yuri.
Really? Hasn't Steam had Nekopara and other H games for a while now? They just tag them with "nudity."
The Steam version of Nekopara doesn't have the sex scenes though, if I recall.
And nipples and such are censored with steam
It's true... I just checked some posts and stories about it. I thought when they sold h games with "nudity" that they sold h games with nudity. I guess they lie...
I'd never bought one since Steam is basically a gaming social network now and there's no reason to advertise to everyone you're playing h games in the first place.
Huh. Well.. I heard Huniepop wasn't cencored as well, and came with everything there was to show.
Actually, HuniePop *is* censored on Steam when you first buy it. However, like many other games now, once you have bought the censored version on Steam you are able to download a patch that restores all the censored content. That way Steam can say they aren't selling Adult Only games, but the customers can get the uncensored version that they really want.
yuri = meh
Oh look, a useless prick loving dumbass who's assblasted because the game didn't have his beloved harem male MC fuckface. Fuck off to your MonMusu/Charlotte/CG useless pricks, producer bitch.
You are fucking pathetic. Cut off your own dick and set yourself on fire. You are a waste of space and resources on this earth you fucking retard.
I'll go ahead and make the same council offer to you :) let us exorcize those demons ya got!
If your dealing with some personal issues, I'm offering to hear you out. Such profanity usually indicates that stress or depression is affecting your decision making.
I like girls only anime, but the possiblity of girls and boys should be there (ie the girls like boys), but they must not show/mention the boys being close with the girls
do you like men?
Yeah, futanari is where it really is at.
I prefer Futanari on Girls.
now if only it werent on such a shitty platform like steam.
yea cuz it still crashes allllll the time right? idiot. bet you still spell microsoft as M$ like some angry pre-millenial fuckstick