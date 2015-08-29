Succubus Shelly Scintillatingly Seductive

Blue Arrow Garden has gifted eroge enthusiasts with “Succubus Shelly“, an enticing H-game that allows players to have their way with a diabolically seductive succubus in a multitude of ways – for once implementing 3D CG that most may find appealing.

The eroge revolves around the hungry succubus Shelly as she searches for a human to feast upon, only for the human to turn things into his favor as he forcefully takes advantage of the demon’s ravishing charms…

The game features innumerable positions and camera angles, and seems likely to keep players off the streets and trains for some time – Succubus Shelly is available now.