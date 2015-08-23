Shimoseka Heating Up Nicely
Sexual suppression anime Shimoseka has begun to shift into more serious territory as numerous conflicts have been erected, leaving viewers to wonder what direction the anime will go in and to what new heights its dirty jokes will ascend to – though ultimately hooking fans with just its service and humor alone.
Omake:
Can someone tell me where I can find the uncensored version? All the version I watched so far has be defiled by Funimation pls halp D:
google for hiryuu's translation on this. the uncensored version still have those stickers in some scenes; they're there from the start
Vaginal Fluids: The Animation
post made me think there was another season but just looks like same one
Lol to Anna crazyfluids. So this show only have a Tomoki and not the imbecile Okuma, be perfect.
That girl is a grade A psycho! I don't care how hot she is, she's the type to cut off your Johnson out of jealousy!
The drawn bare feet are gorgeous. :D
wouldve been hotter if shoe wore a mini skirt instead of shorts
It's confirmed, 08:49 anon fucks shoes
theres such a thing called typo or a mistake that is of course unless ur that dirty minded and you took it literally
dude i know, i got the shivers from that. i need to try and take that scene and make it into one big picture. but i'm not good with photoshop
someone did that in reddit
here ya go:
http://imgur.com/zwAYUII
that face tanukichi made at the start when anna showed up combined with the classic psycho shower scene music was funny and scary lol
ikr. she went full yandere there. but i'm more wanting to be Kosuri's slave brother :D
29. Dat dick hair style. Even the uretha's there
What's the deal with the censoring circles over Otome's fists in picture 27? Is there some kind of obscene gesture that doesn't involve one or two fingers being extended?
Sticking your thumb between your index and middle finger = Lewd gesture for fucking
Because that's about as far as the typical asian dick can penetrate.
wiki 'the fig sign'
Best show of the season, without a doubt.
gifs #2-4 "My giney tingles"
This anime tries too hard.
and you should stop trying