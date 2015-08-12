Sentai Filmworks No Game no Life PV “Find The Fanservice!”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Aug 12, 2015 04:44 JST
- Tags: Bathing, English, Madhouse, noGamenoLife, PV, Sentai, Translation
Sentai Filmworks have unveiled a slightly humorous PV for their No Game no Life western BD release, requesting that viewers attempt to “find the fanservice” – a joke that at least confirms that the show’s multitude of service will be left untouched by the bothersome censorship that tends to plague western releases almost as much as it does Japanese ones, if for rather different reasons.
The highly sexy PV:
The No Game no Life western BD release is available for purchase now.
Dub was so bad.
Dubs are always bad.
There are a few diamonds in the rough out there. but yes a majority of them end up very poor. Funimation has most of them.
I think @0955 meant "seinen", since sentai is power rangers and such.
Sora's dub voice is actually ok, Shiro is meh but Steph's and the angel girl voices make me remember why I usually avoid sentai dubs.
Cowboy Bebop? Ghost in the Shell? Fullmetal Alchemist? Haruhi? Lucky Star? Spice and Wolf? Pretty much everything Ghibli?
Get the hell out of here with your all dubs hate idiocy. There are bad dubs and there are good ones.
"Always" was in poor taste - but exceptions don't make the rule.
And ghiblis have budgets for high tier actors, again an outlier.
I frown on weebs who swallow everything JP, but dubs are just inferior.
@02:41
Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell and Fullmetal Alchemist features plenty of western culture, that's why the dubs sounds more "natural" for the characters. However, Haruhi, Lucky Star and Spice and Wolf just happens to have decent English voice actors.
The heated debates on dubs versus subs has been on-going for years, I'd say it is all about individual preference. There are those who claim that hearing the characters speaking in a language they understood is better than reading subs, but a handful of these people criticized British dubs even though it is the same language - English.
Apparently accent is a factor even for the same language but Americans in general doesn't give a hoot as long as things work in their interests. But have people spared a thought for those with hearing disability? Have anyone accused fans of the dubs of being dyslexic? And here you are, only scolding "haters" of the dubs. Where is the fairness?
Dubs pretty much bad. Well, that's just because I prefer original.
To be honest, every one of the main characters has to have a well acted and fitting voice for a dub to not be hated. All it takes is one main character with a horribly jarring/poorly acted voice, and the anime becomes unwatchable.
There are a few gems out there that pull it off, but it's rare.
Using Ghibli as an example is cheating, a lot of the voice actors for those movies are legitimate Hollywood actors.
I can't stand dubs of any kind.
Forgot the dub stuff, what about season 2?
Shouldn't this topic have shown up about three months ago?
Yup, I think artefact is just tired of running a website.
I rofld :)
"a joke that at least confirms that the show’s multitude of service will be left untouched by the bothersome censorship that tends to plague western releases almost as much as it does Japanese ones, if for rather different reasons."
Of fucking course the fanservice is going to be left untouched for the DVDs/BDs. It isn't the 90s an early 2000s anymore, just about every NA anime release nowadays is left untouched. Broadcast anime might have some edits but the DVD/BDs are untouched.
"the bothersome censorship that tends to plague western releases" THIS IS A LIE. Are you still living in 1997, Sankaku? Virtually all censorship that exists in Western releases in recent times happens when the Japanese companies give them the censored Japanese TV broadcast version instead of the home video version.
Doesn't really matter who is to blame if what you get is censored crap.
Between the strip clubs in GTA5 and the God of War orgy scenes, I wonder why people still think it's the west that's against nudity. In Far Cry 3 you have first person sex with that one chick.
We've come a long way from Hot Coffee.
On top of that, no Japanese games even show nipples, mot even Senran Kagura or any game based on anime that do show a lot of nipples, like Highschool DxD. I think the truth is somewhere in the middle. Both countries are actually pretty conservative, but this leads to hightened perversion and both countries are able to get away with certain things in some cases and not in other cases.
the end of the preview is hilarious:
"NO GAME NO LIFEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!"
That's pretty retarded, considering Madhouse butchered the fanservice already, so BIG FUCKING DEAL, retards.
They butchered it exactly to not offend normal fags or western shit.
I wonder if the english release of the light novel is better?
It was. All illustrations were kept (color ones too), and as far as I can tell, everything is in there.
also i think its a shame they make an ad about this title focusing on fanservice making ppl believe that ngnl is all about that.
The actual plot of the series is nice (not awesome or perfect but nice) so saying spot the fanservice is almost like saying "this title is just about that".
Yep.
Just like what happened with Sekirei's western advertising... they always do this shit. Not to mention how this is ecchi, not fanservice. Fanservice is when a show occasionally provides some kind of service/bonus for fans. All of this is pure ecchi.
Sekirei was pretty much full of fanservice. So Funimation weren't falsely advertising there. Everyone had basketball sized tits too.
@15:14
So much more? Like what? When they weren't fighting or involved in that game thing. It was pretty much tits, tits, more tits. You can't claim this series is deep because it's not. It's just a fanservice(Heavy fanservice too) show with a story.
@16:45 - who the fuck said it was "deep"!? jeez... so an anime has to be deep to be anything more? Yeah, it just had a good plot to go with the plot, but you'd never know that from the advertising. I just said it was one of the better fanservice anime in existence that delivers on the ecchi and more.
And yet it did have so much more than ecchi... which is saying a lot. I know a lot of ppl who dont like ecchi but still enjoyed it.
The original ngnl would be about 50%fanservise and 50%story, but they did cut it's fanservise content hard in the anime version. Too bad.
And how is this fanservice. Exactly all these are already in the original show/BDs.
Re: Madhouse toning down the fanservice - if they didn't you'd have Agnes Chen the hag attacking left, right and centre. At least they left almost naked Shiro, Steph and Jibril in the Shiritori game.
Already seen the dub 3 weeks ago...really enjoyed the show...thought I wouldn't...
Because you're a fkn white washed filthy casual weaboo who loves to hear white people you'd find talking down the street at your local starbucks. Your ears aren't refined enough yet to understand how disgusting it sounds and unfitting it is to anime. Many white people and various others have found the light and realized these heinous ways.
I see you're enjoying your false sense of anonymity...
Please stop the stupid race-baiting.
Asians are highly-intelligent and have interesting culture, but you have to admit the human and ecological clustefuck that is China, the stagnant society of Japan, and the futility of Korea.
Asians and whites have both strenghts and weaknesses.
You do realize that Asian is a sweeping term right? Would you consider North Koreans highly intelligent? What about Laos/Cambodia? Taiwan(Though Chinese see this as a part of china lol), could go on naming places but you're full of shit. Asians are no different to whiteys or blackys.