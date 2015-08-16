Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth Nude Mod Surfaces
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Aug 16, 2015 04:57 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Idea Factory, Image Gallery, Mods, Neptunia, Oppai, RPG
The tireless modding community have introduced nudity to Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth, finally bringing its levels of disturbing sexualisation to their undeniable pinnacle – all thanks to the title arriving onto the PC some time ago.
The mod’s creator has mentioned that the project is still a work in progress, but has given much insight into how to acquire and apply the naughty mod – some examples of the nude mod in action for those too lazy to go through all this hassle:
no picture of loli nep/nepgear oppai in this post. blasphemous sancom, just blasphemous
blanc-sama and rom+ram too!
They don't want to spoil the surprise ;)
Ok now ill re-install it and play it all the way through now.
lmao
jRPG on pc ftw!
The link to the mod is broken for me.
Hey you the person that subscribed to my icarus youtube
I think I'm subscribed to a few Kid Icarus channels, can you be more specific on which channel is yours?
I hoping a similar nude mod comes to rebirth2. this will motivate me to actually start a second playthrough to boot ;)
This is pretty Legit
Iris heart is so freaking awesome, that nude mod is so damn sexy!!!!!!
This might make me to actually finish the game
Thanks That`s Great ! :D
Is Rift part SJW? Why does he keep saying this mild fanservice game is disturbingly sexualised?
dose some one know how to apply the mod i need help
I always wanted to see the victory pose of uni but with this mod would be epic.
Thank you, god
ca-can't wait//
I have the game i really need this mod o/
yum
Victory!
does it work for the second pc title cause I bought that one instead of the first :<
Get
Was not nude mods for Neptunia PC already made even before RB2 was PC ported? Anyway, love the mod.
Yes, since MK2 on the PS3.
the pc master race strikes again!
Masterfap
Masturbate
Console master race does this shit in their minds and doesn't need crappy nude mods.
That's because they are peasants.
sorry, PC = Peasant Race. lmao
Get laid you nerdy faggot.
PC has: Most control options, easy to have better specs, better graphical and gameplay options (when devs aren't sucking Sony's dick), don't have to pay for online, fanbase is meh but amazing compared to MS and Sony fans, amazing sales, more genres (MMOS,RTS, MOBA, etc.), more mods which are easier to use...and I could go on...but you get the picture.
"Peasant Race": gets the best of just about everything and only has to show facts to prove PC is the better option for those willing to put forth the effort.
Console Gang: Devolves into sniveling teenagers who brag about having sex with their ugly cousin as proof consoles are superior.
just admit it. your machine sucks
Well technically. You could already download the Megami (CPU) skins and do it yourself on all recent game versions with photoshop or like program. Which game let you apply as option. Only difference now is your targeting human class & monsters on top of Megami. To me not that new for this title.
is why pc is awesome mods are best
Nude mods for Neptunia has been around since MK2.
Indeed they have.
wow now i can fap on 4k 60 fps xD
"What has science done!?" :P