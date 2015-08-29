Succubus Shelly Scintillatingly Seductive
Blue Arrow Garden has gifted eroge enthusiasts with “Succubus Shelly“, an enticing H-game that allows players to have their way with a diabolically seductive succubus in a multitude of ways – for once implementing 3D CG that most may find appealing.
The eroge revolves around the hungry succubus Shelly as she searches for a human to feast upon, only for the human to turn things into his favor as he forcefully takes advantage of the demon’s ravishing charms…
The game features innumerable positions and camera angles, and seems likely to keep players off the streets and trains for some time – Succubus Shelly is available now.
Ohh!! I cum now!
I'd love to have sex with a child succubus! Though I prefer vampire kids like the character Pachira from magical pokaan.
Magical Pokaan.
Good show!
http://i2.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/000/196/255/chris-hansen-200x300.jpg
The description states that "guests" are coming back for a threesome. I haven't found a single instance/flag that would bring in these people, although my copy's from 2014, so I'm wondering if there has been changes with this (it's currently 1.01 in the English DL site release).
This game has been out for a while, why are you reporting on this now?
Cause referral link moneys.
Go ahead and delete this comment, not like I care..
then we should help spam clicks
Its for US dlsite, Oh wait you already had it coz you download it for free and didnt bought it
Had this as a ripped compilation. Nice
Go home Rift, you're drunk. This game was released August 2014. So far from being new...
Besides that, loved the animation and pseudo-interactivity in this game when you open and close it.
Just here to report that this circle's product line are quite fine.
Your only complaint would be the art style they decided to go with, which is a personal opinion. :v
Didn't the game was released somewhere in 2014?
on jpn dlsite yes, it just came out on US dlsite
I dont know, US dlsite needs to encourage uncensorship since its in US anyway
or so you think. it's still hosted on jp servers and operated by the same company and liable to the same laws.
I see
I want big boobs