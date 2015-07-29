High Speed! Free! Starting Days Teaser Revealed

Obsessed fujoshi have been blessed with the latest teaser for the soon-to-arrive Free! movie “High Speed! Free! Starting Days”, as it has shown some actual content by giving viewers a glimpse of the anime’s lithe lads as their younger junior high selves – sure to allow the rotten contingent to become even more knowledgeable about their favorite swimmer boys.

The highly uninformative teaser:

The movie will dive into theaters December 5th.