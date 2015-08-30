Prison School Strained To Breaking Point
The high tension and stress suffered by the criminals of Prison School has reached a breaking point with its latest broadcast, seeing to not only further shocking developments but the occasional glimpse of sultry service to help keep its ero-loving demographic satiated – the show’s staple humor also managing to be kept intact for once as well.
Best show of the season, without a doubt.
You write this on every fucking Prison school article, get a new line...
More like he write the same thing on every anime show
I think it's fucking stupid how they're only making 12 episodes this season. When consider there's 18 volumes of manga to cover. Why not 24??
Standard Season run for an anime is 12 episodes. The anime is showing pretty good signs of popularity, so it'll get a second season.
But anime like GATE(24 eps), Aquarion(26 eps), Ushio to Tora(26 eps) are airing this Summer and are longer. I think they goofed badly making this just 12 episodes. Content is no issue, they have enough for a lot more.
wait,this anime has a plot?!
bruh those animes are action and fantasy base with actual story plot that's why they get longer episodes this is just ecchi with comedy its not all that brilliant
the manga focus on plenty of stillshots and exaggerated action scenes hence it took up plenty of pages on paper, but only equal to a few minutes of animation. 12 episode is plenty enough for the first main arc of this series and JC staff is doing a decent job choreographing the episodes
wait until you see onepunch-man animated. certain full chapter of that might only take 3 minutes of animation
I liked Kenny Guy.
Man i heavily disliked that fat dude. Worth character so far on the show
Best anime ever!
I really want the student council to get their schemes blown out of the water so bad!! Meiko must pay!!!
I want to see Meiko's pussy!
That punch clip is just sad. Get some more in-betweeners and don't just bounce images around. Look at Joe and Gakuto for chrissake.
