Yumiko Bunny Girl Ero-Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Jul 27, 2015 13:55 JST
- Tags: Bunny Girl, Cast-off, Ero-figures, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oppai, Oshiri
The Grisaia series has had the opportunity to transform one of its many luscious girls into a sexy ero-figure thanks to Orchid Seed, as the lovely Yumiko can be seen sporting an alluring bunny girl outfit that can even be pulled down to reveal her tantalizing breasts – Yumiko can provided busty bunny service when she arrives in January.
Absolutely loved the Anime, finally someone who had the guts to do a 21:9 shot.
Fuuuuu..i want one!!! :3
for some odd reason the carrot looks like a dildo.
That carrot is not hard enough.
for some odd reason, the nipples haven't been censored.
There's an error in the post: "Yumiko MUST be pre-ordered now."! :D
DAT ASS
MUST HAVE!
Nice ass, but if only she had dfc.
If you can't appreciate the beauty of 2D regardless of breast size, please be kind and fuck off.