The Steam release for MangaGamer’s upcoming yuri visual novel “Kindred Spirits” will be completely devoid of censorship, a rather shocking revelation considering Steam’s dedicated commitment toward purging titles of sexual content unless they contain equal amounts of violence – and causing many to hope that this may be the start of a “new era” for western released visual novels.

Whilst fans might be rejoicing at this, those familiar with the title likely cannot help but notice that it is actually quite light in terms of explicit sexual content, perhaps why the censorship was not required.

The opening movie for Kindred Spirits, released quite a while ago:

Whether this apparent policy change will be applied to all visual novels that arrive on Steam, or if this was merely a once off has yet to be established – but it is no secret that most visual novel fans are rooting for the former.