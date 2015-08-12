Sentai Filmworks have unveiled a slightly humorous PV for their No Game no Life western BD release, requesting that viewers attempt to “find the fanservice” – a joke that at least confirms that the show’s multitude of service will be left untouched by the bothersome censorship that tends to plague western releases almost as much as it does Japanese ones, if for rather different reasons.

The highly sexy PV:

The No Game no Life western BD release is available for purchase now.