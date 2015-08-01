Terra Formars Live Action Film PV Still Secretive
- Date: Aug 1, 2015 16:18 JST
Alien invasion anime Terra Formars has given excited watchers a small glimpse of the looming insectoid terror with the latest PV for its upcoming live action movie, still leaving many in the dark as to whether they should dread or relish this prospect due to the scarcity of information, but at least helping in getting fans psyched for whatever awaits.
The very brief PV:
The Terra Formars movie is slated for a 2016 release during Golden Week (the first week of May).
